DOH reports 16,044 more COVID-19 cases in 3rd-highest daily increase

COVID-19 patients pictured inside the chapel of Quezon City General Hospital on Aug. 19, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health on Sunday reported 16,044 more COVID-19 infections, bringing the national caseload to 1,839,635.

Active cases : 125,900 or 6.8% of the total

Recoveries : 13,952, pushing total to 1,681,925

Deaths: 215, bringing the total to 31,810

Today's cases mark the third-highest daily increase recorded since the pandemic began.

The Department of Health said six laboratories did not submit test results, which accounted for some 2.9% of all samples tested.

Enforcement of MECQ continues