Groups hail SC decision granting amparo petition for ex-Bayan Muna solon

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
May 8, 2024 | 8:11pm
Groups hail SC decision granting amparo petition for ex-Bayan Muna solon
In this March 16, 2018 photo, militant group Anakpawis holds a protest in front of the Department of Justice.
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman, File

MANILA, Philippines — Several individuals and progressive groups applauded the recent Supreme Court (SC) decision granting the petition for a writ of amparo for former Bayan Muna Partylist lawmaker Seigfred Deduro.

In the decision released on Tuesday, the SC said that red-tagging and guilt by association threaten an individual’s right to life, liberty and security.

RELATED: SC grants protection writ for ex-Bayan Muna solon, declares ‘red-tagging’ threatens life, liberty, security

This decision was welcomed by several groups, saying that it could be a potential “shield” for human rights defenders.

“It is not a mere legally meritorious victory, nor a vindication and potential shield of human rights defenders and a tribute to those fallen and already victimized by it, but  a strong slap on self-righteous red-taggers before & now, particularly those who would even spin and distort what the Court says,” Edre Olalia, chairperson of the National Union of People’s Lawyers said in a statement. 

“This is a significant triumph for justice and human rights, and for the victims  who endured countless acts of harassment, unlawful arrest, and threats to their lives,” Free Legal Assistance Group chairperson Chel Diokno said in a separate statement.

“The High Court’s ruling should serve as a stern warning to state forces and individuals to stay clear of this illegal practice. The Civil Service Commission and all government agencies should direct their officials and employees to desist from red-tagging and abide by the rule of law,” Diokno added. 

In a separate statement, Bayan Muna Executive Vice President Carlos Zarate said that the latest ruling will serve as a fair warning to red-taggers. 

In the separate concurring opinion of Senior Associate Justice Marvic Leonen, he cited a previous ruling, Zarate v. Aquino III, which highlighted the dangers of red-tagging.

“This latest ruling apparently reverses the stand of the Supreme Court on the issue of red tagging and will now serve as a fair warning to rabid redtaggers like Jeffry Celiz and Badoy that soon they will be made accountable for their actions", Zarate was quoted as said in a press release by Bayan Muna. 

Zarate was the petitioner in the said case.

 

Rep. France Castro (ACT-Teachers) echoed the sentiments of Zarate and other progressive groups.

"This decision is a beacon of hope for those who have been vilified, harassed, and killed because of their political beliefs and activism. It affirms that labelling someone as 'red' or a 'terrorist' can have deadly consequences and must be stopped," Castro was quoted as saying in a press release.

"We urge the government to take immediate action to stop the red-tagging of individuals and organizations, and to hold accountable those responsible for the harm and violence inflicted on innocent people," she added.

It could be recalled that Castro was red-tagged by former President Rodrigo Duterte in a program co-hosted with fugitive doomsday preacher Apollo Quiboloy, accusing the lawmaker of being connected with the communist group.

RELATED: Duterte 'no show' at first fiscal hearing on grave threat raps

Castro then filed grave threat raps against the former president, however, it was dismissed. 

RELATED: QC fiscals junk grave threat raps vs ex-president Duterte

In separate statement, Anakbayan also welcomed the SC decision and also called the government to “address the roots of armed conflict”.

“We welcome this ruling as a step towards the attainment of justice for all the lives put in danger and lost. However, we recognize that there is a longer and bigger road to conquer. With the passage of the Anti-Terror Law in 2020, the Marcos regime has not only conducted red-tagging but also terror-tagging, labeling revolutionaries as terrorists instead of addressing the roots of armed conflict,” Anakbayan said in a statement. 

“We challenge the government to stop terror-tagging as these are futile and pose a threat to the lives of the people as well,” it added. 

Progressive individuals and movements have long been combatting red-tagging, which involves powerful figures and sometimes government officials associating individuals with the communist insurgency. 

Those who are red-tagged often face arrest, lawsuits, abductions or even death.

 

