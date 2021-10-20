Philippines ups COVID-19 vaccination goal to 1.5 million jabs per day
MANILA, Philippines — The government has increased its target number of COVID-19 vaccinations to 1.5 million per day, the official leading the inoculation efforts said.
In the taped meeting of the pandemic task force aired late Tuesday night, vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. said the move is "in order to achieve a happy Christmas this year."
"We are ramping up the vaccination of students, teachers, tourism personnel, overseas Filipino workers, and seafarers," Galvez added.
Official data showed the country averaged 405,588 doses of COVID-19 jabs administered in the last seven days.
This means authorities would have to more than triple the current rate to achieve the targeted 1.5 million per day.
Per figures presented by Galvez, there are now 24.49 million Filipinos complete with their COVID-19 shots.
That translates to 31.76% of the target population of 77.13 million. Some 28.28 million, meanwhile, have received a first dose.
The National Capital Region has the most number of fully vaccinated at 7.89 million, or 80.78% of the goal of 9.77 million.
Calabarzon follows at 3.55 million, Central Luzon at 2.47 million, and Central Visayas at 1.50 million.
Regions with the lowest figure on individuals with complete shots are: Mimaropa at 412,545, Cordillera Administrative Region at 443,725, and Caraga at 489,203.
The vaccine czar said government would inoculate more of those willing to get the jabs.
While inoculations were also opened for the general public and for adolescents this month, Galvez added they would still focus on getting the shots to the most vulnerable, or senior citizens and other priority sectors. — Christian Deiparine
A new thread on the Philippines' vaccination program in 2021 in the government's revised objective to reach "population protection." (Main image: The STAR/Michael Varcas, file)
Another 2.1 million doses of Moderna and more than 661,100 doses of Astrazeneca COVID-19 vaccines arrive at NAIA Terminal 1 on Friday morning.
The Moderna vaccines are procured by the government while the Astrazeneca jabs were bought by the private sector.
As of August 22, about 12% of the estimated 109 million population have been vaccinated against COVID-19, according to date from the pandemic task force.
- First dose: 17,258,675
- Second dose: 13,130,485
- Total doses administered: 30,389,160
An additional 582,500 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine arrive at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Friday morning.
It is part of the private sector's "A Dose of Hope" program, pioneered by Presidential Adviser for Entrepreneurship and Go Negosyo founder Joey Concepcion.
An estimated 10.45% of the 109 million Filipinos have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 between March 1 and August 9, according to government data.
- Total doses administered: 24,479,750
- First dose: 13,087,781
- Second dose: 11,391,969
[VACCINE ROLLOUT UPDATE: 09 August 2021]— Department of Health (@DOHgovph) August 9, 2021
As of 08 August 2021, 6PM, a total of 24,479,750 doses have already been administered. 13,087,781 have received their first doses while 11,391,969 have already gotten the complete protection of the COVID-19 vaccines. pic.twitter.com/wHZ7tYh10q
The Philippines on Tuesday receives 3,000,060 doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines donated by the United States.
The latest donation is part of the P1.38 billion assistance of the US government to the Philippines since the onset of the pandemic.
Last month, more than 3 million Johnson & Johnson vaccines from the American government arrived in the country.
- Latest
- Trending