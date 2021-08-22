




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
DOH reports 16,044 more COVID-19 cases in 3rd-highest daily increase
                        

                           
Philstar.com
August 22, 2021 | 3:44pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
DOH reports 16,044 more COVID-19 cases in 3rd-highest daily increase
COVID-19 patients pictured inside the chapel of Quezon City General Hospital on Aug. 19, 2021.
The STAR / Michael Varcas
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health on Sunday reported 16,044 more COVID-19 infections, bringing the national caseload to 1,839,635. 



    
	
  • 
	
    Active cases: 125,900 or 6.8% of the total
    
	
    • 
	
  • 
	
    Recoveries: 13,952, pushing total to 1,681,925
    
	
    • 
	
  • 
	
    Deaths: 215, bringing the total to 31,810
    
	
    • 




Today's cases mark the third-highest daily increase recorded since the pandemic began. 



The Department of Health said six laboratories did not submit test results, which accounted for some 2.9% of all samples tested.






Enforcement of MECQ continues 



    
	
  • After a two-week enhanced community quarantine that saw 149,000 quarantine violators accosted by cops, the Philippine National Police is urging personnel to be stricter with violators doing outside exercise and those caught not following health protocols in public transportation. 
    
	 
    • 
	
  • In the wake of reports of people being poisoned after taking ivermectin pills meant to treat worms in horses, the US Food and Drug Administration issued an advisory reminding the public that the animal drug is only authorized for use by humans in very specific ways.
    
	 
    • 
	
  • Another lawmaker is urging the Senate to investigate the reported low utilization of funds of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board under its service contracting program which led to delayed benefits for drivers and operators of public utility vehicles.
    • 



                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19
                                                      COVID-19 TALLY PHILIPPINES
                                                      DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
                                                      DOH
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Hospitals, doctors eye disengagement from PhilHealth
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Hospitals, doctors eye disengagement from PhilHealth


                              

                                                                  By Sheila Crisostomo |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
The biggest hospitals and physicians organizations in the country are disengaging from the Philippine Health Insurance Corp....

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOH finally concedes that there may be community transmission of Delta
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOH finally concedes that there may be community transmission of Delta


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
After weeks of denying that there is community transmission of the Delta variant in the country, the Department of Health...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              August 2021 MECQ guidelines: What to expect in NCR, Laguna and Bataan
                           


                                                      

                           
                           

                              
                              
August 2021 MECQ guidelines: What to expect in NCR, Laguna and Bataan


                              
                              

                              

                                 
2 days ago

                              

                              

                                 
Headlines

                              


                              

                                 

                                    fb

                                    tw
                                 

                              

                           

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PhilHealth now covers COVID-19 patients isolating at home
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PhilHealth now covers COVID-19 patients isolating at home


                              

                                                                  By Sheila Crisostomo |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
Patients undergoing home isolation for mild and asymptomatic cases of COVID-19 are now covered by a benefit package of the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 1.26 million China-made vaccines arrive
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
1.26 million China-made vaccines arrive


                              

                                                                  By Rudy Santos |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
Another 1,260,800 doses of China-made vaccines arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 2 yesterday morning,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Comelec says &lsquo;no&rsquo; to online COC filing
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Comelec says ‘no’ to online COC filing


                              

                                                                  By Robertzon Ramirez |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Commission on Elections has junked calls to allow the online filing of certificates of candidacy in a bid to avoid personal...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOTr: Free train rides until August 31
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOTr: Free train rides until August 31


                              

                                                                  By Ghio Ong |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
Passengers who are vaccinated against COVID-19 can continue riding public trains for free until Aug. 31, according to the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines posts 398 COVID-19 new deaths
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines posts 398 COVID-19 new deaths


                              

                                                                  By Sheila Crisostomo |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
 A total of 398 new deaths from COVID-19 were confirmed by the Department of Health yesterday, almost surpassing the biggest...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Genome center exec: Delta community transmission present in Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Genome center exec: Delta community transmission present in Philippines


                              

                                                                  By Sheila Crisostomo |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
With the linkages of COVID-19 cases no longer traceable, the Philippine Genome Center confirmed yesterday that there is already...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Oil prices to go down this week
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Oil prices to go down this week


                              

                                                                  By Danessa Rivera |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
Hefty oil price cuts are expected to greet motorists this week.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with