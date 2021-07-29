6.66% of Filipinos fully vaccinated against COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine government has fully vaccinated 7.27 million of the country's total 109 million population against COVID-19, according to the latest data presented by Malacañang on Thursday.

Authorities also managed to surpass their daily vaccination target of 500,000 two days in a row— administering a record high 659,029 doses on Tuesday and over 534,612 shots on Wednesday.

The 7.27 million who are fully vaccinated represent just 6.66% of the population. The government hopes to vaccinate 70% of the population to achieve herd immunity against the virus.

Another 11.43 million people, 10.48% of the population, have received one of two doses needed for full immunity.

The Philippines has the second-worst coronavirus outbreak in Asia, trailing Indonesia with 1.56 million infections and 27,401 deaths as of Wednesday.

Local health authorities on Thursday confirmed the detection of another 97 cases of the Delta variant of COVID-19 which is driving a surge in cases in neighboring countries. The total number of Delta variant cases detected in the Philippines is now at 216.

Despite calls by an independent research group and by city mayors to enforce a two-week preemptive lockdown in Metro Manila, President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday night announced the extension of General Community Quarantine "with enhanced restrictions" in the capital region until mid-August. — Bella Perez-Rubio