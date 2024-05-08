DOJ, CHR probe ‘degrading, traumatic’ strip searches at Bilibid

Inmates from the Correctional Institution for Women visit their husbands or relatives at the New Bilibid Prison during the Christmas holidays, in Muntinlupa on December 24, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Commission of Human Rights (CHR) said on Wednesday that they are conducting separate investigations into reported cases of strip searches involving visiting relatives of persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) at the National Bilibid Prison (NBP).

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said his agency will not tolerate any misconduct by prison guards at the national penitentiary after wives of political prisoners reported undergoing “degrading and traumatic” strip searches.

“We do not condone degrading or inhuman or absurd treatment towards anyone because we want our prisons to be safe, secure and decent,” Remulla said.

“Our department remains fully committed to upholding the highest degree of respect for human rights in the conduct of our Corrections functions and guarantee that our agency will continue to innovate ways on how to improve our services to our PDLs and their loved ones,” he added.

The Commission on Human Rights (CHR) also expressed grave concern over the search procedure as it stressed that inspections should be carried out with utmost regard for the dignity, privacy, and rights of individuals involved.

“While we recognize the importance of maximum security inspection to ensure the safety and security of correctional facilities, it is vital that these security measures do not jeopardize visitors' fundamental human rights,” the CHR said.

‘Dehumanizing’

Kapatid, a support organization of families and friends of Filipino political prisoners, on Monday filed formal complaints after wives of political prisoners endured “dehumanizing” strip searches on April 21 at the NBP.

According to the complainants, the jail personnel insisted it was mandated by “higher-ups” despite saying they did not bring illegal drugs nor contraband. The wives were made to sign a consent form allowing strip searches.

“The humiliating experience of the wives of political prisoners need to be investigated for outright violations of international and national laws governing the treatment of prisoners and visitors and violence against women as well as for brazen harassment,” Kapatid spokesperson Fides Lim said.

“The waiver is used as a tool of abuse and body cavity search has become the rule rather than the exception for most PDLs in violation of the UN Standard Minimum Rules for the Treatment of Prisoners that intrusive searches should be undertaken ‘only if absolutely necessary,’” she added.

In 2023, the CHR issued a similar statement concerning the alleged strip searches of PDL visitors at Metro Manila District Jail Annex 4, saying the search guidelines of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology’s search guidelines should not be applied arbitrarily and that searches should not be directed at the families of political prisoners.

Under the United Nations Standard Minimum Rules for the Treatment of Prisoners, or the Mandela Rules, security searches “shall not be used to harass, intimidate, or unnecessarily intrude upon a prisoner's privacy" and that "intrusive searches shall be conducted in private and by trained staff of the same sex as the prisoner.”