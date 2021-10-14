
































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
Months after VFA restoration, Philippines agrees to hold over 300 military activities with US
                        

                           
Patricia Lourdes Viray - Philstar.com
October 14, 2021 | 4:23pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Months after VFA restoration, Philippines agrees to hold over 300 military activities with US
General Jose Faustino Jr, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (right) and Admiral John Aquilino, Commander of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (left) led the 2021 Mutual Defense Board and Security Engagement Board (MDB-SEB) at Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City, October 14.
AFP PAO
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — A few months after President Rodrigo Duterte decided to fully restore the Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA) between the Philippines and the United States, the two countries agreed to hold over 300 activities for the next year.



This decision came after the completion of the 2021 Mutual Defense Board and Security Engagement Board (MDB-SEB), an annual defense and security cooperation meeting between the two allies.





Armed Forces of the Philippines chief Gen. Jose Faustino Jr. and US Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM) commander Adm. John Aquilino led the annual meeting on Thursday.



In a joint media release, the AFP and the US INDOPACOM said the meeting resulted in "ensuring continued, robust relations between the US and Philippine militaries."



Faustino said the Philippine military is privileged to to witness the advancing level cooperation and communication between the Philippine and US militaries.



"I am optimistic that our alliance will continue to be robust in view of new and emerging security challenges that confront our nations. After all, we share the same goal of keeping peace and stability in this region," Faustino said.



INDOPACOM's Aquilino also noted that the two countries have shared a "deep friendship" for more than 200 years.



"This friendship is based on values, to include upholding freedom for all people. The sanctity of freedom was the foundation of our alliance… and is still applicable today," Aquilino said.



In July, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana confirmed that Duterte decided to recall his decision to abrogate the decades-old VFA following a meeting with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.



Lorenzana, however, had called for a "comprehensive review" on the 1951 Mutual Defense Treaty due to evolving "geopolitical realities."



“Much is to be desired in terms of the 70-year-old alliance, given what is happening in the South China Sea and beyond, not to mention the Philippines’ commitment to cultivate more balanced relations with other countries in the region,” Lorenzana said in September.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      ARMED FORCES OF THE PHILIPPINES
                                                      US INDO-PACIFIC COMMAND
                                                      US-PHILIPPINES TIES
                                                      

                        

                        

                           
As It Happens


                           

                              LATEST UPDATE: October 14, 2021 - 4:00pm                           


                           

                              
A thread of major developments in the bilateral relations between the Philippines and the United States from January to December 2021. (Presidential photo/Joey Dalumpines and AFP/Angela Weiss)

                           

                           

                              

                                 October 14, 2021 - 4:00pm                              


                              
Following their annual defense cooperation meeting, Philippine and US military leaders have agreed to hold over 300 activities for next year.



AFP chief of staff Gen. Jose Faustino Jr. and US Indo-Pacific Command Commander Adm. John Aquilino's meeting resulted in "ensuring continued, robust relations between the US and Philippine militaries," the Philippine military says.



"I am optimistic that our alliance will continue to be robust in view of new and emerging security challenges that confront our nations. After all, we share the same goal of keeping peace and stability in this region," Faustino says.



                           

                           

                              

                                 October 11, 2021 - 10:01am                              


                              
US President Joe Biden expresses his gratitude to the Filipino American community as the United States commemorates Filipino American History Month.



"Jill and I are proud to recognize Filipino American History Month. Filipino Americans are an essential part of our Nation’s strength, diversity, and history; a living reminder of the courage of immigrants, and a growing force in our civic movements and engagement," Biden says.




                           

                           

                              

                                 September 30, 2021 - 9:42am                              


                              
Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana reveals that China tried to stop the review of the 1951 Mutual Defense Treaty with the United States.



"The former Chinese ambassador came to me and said, 'Do not touch the Mutual Defense Treaty. Leave it as it is,'" Lorenzana says in an online forum.

                           

                           

                              

                                 September 21, 2021 - 12:05pm                              


                              
The United States, in partnership with the WHO co-led COVAX facility, delivers an additional  2,582,190 doses of the?Pfizer-BioNTech?COVID-19 vaccine to the Philippines.



The vaccines, delivered in separate shipments on September 19 and 20, were part of the 500 million doses of Pfizer the United States is making available for distribution through COVAX, the US Embassy in Manila says.



"As the largest donor to the COVAX facility, the United States has facilitated the delivery of more than 16 million vaccine doses to the Philippines via COVAX, including more than 9 million doses donated by the American people," the US Embassy says.

                           

                           

                              

                                 September 17, 2021 - 2:38pm                              


                              
The US Embassy in Manila welcomes a new chargé d’affaires, which will serve as the embassy's official representative in the absence of an ambassador.



Heather Variava — former chargé d’affaires at the US Mission to Indonesia — succeeds former Deputy Chief of Mission John Law.



"I look forward to strengthening the broad and deep relationships we have here. While we are not yet free of the pandemic, I am committed to partnering with the government and people of the Philippines to face challenges together," Variava says.

                           

                        

                        
                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Moreno says running to duplicate Manila projects, not to 'run against anybody'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Moreno says running to duplicate Manila projects, not to 'run against anybody'


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Manila Mayor Isko Moreno said he is running for presidency in 2022 polls so his projects in the capital may be duplicated...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Quarantine no longer mandatory for fully-vaccinated inbound travelers                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Quarantine no longer mandatory for fully-vaccinated inbound travelers


                              

                                 23 hours ago                              


                                                            
Starting October 14, foreign nationals who are fully vaccinated will instead be required to present a negative RT-PCR...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Metro Manila to be placed under Alert Level 3 starting October 16                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Metro Manila to be placed under Alert Level 3 starting October 16


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
The government's pandemic task force has approved the recommendation to place Metro Manila under Alert Level 3 from October 16...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Isko's chief of staff quits, says departure not due to 'infighting'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Isko's chief of staff quits, says departure not due to 'infighting'


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Cesar Chavez, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno’s chief of staff,  has left his post to return to broadcasting, but he denied...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 China to donate 1 million new Sinovac doses to Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
China to donate 1 million new Sinovac doses to Philippines


                              

                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Ambassador Huang Xilian said the additional supply of the Chinese-developed jabs are expected to arrive in the Philippines...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Fact check: Who established IRRI?
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Fact check: Who established IRRI?


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
A newly released vlog and a 2015 column on BusinessMirror claim it was under the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos that the International...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippine Air Force gets drones worth P20 million from US
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippine Air Force gets drones worth P20 million from US


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The Air Force received the drones worth P20 million ($4 million) during a ceremony at the Clark Air Base in Pampanga on ...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Lacson in favor of banning candidate substitution due to withdrawal
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Lacson in favor of banning candidate substitution due to withdrawal


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
"I don’t think it's fair and...rational, if I may say, to file with no intention to really go through with the campaign...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Arraignment of Spanish man charged with child abuse, child pornography set
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Arraignment of Spanish man charged with child abuse, child pornography set


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
A Spanish man accused of sexually abusing and taking videos of his acts with a 15-year-old Filipino girl, the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Maring leaves at least 19 dead, P1 billion agri damage
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Maring leaves at least 19 dead, P1 billion agri damage


                              

                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council recorded 30 fatalities, with 11 of these for verification, due...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with