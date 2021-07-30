




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
VFA fully restored after Duterte meeting with Pentagon chief â€” Lorenzana
This handout photo taken on July 29, 2021 and received from the Philippines Presidential Photo Division (PPD) shows Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte (R) holding talks with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin (L) during a courtesy call at Malacanang Palace in Manila.
 Philippines' Presidential Photographers Division (PPD) / AFP

                     

                        

                           
VFA fully restored after Duterte meeting with Pentagon chief — Lorenzana

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Bella Perez-Rubio (Philstar.com) - July 30, 2021 - 11:43am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines (Updated 12:58 p.m.) — President Rodrigo Duterte decided to recall his termination of the decades-old Visiting Forces Agreement following his meeting with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Thursday night, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said.



Lorenzana made the announcement in a joint press briefing with Austin held Friday. 





“On behalf of the US, let me thank President Duterte for his decision to fully restore the Visiting Forces Agreement,” US Defense Secretary Austin said. 



The abrogation of the Visiting Forces Agreement was announced in February 2020.



Among Duterte’s reasons for scrapping the military agreement was Sen. Ronald dela Rosa’s claim that his US Visa had been cancelled. The alleged visa revocation was said to be over the former national police chief’s involvement in the “war on drugs” that the US has raised human rights concerns about.



The termination, however, has been suspended for three six-month periods since then. 






When asked by reporters to explain Duterte’s choice to keep the VFA after all, Lorenzana said “I don’t really know the reason behind the decision of the president.” 



“One thing is clear: The Department of Foreign Affairs and the Ambassador to the United States [Jose Romualdez have] been actually working for this to happen,” he said. 



Duterte has often lashed out at the US, a longtime ally and former colonizer of the Philippines, saying during public addresses that the country must “pay” to keep the VFA in full force.



The president also touts an “independent foreign policy” that has been marked in large part by a pivot to China.  



Despite this seeming shift in relations, however, US military ties with the Philippines have remained mostly unchanged.



“In terms of what was stalled... actually nothing,” Austin said. “Because the president extended our ability to train and operate together, we were able to continue to train and do a number of things.”


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      DELFIN LORENZANA
                                                      RODRIGO DUTERTE
                                                      VISITING FORCES AGREEMENT
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Chinese weightlifting team upset with Hidilyn Diaz's Chinese coach for not tipping them off
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Chinese weightlifting team upset with Hidilyn Diaz's Chinese coach for not tipping them off


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
"The China team was a little angry with [my coach] because he didn't share where my strength was," she said in Filipino....

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 US defense chief arrives for talks on VFA, West Philippine Sea
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
US defense chief arrives for talks on VFA, West Philippine Sea


                              

                                                                  By Romina Cabrera |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Visiting Forces Agreement and the West Philippine Sea issue are expected to highlight the discussions when visiting US...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 234 public servants nabbed for drugs during quarantine
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
234 public servants nabbed for drugs during quarantine


                              

                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Despite President Duterte’s repeated warnings, a total of 234 government officials and workers were arrested for alleged...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Fully vaccinated Gordon contracts COVID-19
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Fully vaccinated Gordon contracts COVID-19


                              

                                                                  By Lino De La Cruz |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Philstar.com note: Vaccination is not a guarantee against getting COVID-19. Vaccines can, however, reduce the risk of...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Marcial&rsquo;s pa confident son can clinch Olympic gold
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Marcial’s pa confident son can clinch Olympic gold


                              

                                                                  By Roel PareÃ±o |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
The parents of Zamboangueño boxer Eumir Felix Marcial erupted in cheers after their son defeated his first opponent...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 What's happening in Myanmar, six months after the coup?
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
What's happening in Myanmar, six months after the coup?


                              

                                                                  By Agence France-Presse |
                                 16 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Here's a look at the current state of play inside Myanmar.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines extends ban on travelers from 10 countries until August 15
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines extends ban on travelers from 10 countries until August 15


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque Jr. said President Rodrigo Duterte has approved the recommendation of the government’s...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Metro Manila to be placed under ECQ from August 6-20
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Metro Manila to be placed under ECQ from August 6-20


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Metro Manila will again be placed under Enhanced Community Quarantine from August 6 to 20 amid the threat of the more contagious...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Phivolcs downgrades Mayon Volcano's status to 'normal'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Phivolcs downgrades Mayon Volcano's status to 'normal'


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Alert Level 0 indicates normal status, while Alert Level 1 means abnormal.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 World races to contain Delta variant, US steps up anti-virus plan
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
World races to contain Delta variant, US steps up anti-virus plan


                              

                                                                  By Susan Stumme |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Governments around the world raced to head off a surge in coronavirus cases driven by the Delta variant, with US President...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with