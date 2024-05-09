^

Headlines

House panel OKs P89 billion for seniors’ universal social pension

Shiela Crisostomo - The Philippine Star
May 9, 2024 | 12:00am
House panel OKs P89 billion for seniorsâ�� universal social pension
The proposed measure would include all senior citizens nationwide, not just indigents, in the current social pension program.
Image by Sabine van Erp from Pixabay

MANILA, Philippines —  A universal social pension measure has gained a foothold after a House of Representatives committee yesterday approved the budget allocation for the benefit.

The proposed measure would include all senior citizens nationwide, not just indigents, in the current social pension program.

Some P89 billion in the annual budget was earmarked by the House committee on appropriations.

“We have been pushing for the universal social pension as a matter of right of all seniors, not just the indigents. I believe the universal social pension will be crucial to keeping the near-poor and lower middle-income seniors from slipping into poverty,” said Senior Citizens party-list Rep. Rodolfo Ordanes.

Ordanes, chair of the House committee on senior citizens, hopes the measure will hurdle the third and final reading before Congress adjourns sine die later this month.

Laguna 3rd District Rep. Loreto Amante said the appropriations committee had approved a still unnumbered bill that consolidated 10 similar measures.

“We are happy because all senior citizens will now be covered by social pension,” Amante, vice chair of the senior citizens committee, said in an ambush interview.

Meanwhile, Malaya Lolas, a group of comfort women or victims of slavery of the Japanese Imperial Army during World War II, will be included in the Social Pension for Indigent Senior Citizens program of the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

The DSWD yesterday said it is processing their inclusion in the program.

There are 10 Malaya Lolas members receiving pension since 2021, said DSWD Assistant Secretary for international affairs and attached and supervised agencies Ellaine Fallarcuna.

They started with 24 members but this went down to 18 as of April 12, Fallarcuna added.

vuukle comment

RODOLFO ORDANES

SENIORS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
House leaders: Senate &lsquo;losing integrity&rsquo; over PDEA leaks probe

House leaders: Senate ‘losing integrity’ over PDEA leaks probe

By Cristina Chi | 9 hours ago
House leaders warned the Senate on Wednesday that it is “losing its integrity” by continuing to investigate an...
Headlines
fbtw
DOJ, CHR probe &lsquo;degrading, traumatic&rsquo; strip searches at Bilibid

DOJ, CHR probe ‘degrading, traumatic’ strip searches at Bilibid

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 11 hours ago
Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said his agency will not tolerate any misconduct by prison guards at the national...
Headlines
fbtw
Maricel Soriano denies drug links, knowledge of PDEA documents

Maricel Soriano denies drug links, knowledge of PDEA documents

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 1 day ago
Actress Maricel Soriano has denied any knowledge of the supposedly leaked Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency documents linking...
Headlines
fbtw
Trillanes says another oust-Marcos plot brewing

Trillanes says another oust-Marcos plot brewing

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
Two senior officials of the Philippine National Police are plotting to oust President Marcos to make way for a takeover either...
Headlines
fbtw
DFA: No Cabinet exec OK&rsquo;d China proposal

DFA: No Cabinet exec OK’d China proposal

By Pia Lee-Brago | 1 day ago
As Beijing continues to cite Philippine officials who supposedly agreed or were privy to its secret deal with Manila on Ayungin...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
SC: Red-tagging threat to life, liberty, security

SC: Red-tagging threat to life, liberty, security

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 hour ago
The Supreme Court has declared that red-tagging and guilt by association threatens a person’s constitutional right to...
Headlines
fbtw
DepEd to shorten next school year by 15 days

DepEd to shorten next school year by 15 days

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 1 hour ago
The Department of Education will cut the prescribed minimum of 180 school days for the coming school year 2024-2025 by 15...
Headlines
fbtw
Pinoys back &lsquo;dual approach&rsquo; in West Philippine Sea

Pinoys back ‘dual approach’ in West Philippine Sea

By Janvic Mateo | 1 hour ago
Filipinos continue to support a dual approach of diplomacy and military action in asserting the country’s territorial...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos touts release of COVID-19 frontliners&rsquo; emergency allowance

Marcos touts release of COVID-19 frontliners’ emergency allowance

By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
President Marcos highlighted the distribution of the bulk of the pandemic emergency allowance to frontliners in his message...
Headlines
fbtw
DA slashes palay output target to 20.4 million tons

DA slashes palay output target to 20.4 million tons

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 1 hour ago
The Department of Agriculture slashed its palay production target for the year to 20.4 million metric tons after taking...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with