^

Headlines

DOJ, CHR probe ‘degrading, traumatic’ strip searches at Bilibid

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
May 8, 2024 | 1:51pm
DOJ, CHR probe â��degrading, traumaticâ�� strip searches at Bilibid
Inmates from the Correctional Institution for Women visit their husbands or relatives at the New Bilibid Prison during the Christmas holidays, in Muntinlupa on December 24, 2022.
AFP / Kevin Tristan Espiritu

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Commission of Human Rights (CHR) said on Wednesday that they are conducting separate investigations into reported cases of strip searches involving visiting relatives of persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) at the National Bilibid Prison (NBP). 

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said his agency will not tolerate any misconduct by prison guards at the national penitentiary after wives of political prisoners reported undergoing “degrading and traumatic” strip searches.

“We do not condone degrading or inhuman or absurd treatment towards anyone because we want our prisons to be safe, secure and decent,” Remulla said.

“Our department remains fully committed to upholding the highest degree of respect for human rights in the conduct of our Corrections functions and guarantee that our agency will continue to innovate ways on how to improve our services to our PDLs and their loved ones,” he added.

The Commission on Human Rights (CHR) also expressed grave concern over the search procedure as it stressed that inspections should be carried out with utmost regard for the dignity, privacy, and rights of individuals involved.

“While we recognize the importance of maximum security inspection to ensure the safety and security of correctional facilities, it is vital that these security measures do not jeopardize visitors' fundamental human rights,” the CHR said. 

‘Dehumanizing’

Kapatid, a support organization of families and friends of Filipino political prisoners, on Monday filed formal complaints after wives of political prisoners endured “dehumanizing” strip searches on April 21 at the NBP.

According to the complainants, the jail personnel insisted it was mandated by “higher-ups” despite saying they did not bring illegal drugs nor contraband. The wives were made to sign a consent form allowing strip searches. 

“The humiliating experience of the wives of political prisoners need to be investigated for outright violations of international and national laws governing the treatment of prisoners and visitors and violence against women as well as for brazen harassment,” Kapatid spokesperson Fides Lim said. 

“The waiver is used as a tool of abuse and body cavity search has become the rule rather than the exception for most PDLs in violation of the UN Standard Minimum Rules for the Treatment of Prisoners that intrusive searches should be undertaken ‘only if absolutely necessary,’” she added.

In 2023, the CHR issued a similar statement concerning the alleged strip searches of PDL visitors at Metro Manila District Jail Annex 4, saying the search guidelines of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology’s search guidelines should not be applied arbitrarily and that searches should not be directed at the families of political prisoners. 

Under the United Nations Standard Minimum Rules for the Treatment of Prisoners, or the Mandela Rules, security searches “shall not be used to harass, intimidate, or unnecessarily intrude upon a prisoner's privacy" and that "intrusive searches shall be conducted in private and by trained staff of the same sex as the prisoner.”

vuukle comment

COMMISSION ON HUMAN RIGHTS

DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE

NEW BILIBID PRISON
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Nalilito ako dito': Maricel Soriano denies knowledge of drug allegations in unverified PDEA documents
play

'Nalilito ako dito': Maricel Soriano denies knowledge of drug allegations in unverified PDEA documents

By Cristina Chi | 21 hours ago
"Nagtataka ako dahil lahat ng tumestigo dito ay sinabing hindi naverify ang information ni Mr. Morales at walang imbestigasyon...
Headlines
fbtw
Trillanes says another oust-Marcos plot brewing

Trillanes says another oust-Marcos plot brewing

By Emmanuel Tupas | 15 hours ago
Two senior officials of the Philippine National Police are plotting to oust President Marcos to make way for a takeover either...
Headlines
fbtw
PAGASA on severe heat: Worst is over

PAGASA on severe heat: Worst is over

By Bella Cariaso | 1 day ago
The worst is over in terms of the record-high temperatures and searing heat, with many areas in the country possibly experiencing...
Headlines
fbtw
House panel OKs rice tariffication amendments

House panel OKs rice tariffication amendments

By Sheila Crisostomo | 15 hours ago
A day after President Marcos certified as urgent the proposed amendments to the Rice Tariffication Law, a House committee...
Headlines
fbtw
DOH to schools: Defer field trips, sport activities

DOH to schools: Defer field trips, sport activities

By Rhodina Villanueva | 15 hours ago
Field trips and outdoor activities for students should be canceled in areas experiencing heat index under the extreme danger...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
DFA: No Cabinet exec OK&rsquo;d China proposal

DFA: No Cabinet exec OK’d China proposal

By Pia Lee-Brago | 15 hours ago
As Beijing continues to cite Philippine officials who supposedly agreed or were privy to its secret deal with Manila on Ayungin...
Headlines
fbtw
Health workers march for higher wages

Health workers march for higher wages

By Rhodina Villanueva | 15 hours ago
Health workers from public and private hospitals held a nationwide protest yesterday, Health Workers’ Day, urging the...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos hopes for Philippines-EU FTA by 2027

Marcos hopes for Philippines-EU FTA by 2027

By Helen Flores | 15 hours ago
President Marcos is hoping to conclude negotiations for a free trade agreement between the Philippines and the European...
Headlines
fbtw
Internal revenue stamps for vape products mandatory by June

Internal revenue stamps for vape products mandatory by June

15 hours ago
Bureau of Internal Revenue Commissioner Romeo Lumagui Jr. reminded the public that internal revenue stamps will be mandatory...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with