#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
Lorenzana, US defense chief discuss VFA and West Philippine Sea
Lorenzana assured the public that the government is actively addressing the situation as almost 200 Chinese vessels, said to be manned by militias, have been docked in the reef since earlier this month.
Philstar.com/File Photo

Lorenzana, US defense chief discuss VFA and West Philippine Sea

(Philstar.com) - April 11, 2021 - 2:47pm

MANILA, Philippines — Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana spoke with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III at a telephone conference Sunday to touch on issues in the West Philippine Sea, his spokesman said. 

To recall, a report released by US-based Simularity found that hundreds of Chinese vessels have been "mooring, arriving and departing" in Julian Felipe (Whitsun) Reef in the West Philippine Sea since December of last year. Latest reports show that Chinese vessels remain anchored in Philippine waters. 

"The two defense chiefs discussed the situation in the West Philippine Sea and recent developments in regional security. Both are looking forward to the conduct of Exercise Balikatan, which was canceled last year," defense department spokesperson Arsenio Andolong said in a statement.

Balikatan, an annual exercise, is made possible by the Visiting Forces agreement, which President Rodrigo Duterte ordered terminated in February 2020. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic and developments in the region, the termination process has been suspended twice since. 

Lorenzana, among other Cabinet secretaries and lawmakers, has already spoken out and demanded that Chinese ships vacate the area, though China's Embassy in Manila continues to claim that Juan Felipe Reef, where the ships were spotted, is part of its Nansha Islands.

President Rodrigo Duterte has said that he cannot do anything about China's presence in Philippine waters since doing so, he claimed, would mean going to war with the regional giant. 

Aside from expressing hope for a peaceful resolution, the chief executive has not yet commented on the issue itself — even after an ABS-CBN news crew reported being chased by Chinese missile boats in the area. 

An international tribunal ruled in 2016 that China's claim over a large part of the South China Sea — including the West Philippine Sea in the Philippine's Exclusive Economic Zone — has no basis in international law.

Beijing, which did not participate in the arbitration case filed by the Philippines in 2013,  continues to reject the arbitral ruling.

Earlier, Sen. Panfilo Lacson called for the establishment of strong diplomatic relations with other countries amid maritime tensions. 

"The fact that we are a militarily weak country that cannot match China's military power should compel us to resort to establishing stronger alliances not only with other Asia-Pacific neighbors like Australia and Japan and the other ASEAN countries, but our long-standing western allies like the US and Europe," he said earlier in April. 

"Only through a clear message that the presence of 'balance of power' in the West Philippine Sea can help us in this regard."

Visiting Forces Agreement

"Secretary Austin reiterated the importance of the VFA and hopes that it would be continued. Secretary Lorenzana committed to discuss the matter with the president as the final approval lies with him," the DND also said. 

The abrogation first came as a threat to the US government following the cancellation of Sen. Bato dela Rosa's visa.

The exchange between the two defense chiefs also comes after Balikatan exercise was canceled last year amid international travel restrictions during the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. 

The annual exercise between the Philippines and the US also involves participation from Australia.

Moderna vaccines 

According to Andolong, Lorenzana also sought the assistance of the United States "to expedite the delivery of the Moderna vaccines the country has ordered."

Austin said that he would "look into the issue and bring it to the attention of the office concerned." 

This comes after the Philippine government represented by vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. secured in March 20 million of the coronavirus vaccines developed by US-based biotech company Moderna. 

— Franco Luna with a report from ONE News PH

DEPARTMENT OF NATIONAL DEFENSE DND
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
ECQ working, but 1 week extension needed &ndash; experts
ECQ working, but 1 week extension needed – experts
By John Unson and Janvic Mateo | 16 hours ago
Experts are pushing for a one-week extension of the enhanced community quarantine in Metro Manila and nearby provinces in...
Headlines
fbfb
Villar still richest among Pinoy billionaires
Villar still richest among Pinoy billionaires
By Iris Gonzales | 16 hours ago
Real estate tycoon Manuel B. Villar Jr., the so-called brown taipan with a noteworthy rags-to-riches story, has gone a long...
Headlines
fbfb
Only 32 Chinese vessels left in West Philippine Sea reef &ndash; DND chief
Only 32 Chinese vessels left in West Philippine Sea reef – DND chief
By Romina Cabrera | 16 hours ago
Only 32 Chinese vessels remain stationed around Julian Felipe Reef, but the Philippines will continue to demand their withdrawal,...
Headlines
fbfb
AstraZeneca jabs may resume after 2 weeks
AstraZeneca jabs may resume after 2 weeks
By Sheila Crisostomo | 16 hours ago
Amid renewed apprehension over COVID-19 vaccinations, the Department of Health assured the public yesterday that the suspension...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte jogs, hops on motorcycle amid health rumors
Duterte jogs, hops on motorcycle amid health rumors
By Christina Mendez | 16 hours ago
With President Duterte’s prolonged absence from public view stirring speculations over the true state of his health,...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Robredo proposes identifying subgroups in vaccine priority list
Robredo proposes identifying subgroups in vaccine priority list
By Franco Luna | 2 hours ago
"If only the people giving out vaccines had a more proactive in inviting people who can't work from home or the ones whose...
Headlines
fbfb
17 colleges, universities offer facilities as vaccination centers
17 colleges, universities offer facilities as vaccination centers
By Janvic Mateo | 16 hours ago
At least 17 colleges and universities throughout the country have offered their facilities as additional vaccination centers...
Headlines
fbfb
FDA license sought to test Ivermectin in Philippines
FDA license sought to test Ivermectin in Philippines
By by Sheila Crisostomo And Marichu Villanueva | 16 hours ago
Two pharmaceutical companies intend to apply with the Food and Drug Administration to conduct clinical trials in the country...
Headlines
fbfb
DOH probing labs closed on Holy Week
DOH probing labs closed on Holy Week
By Sheila Crisostomo | 16 hours ago
The Department of Health is investigating testing laboratories that did not operate during the Holy Week, which affected the...
Headlines
fbfb
Rabiya off to Florida for Miss U pageant
Rabiya off to Florida for Miss U pageant
By Rudy Santos | 16 hours ago
Miss Philippines Universe Rabiya Mateo left Friday night for Florida in the US to compete in the Miss Universe pageant on...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with