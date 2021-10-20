Provincial cops ordered: Stay informed on alert level system guidelines

Members of the city police’s special weapons and tactics unit man a checkpoint along C-4 Road in Navotas yesterday.

MANILA, Philippines — With the implementation of the COVID-19 Alert Level System outside Metro Manila, the chief of the Philippine National Police directed provincial police offices to ensure that personnel on the ground are well-informed of the regulations under each system.

In a statement, Police Gen. Guillermo Eleazar said the directive is meant to ensure the orderly implementation of protocols and to avoid confusion among the public.

"The Philippine National Police is pleased with the gradual return to normalcy of the situation in our country," said Eleazar.

“But this will not be the reason for us to lower our guard because as the national government plans to expand the easing of restrictions beyond Metro Manila, I have already issued instructions to all our unit commanders to fully prepare for this in their respective areas of responsibility in order to ensure that this will not result in super spreader events."

The national government has said the COVID-19 Alert Level System will be implemented outside NCR from October 20 to October 31.

This came as protocols in Metro Manila were somehow eased and more establishments have been allowed to operate due to the decrease in the number of infections across the metro.

According to presidential spokesperson Harry Roque, Negros Oriental and Davao Occidental are placed under Alert Level 4 while those under Alert Level 3 include Cavite, Laguna, Rizal, Siquijor, Davao City and Davao del Norte.

Areas under Alert Level 2 are Batangas, Quezon, Lucena City, Bohol, Cebu City, Lapu-Lapu City, Mandaue City, Cebu, Davao de Oro, Davao del Sur and Davao Oriental.

Eleazar said regular coordination with the local government units is also important in order to ensure proper implementation and to avoid confusion in the implementation of the restrictions.

He also appealed to the public to cooperate and follow authorities as the rules being implemented are for everyone’s safety.

“We also hope in the PNP that our compatriots will be disciplined to remain alert to ensure their safety because COVID-19 remains a threat especially if we are not careful and ignore the sacrifices we have made over a year. of pandemic," the PNP chief said.

Per data from the Philippine National Police, 581 areas are under granular lockdown across the country, leading to 6,136 households or 22,024 individuals under lockdown.

To date, health authorities have recorded 2.72 million coronavirus infections in the country, 68,832 of whom are still classified as active cases.