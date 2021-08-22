DOH reports 16,044 more COVID-19 cases in 3rd-highest daily increase
August 22, 2021 | 3:44pm
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health on Sunday reported 16,044 more COVID-19 infections, bringing the national caseload to 1,839,635.
Active cases: 125,900 or 6.8% of the total
Recoveries: 13,952, pushing total to 1,681,925
Deaths: 215, bringing the total to 31,810
Today's cases mark the third-highest daily increase recorded since the pandemic began.
The Department of Health said six laboratories did not submit test results, which accounted for some 2.9% of all samples tested.
- After a two-week enhanced community quarantine that saw 149,000 quarantine violators accosted by cops, the Philippine National Police is urging personnel to be stricter with violators doing outside exercise and those caught not following health protocols in public transportation.
- In the wake of reports of people being poisoned after taking ivermectin pills meant to treat worms in horses, the US Food and Drug Administration issued an advisory reminding the public that the animal drug is only authorized for use by humans in very specific ways.
- Another lawmaker is urging the Senate to investigate the reported low utilization of funds of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board under its service contracting program which led to delayed benefits for drivers and operators of public utility vehicles.
