
































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
IATF: Cemeteries closed for Undas due to COVID-19 threat
                        

                           
Philstar.com
October 20, 2021 | 10:24am

                           

                        

                                                                        
IATF: Cemeteries closed for Undas due to COVID-19 threat
Filipinos pay a visit to their loved ones in this undated photo
The Freeman
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The pandemic task force has ordered the closure of cemeteries across the country this Undas still due to the threat of COVID-19.



Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said the latest pronouncement would be from October 29 to November 2. 





In the taped weekly meeting of the task force late Tuesday night, he said it would also cover memorial parks and columbariums and not just cemeteries. 



"The public can visit these places on other days, just not during this period," Año added in Filipino. 



During visits before or after Undas, the interior chief said cemeteries are allowed only up to 30% capacity, and should strictly followed the government's minimum public health standards. 



Local governments would be tasked to implement these measures, Año continued, along with the Philippine National Police as well as barangay (village) chiefs, public safety officers, and auxillary units. 



"LGUs also need to pass an ordinance or executive order to see this is carried out well," he said in Filipino, "to ensure the public will be safe this coming Undas."



Metro Manila mayors have earlier agreed on a resolution restricting entry to cemeteries also during the said days. 



In San Juan,  the local government has reopened its online booking for visits to Filipinos' departed loved ones. 



Thousands, if not, millions of Filipinos flock to cemeteries annually to commemorate All Souls' Day. 



But this year would be the second time cemeteries would be closed due to the threat of the pandemic.



The Philippines has tallied over 2.73 million coronavirus cases, along with 40,972 deaths as of October 19. — Christian Deiparine


                        


                        



                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      ALL SOULS DAY
                                                      CEMETERIES
                                                      UNDAS
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Fact check: Comelec has not disqualified Robredo from 2022 polls
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Fact check: Comelec has not disqualified Robredo from 2022 polls


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
Several video posts on Facebook and YouTube claimed that the Commission on Elections had confirmed the disqualification of...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 A guide to the COVID-19 alert levels system
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
A guide to the COVID-19 alert levels system


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
Beginning October 20, the government will expand beyond Metro Manila its experiment on new coronavirus curbs in Metro Manila...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Graft raps filed vs Cusi, Dennis Uy
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Graft raps filed vs Cusi, Dennis Uy


                              

                                                                  By Rhodina Villanueva |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi, Davao-based businessman Dennis Uy, Chevron Philippines officials and several others have been...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte appoints new chief legal counsel
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte appoints new chief legal counsel


                              

                                                                  By Helen Flores |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Duterte has appointed Jesus Melchor Vega Quitain as his new chief legal counsel, replacing Salvador Panelo who is...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Face-to-face classes to start in 30 schools on November 15 &mdash; DepEd
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Face-to-face classes to start in 30 schools on November 15 — DepEd


                              

                                                                  By Christian Deiparine |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
"The 30 schools are definitely those that will start on November 15," an education official said Tuesday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Private sector seeks accelerated vax rollout
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Private sector seeks accelerated vax rollout


                              

                                                                  By Jose Rodel Clapano |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
At a recent Task Force T3 meeting, recommendations were shared to accelerate vaccination rollout.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines to UNHRC: Post-drug operation reports submitted
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines to UNHRC: Post-drug operation reports submitted


                              

                                                                  By Pia Lee-Brago |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines has informed the United Nations Human Rights Council that authorities are complying with a policy requiring...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PITC to return P2 billion unused funds this month
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PITC to return P2 billion unused funds this month


                              

                                                                  By Paolo Romero |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
The state-run Philippine International Trading Corp. has committed to return to the national treasury close to P2 billion...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sales, discounts to drive Philippines holiday consumption
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Sales, discounts to drive Philippines holiday consumption


                              

                                                                  By Louise Maureen Simeon |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
Some 55 percent of Filipino adults are expected to shop this holiday season, especially with yearend sales, and this is seen...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Group decries spread of &lsquo;fake&rsquo; party-lists
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Group decries spread of ‘fake’ party-lists


                              

                                                                  By Rhodina Villanueva |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
A female peasant group has decried the fake party-list groups that emerged during the filing of certificates of candidacy...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with