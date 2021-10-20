
































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
Provincial cops ordered: Stay informed on alert level system guidelines
                        

                           
Philstar.com
October 20, 2021 | 11:17am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Provincial cops ordered: Stay informed on alert level system guidelines
Members of the city police’s special weapons and tactics unit man a checkpoint along C-4 Road in Navotas yesterday.
Ernie Peñaredondo
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — With the implementation of the COVID-19 Alert Level System outside Metro Manila, the chief of the Philippine National Police directed provincial police offices to ensure that personnel on the ground are well-informed of the regulations under each system. 



In a statement, Police Gen. Guillermo Eleazar said the directive is meant to ensure the orderly implementation of protocols and to avoid confusion among the public. 





"The Philippine National Police is pleased with the gradual return to normalcy of the situation in our country," said Eleazar.



“But this will not be the reason for us to lower our guard because as the national government plans to expand the easing of restrictions beyond Metro Manila, I have already issued instructions to all our unit commanders to fully prepare for this in their respective areas of responsibility in order to ensure that this will not result in super spreader events."



The national government has said the COVID-19 Alert Level System will be implemented outside NCR from October 20 to October 31. 



This came as protocols in Metro Manila were somehow eased and more establishments have been allowed to operate due to the decrease in the number of infections across the metro. 



According to presidential spokesperson Harry Roque, Negros Oriental and Davao Occidental are placed under Alert Level 4 while those under Alert Level 3 include Cavite, Laguna, Rizal, Siquijor, Davao City and Davao del Norte.



Areas under Alert Level 2 are Batangas, Quezon, Lucena City, Bohol, Cebu City, Lapu-Lapu City, Mandaue City, Cebu, Davao de Oro, Davao del Sur and Davao Oriental.



Eleazar said regular coordination with the local government units is also important in order to ensure proper implementation and to avoid confusion in the implementation of the restrictions. 



He also appealed to the public to cooperate and follow authorities as the rules being implemented are for everyone’s safety. 



“We also hope in the PNP that our compatriots will be disciplined to remain alert to ensure their safety because COVID-19 remains a threat especially if we are not careful and ignore the sacrifices we have made over a year. of pandemic," the PNP chief said.



Per data from the Philippine National Police, 581 areas are under granular lockdown across the country, leading to 6,136 households or 22,024 individuals under lockdown. 



To date, health authorities have recorded 2.72 million coronavirus infections in the country, 68,832 of whom are still classified as active cases.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COMMUNITY QUARANTINE
                                                      COVID-19
                                                      PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
                                                      PNP
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Fact check: Comelec has not disqualified Robredo from 2022 polls
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Fact check: Comelec has not disqualified Robredo from 2022 polls


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
Several video posts on Facebook and YouTube claimed that the Commission on Elections had confirmed the disqualification of...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 A guide to the COVID-19 alert levels system
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
A guide to the COVID-19 alert levels system


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
Beginning October 20, the government will expand beyond Metro Manila its experiment on new coronavirus curbs in Metro Manila...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pacquiao to file estafa, cyberlibel charges vs ex-aide
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pacquiao to file estafa, cyberlibel charges vs ex-aide


                              

                                                                  By Gilbert Bayoran |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Sen. Manny Pacquiao will file criminal charges against his former friend, Jayke Joson, who accused the boxing icon of taking...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Graft raps filed vs Cusi, Dennis Uy
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Graft raps filed vs Cusi, Dennis Uy


                              

                                                                  By Rhodina Villanueva |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi, Davao-based businessman Dennis Uy, Chevron Philippines officials and several others have been...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte appoints new chief legal counsel
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte appoints new chief legal counsel


                              

                                                                  By Helen Flores |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Duterte has appointed Jesus Melchor Vega Quitain as his new chief legal counsel, replacing Salvador Panelo who is...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Go Negosyo partners with OCTA Research
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Go Negosyo partners with OCTA Research


                              

                                                                  By Louella Desiderio |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Go Negosyo has partnered with OCTA Research to serve as an advisory team to recommend ways and preparations for the safe reopening...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Private sector seeks accelerated vax rollout
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Private sector seeks accelerated vax rollout


                              

                                                                  By Jose Rodel Clapano |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
At a recent Task Force T3 meeting, recommendations were shared to accelerate vaccination rollout.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines to UNHRC: Post-drug operation reports submitted
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines to UNHRC: Post-drug operation reports submitted


                              

                                                                  By Pia Lee-Brago |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines has informed the United Nations Human Rights Council that authorities are complying with a policy requiring...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PITC to return P2 billion unused funds this month
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PITC to return P2 billion unused funds this month


                              

                                                                  By Paolo Romero |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
The state-run Philippine International Trading Corp. has committed to return to the national treasury close to P2 billion...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sales, discounts to drive Philippines holiday consumption
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Sales, discounts to drive Philippines holiday consumption


                              

                                                                  By Louise Maureen Simeon |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Some 55 percent of Filipino adults are expected to shop this holiday season, especially with yearend sales, and this is seen...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with