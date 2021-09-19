




































































 




   







   















Headlines
                        
Former Social Welfare Secretary Dinky Soliman, 68
                        

                           
Former Social Welfare Secretary Dinky Soliman, 68
This July 2011 photo shows former Social Welfare Secretary Dinky Soliman
MANILA, Philippines — Former Social Welfare Secretary Corazon "Dinky" Soliman died Sunday. She was 68.



Her death was first reported by Rappler, quoting Soliman's widower Hector.





Vice President Leni Robredo, speaking on her weekly radio show on dzXL, also confirmed the news and called Soliman "a very good person" whom she first met in 2012 when search and rescue operations were ongoing for then Local Government Secretary Jesse Robredo, the vice president's late husband.



"We didn't know each other but she went to Naga to be with us while the search was ongoing for the remains of my husband," Robredo said in Filipino. She said that Soliman had devoted her long life to serving the poor.



Soliman, who was first appointed head of the Department of Social Welfare and Development during the Arroyo administration, expanded coverage of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) during the Aquino administration. The program gave poor families cash incentives for sending their children to school and for bringing them to health centers.



Prior to joining government, Soliman had been part of civil society and had worked with non-government organizations that worked with poor communities.



This is a develooping story.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      DINKY SOLIMAN
                                                      OBITUARIES
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
