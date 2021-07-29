




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
6.66% of Filipinos fully vaccinated against COVID-19
Mandaluyong residents are seen in this July 14, 2021 photo waiting to get their COVID-19 vaccine at a mall
The STAR/Boy Santos

                     

                        

                           
6.66% of Filipinos fully vaccinated against COVID-19

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - July 29, 2021 - 3:41pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine government has fully vaccinated 7.27 million of the country's total 109 million population against COVID-19, according to the latest data presented by Malacañang on Thursday. 



Authorities also managed to surpass their daily vaccination target of 500,000 two days in a row— administering a record high 659,029 doses on Tuesday and over 534,612 shots on Wednesday. 





The 7.27 million who are fully vaccinated represent just 6.66% of the population.  The government hopes to vaccinate 70% of the population to achieve herd immunity against the virus. 



Another 11.43 million people, 10.48% of the population, have received one of two doses needed for full immunity. 



The Philippines has the second-worst coronavirus outbreak in Asia, trailing Indonesia with 1.56 million infections and 27,401 deaths as of Wednesday. 



Local health authorities on Thursday confirmed the detection of another 97 cases of the Delta variant of COVID-19 which is driving a surge in cases in neighboring countries. The total number of Delta variant cases detected in the Philippines is now at 216. 



Despite calls by an independent research group and by city mayors to enforce a two-week preemptive lockdown in Metro Manila, President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday night announced the extension of General Community Quarantine "with enhanced restrictions" in the capital region until mid-August. — Bella Perez-Rubio 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19 VACCINE
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Chinese weightlifting team upset with Hidilyn Diaz's Chinese coach for not tipping them off
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Chinese weightlifting team upset with Hidilyn Diaz's Chinese coach for not tipping them off


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
"The China team was a little angry with [my coach] because he didn't share where my strength was," she said in Filipino....

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 NCR stays in GCQ 'with heightened restrictions' until Aug. 15                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
NCR stays in GCQ 'with heightened restrictions' until Aug. 15


                              

                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
The president's pronouncement came as authorities confirmed there was now local transmission of the variant in the Phili...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 NCR stays in GCQ 'with heightened restrictions' until Aug. 15                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
NCR stays in GCQ 'with heightened restrictions' until Aug. 15


                              

                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
The president's pronouncement came as authorities confirmed there was now local transmission of the variant in the Phili...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Fully vaccinated Gordon contracts COVID-19
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Fully vaccinated Gordon contracts COVID-19


                              

                                                                  By Lino De La Cruz |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
Philstar.com note: Vaccination is not a guarantee against getting COVID-19. Vaccines can, however, reduce the risk of...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Lacson, partyless since 2004, takes oath as Partido Reporma chairman
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Lacson, partyless since 2004, takes oath as Partido Reporma chairman


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Sen. Panfilo Lacson, who is eyeing a run for the presidency in the 2022 elections, has formally taken the helm of the revived...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 PHIVOLCS: No tsunami threat to Philippines from high magnitude quake in Alaska
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PHIVOLCS: No tsunami threat to Philippines from high magnitude quake in Alaska


                              

                                 53 minutes ago                              


                                                            
"No destructive tsunami threat exists based on available data," the Philippine Institute for Volcanology and Seismology said...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Gordon in hospital after contracting coronavirus
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Gordon in hospital after contracting coronavirus


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Sen. Richard Gordon was admitted to Makati Medical Center Wednesday night “for observation and further testing”...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Palace: Households in ECQ areas to get cash aid
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Palace: Households in ECQ areas to get cash aid


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
The order covers a million people in Iloilo City, Iloilo province, Cagayan de Oro, and Gingoog City. The areas will stay in...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 8.2 magnitude earthquake off Alaskan peninsula, tsunami warning
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
8.2 magnitude earthquake off Alaskan peninsula, tsunami warning


                              

                                                                  By Agence France-Presse |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
A shallow 8.2 magnitude earthquake struck off the Alaskan peninsula late Wednesday, the United States Geological Survey said,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOH: Protocol breached in deployment of SONA cops waiting for COVID-19 result
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOH: Protocol breached in deployment of SONA cops waiting for COVID-19 result


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Health on Thursday said deploying cops awaiting the results of their COVID-19 test for the President Rodrigo...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with