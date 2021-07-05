




































































 




   

   









   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Media watchdog lists Duterte among world 'press freedom predators'
File photo shows employees and supporters lighting candles at the gate as the ABS-CBN Corporation office in Quezon City shines the network's colors.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman

                     

                        

                           
Media watchdog lists Duterte among world 'press freedom predators'

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - July 5, 2021 - 5:43pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte was listed among world leaders who were noted for being "press freedom predators" in their states in a report by an international press freedom nonprofit. 



Paris-based media watchdog Reporters Without Borders (RSF) published a gallery that listed the chief executive among world leaders noted for "[trampling] on press freedom by creating a censorship apparatus, jailing journalists arbitrarily or inciting violence against them."





In its gallery, RSF pointed to what it said was "collusion at all levels within the state apparatus" in the Philippines, which afforded the president an "arsenal that he can use to wage 'total war' against journalists."






"The executive has enormous power centered on the president. Judges who don’t toe the line are pushed aside. Congress tamely endorses all the president’s decisions," its report read, calling "total war against independent media" the president's favored "predatory method." 



"Backed by most of the private sector, Duterte easily imposes his line on media outlets owned by businessmen that support him. Independent media outlets have assumed the role of opposition, with all the risks that this entails."



According to RSF, this "arsenal" at the chief executive's disposal includes tactics such as:



    
	
  • spurious charges of defamation, tax evasion, or violation of capital legislation;
    • 
	
  • rescinding broadcast licenses;
    • 
	
  • getting accomplices to buy up media outlets and bring their journalists into line;
    • 
	
  • and using an army of trolls to subject journalists to online harassment.
    • 




The media watchdog pointed to the buying of the Philippine Daily Inquirer and the shutdown of broadcast giant ABS-CBN Corp. as examples of this, saying the president's "favorite targets" were "the last sources of resistance." 



More than a third or exactly 13 of the heads of state on the list come from the Asia-Pacific region.



Earlier, the Philippines fell two places in RSF's World Press Freedom Index for this year after it ranked 138th among 180 countries. The Palace downplayed this, saying the attacks against ABS-CBN and news outlet Rappler "should have not led to the decline in our ranking."



President Rodrigo Duterte has made it clear he has an ax to grind with critical media. The tough-talking head of state himself earlier said he would see to it that the news network's franchise would not be renewed, a threat he later made good on.



“I'm not threatening them but someday their karma will catch up with them," he was quoted as saying in March 2017, a pronouncement RSF noted.



At his inauguration in 2016, the president also said: "Just because you’re a journalist you are not exempted from assassination, if you’re a son of a bitch." 



The president's words have historically held sway in the lower chamber of Congress, where he has a supermajority.



Duterte's government, particularly the Presidential Task Force on Media Security, continues to reject the notion of weakened press freedom, asserting that press freedom is not only "alive and well" under his rule but also “has generally improved since 2009, especially after President Duterte came to office.” 



"Our message to the media is if there are harsh criticisms against the president, sometimes, the president also comes up with a harsh response," Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque said earlier this year in response to the country's drop in the World Press Freedom Index. 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      ABS-CBN SHUTDOWN
                                                      PRESIDENT RODRIGO DUTERTE
                                                      PRESS FREEDOM
                                                      REPORTERS WITHOUT BORDERS
                                                      RSF
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 With all 96 passengers accounted for, Sulu plane crash death toll now at 50
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
With all 96 passengers accounted for, Sulu plane crash death toll now at 50


                              

                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
(Update 2) The number of fatalities in the military plane crash in Sulu province increased to 50 on Monday morning as authorities...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pacquiao flight diverted, returns to NAIA
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pacquiao flight diverted, returns to NAIA


                              

                                                                  By Rudy Santos |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
A Philippine Airlines flight bound for Los Angeles, California from the Ninoy Aquino International Airport with 186 passengers...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Crashed military plane tried to land with incomplete set of wheels &mdash; witness
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Crashed military plane tried to land with incomplete set of wheels — witness


                              

                                                                  By John Unson |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
“We could see from our village planes landing and taking off from the nearby Jolo airport. It was my first time to see...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Coast Guard disperses 5 Chinese ships from West Philippine Sea
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Coast Guard disperses 5 Chinese ships from West Philippine Sea


                              

                                                                  By Evelyn Macairan |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
By issuing a radio challenge, the Philippine Coast Guard dispersed five Chinese ships and two Vietnamese ships from the Marie...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Vaccination cards in lieu of testing OK&rsquo;d for travel
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Vaccination cards in lieu of testing OK’d for travel


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
The government has eased the local travel and quarantine protocols for individuals fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and their...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 2.6% fully vaccinated in Philippines with 11.7 million COVID-19 doses administered
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
2.6% fully vaccinated in Philippines with 11.7 million COVID-19 doses administered


                              

                                                                  By Christian Deiparine |
                                 46 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Figures as of July 4 showed there are now 2,868,905 Filipinos or around 2.6% of the country's estimated 110 million population...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pilot face-to-face classes possible soon &mdash; Palace
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pilot face-to-face classes possible soon — Palace


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Malacañang said while President Duterte rejected the holding of in-person classes because of the emergence of more...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Emong' accelerates, seen to exit PAR by Tuesday morning
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Emong' accelerates, seen to exit PAR by Tuesday morning


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
PAGASA  said Emong was last seen at 215 kilometers east northeast of Calayan in Cagayan, or 160 km east southeast of Basco...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Guevarra: Task Force vs Corruption may look into Pacquiao's allegations
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Guevarra: Task Force vs Corruption may look into Pacquiao's allegations


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Sen. Manny Pacquiao may refer his allegations against national government agencies to the Department of Justice-led Task Force...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte trying to 'lighten the mood' with remark on putting cap over Taal crater &mdash; Palace
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte trying to 'lighten the mood' with remark on putting cap over Taal crater — Palace


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Malacañang's spokesperson said the joke reflected Duterte's style and that the administration cannot control the reactions...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with