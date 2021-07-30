VFA fully restored after Duterte meeting with Pentagon chief â€” Lorenzana

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 12:58 p.m.) — President Rodrigo Duterte decided to recall his termination of the decades-old Visiting Forces Agreement following his meeting with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Thursday night, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said.

Lorenzana made the announcement in a joint press briefing with Austin held Friday.

“On behalf of the US, let me thank President Duterte for his decision to fully restore the Visiting Forces Agreement,” US Defense Secretary Austin said.

The abrogation of the Visiting Forces Agreement was announced in February 2020.

Among Duterte’s reasons for scrapping the military agreement was Sen. Ronald dela Rosa’s claim that his US Visa had been cancelled. The alleged visa revocation was said to be over the former national police chief’s involvement in the “war on drugs” that the US has raised human rights concerns about.

The termination, however, has been suspended for three six-month periods since then.

I just left a productive meeting with President Rodrigo Duterte. We discussed the importance of the U.S.-Philippines alliance and the strong ties between our people. pic.twitter.com/wIHF3r21Aj — Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III (@SecDef) July 29, 2021

When asked by reporters to explain Duterte’s choice to keep the VFA after all, Lorenzana said “I don’t really know the reason behind the decision of the president.”

“One thing is clear: The Department of Foreign Affairs and the Ambassador to the United States [Jose Romualdez have] been actually working for this to happen,” he said.

Duterte has often lashed out at the US, a longtime ally and former colonizer of the Philippines, saying during public addresses that the country must “pay” to keep the VFA in full force.

The president also touts an “independent foreign policy” that has been marked in large part by a pivot to China.

Despite this seeming shift in relations, however, US military ties with the Philippines have remained mostly unchanged.

“In terms of what was stalled... actually nothing,” Austin said. “Because the president extended our ability to train and operate together, we were able to continue to train and do a number of things.”