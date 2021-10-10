
































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
No statement from Palace yet on journalist Ressa, first Filipino to receive Nobel Peace Prize
                        

                           
Franco Luna - Philstar.com
October 10, 2021 | 2:12pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
No statement from Palace yet on journalist Ressa, first Filipino to receive Nobel Peace Prize
Journalist Maria Ressa (front L) leaves her office after she was arrested in Manila on February 13, 2019.
AFP / Maria Tan
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Two days after Filipino journalist Maria Ressa made history as the first Filipino to receive a Nobel Peace Prize, the Malacañang Palace has not issued a statement of any kind. 



President Rodrigo Duterte's administration had barred reporters of Rappler, which Ressa co-founded in 2012, from covering the chief executive's events.





Duterte himself has also publicly attacked the news outlet in his press conferences and nightly addresses, accusing them of peddling fake news for their critical coverage of his so-called war on drugs. 



Earlier in July, Malacañang praised gymnast Hidilyn Diaz for bagging the Philippines' first Olympic gold medal. Duterte later on urged Diaz to "let bygones be bygones" after claiming in 2019 that Diaz was among those involved in a plot to destabilize the government.



Diaz even received the Presidential Medal of Merit, a unique recognition the government awards to Filipinos who gain "prestige for the country in an international event, in the fields of literature, the sciences, the arts, entertainment, and other civilian fields of endeavor that foster national pride."



Ressa, whose outlet has long been critical of the Duterte administration, is the first Filipino to win the Nobel Peace Prize — an award previously bestowed on names like Martin Luther King, Jr., Mother Teresa and Nelson Mandela. 



Kremlin welcomes Peace Prize for journalist that criticizes it



Berit Reiss-Andersen, the chairwoman of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, said that Ressa was representative of "journalists who stand up for this ideal in a world in which democracy and freedom of the press face increasingly adverse conditions."



Rappler has "focused critical attention on the Duterte regime's controversial, murderous anti-drug campaign," Reiss-Andersen said. 



The Nobel Peace Prize of 2021 was also awarded to Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov, for whom the Kremlin has already issued a congratulatory statement despite his Novaya Gazeta newspaper often criticizing Russian authorities as well. 



"We can congratulate Dmitry Muratov," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters according to reports by Reuters.



"He persistently works in accordance with his own ideals, he is devoted to them, he is talented, he is brave."



Press freedom under siege in the Philippines



But closer to home, President Rodrigo Duterte, recognized by the Paris-based media watchdog Reporters Without Borders for being a "press freedom predator," has made it clear he has an ax to grind with critical media.



The tough-talking head of state himself earlier said he would see to it that the franchise of broadcast giant ABS-CBN would not be renewed, a threat he later made good on.



His government, particularly the Presidential Task Force on Media Security, continues to reject the notion of weakened press freedom, asserting that press freedom is not only "alive and well" under his rule but also “has generally improved since 2009, especially after President Duterte came to office.” 



At his inauguration in 2016, the president also said: "Just because you’re a journalist you are not exempted from assassination, if you’re a son of a bitch." 



"We commend them for defending these freedoms in increasingly challenging conditions — in Ressa's case, these [have] included a raft of cases and legal proceedings — and are proud to be in the community of independent journalists ready to hold the line with them," the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines said of Ressa's award. 



"We hope this award will shine more light on those who put the spotlight on the truth at a time when basic freedoms and democracy are under attack." 



— with a report by Agence France-Presse 


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      MARIA RESSA
                                                      PALACE
                                                      PRESIDENT RODRIGO DUTERTE
                                                      PRESS FREEDOM
                                                      RAPPLER
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Trillanes says Isko only pretending to be a moderate
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Trillanes says Isko only pretending to be a moderate


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Former Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV accused Manila mayor and presidential aspirant Isko Moreno Domagoso of only pretending to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 US facilitating delivery of 97.4 million vaccine doses
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
US facilitating delivery of 97.4 million vaccine doses


                              

                                                                  By Jose Rodel Clapano |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
The United States government is facilitating the delivery of 97.4 million doses of procured and donated US-made vaccines to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines OKs new quarantine protocols for travelers from 'green, yellow' countries
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines OKs new quarantine protocols for travelers from 'green, yellow' countries


                              

                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Fully vaccinated individuals coming from “green” (low risk) and “yellow” (moderate risk) nations and...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Tugade opts to focus on finishing projects
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Tugade opts to focus on finishing projects


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade has opted to focus on finishing projects instead of running for senator in the 2022...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              CHR chair Chito Gascon succumbs to COVID-19, dies at 57
                           


                                                      

                           
                           

                              
                              
CHR chair Chito Gascon succumbs to COVID-19, dies at 57


                              
                              

                              

                                 
1 day ago

                              

                              

                                 
Headlines

                              


                              

                                 

                                    fb

                                    tw
                                 

                              

                           

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP now preparing for Undas security, urges cops to vote
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP now preparing for Undas security, urges cops to vote


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
"As early as now, I have instructed our unit commanders to begin preparing for the security that will be laid down for the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Signal No. 1 up over several areas as 'Maring' merges with remnants of LPA 'Nando'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Signal No. 1 up over several areas as 'Maring' merges with remnants of LPA 'Nando'


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
"The possibility of a landfall over mainland Luzon is not ruled out at this time," Pagasa said, adding that Maring is forecast...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Comelec to resume voter registration
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Comelec to resume voter registration


                              

                                                                  By Robertzon Ramirez |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Commission on Elections will resume accepting applications nationwide tomorrow for voters’ registration for the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 CHR chief Gascon succumbs to COVID-19
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
CHR chief Gascon succumbs to COVID-19


                              

                                                                  By Janvic Mateo |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
Commission on Human Rights Chairman Jose Luis Martin “Chito” Gascon passed away early yesterday due to COVID-19....

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 IATF studying NCR proposal for face-to-face classes
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
IATF studying NCR proposal for face-to-face classes


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
The government’s pandemic task force would look into the proposal of Metro Manila mayors to hold in-person classes in...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with