^

Headlines

Pharma firm Bell-Kenz to file charges vs accusers

Mayen Jaymalin - The Philippine Star
May 9, 2024 | 12:00am
Pharma firm Bell-Kenz to file charges vs accusers
Bell-Kenz Pharma Inc. chief executive officer Luis Raymond Go answers questions from senators during a hearing of the committee on health.
Jesse Bustos

MANILA, Philippines — Pharmaceutical firm Bell-Kenz Pharma Inc. is turning the tables on those who accused the company of engaging in a “prescription for sale” scheme.

The firm’s legal counsels are preparing to file criminal charges against persons who have maligned the company’s name on social media, Bell-Kenz spokesperson Dez Perlez said yesterday.

“We are preparing criminal actions against those posting online malicious accusations against Bell-Kenz and the doctors. (Those are) malicious and baseless accusations,” Perlez said at the Kapihan sa Manila Bay forum.

Bell-Kenz has been accused of giving rebates of up to P2 million, luxury cars, travel and other perks to doctors who prescribe the firm’s medicines.

Doctors have been receiving threats after being accused of receiving luxurious gifts from Bell-Kenz, Perlez noted.

She claimed that Bell-Kenz is being accused of irregularities as it is a growing firm and is getting a bigger share of the market.

“Bell-Kenz’s medicines are 30 percent cheaper and the end user preferred its products. Consequently, the shares of multinational companies’ leading brands are being devoured. So maybe, it has an effect,” she added.

Bell-Kenz legal counsel Alex Avisado said they welcome the Department of Health and Professional Regulation Commission (PRC)’s investigation, as this could serve as a forum to clear the company’s name.

Labor Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma said they are letting the PRC – an attached agency of the Department of Labor and Employment – probe the alleged “prescription for sale” controversy.

The PRC has the power to cancel the license of professional doctors if proven that they committed irregularity in prescribing medicines to patients, Laguesma noted.

Bell-Kenz chief executive officer Luis Go said they welcome measures that would help doctors and the medical industry.

vuukle comment

PHARMA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
House leaders: Senate &lsquo;losing integrity&rsquo; over PDEA leaks probe

House leaders: Senate ‘losing integrity’ over PDEA leaks probe

By Cristina Chi | 9 hours ago
House leaders warned the Senate on Wednesday that it is “losing its integrity” by continuing to investigate an...
Headlines
fbtw
DOJ, CHR probe &lsquo;degrading, traumatic&rsquo; strip searches at Bilibid

DOJ, CHR probe ‘degrading, traumatic’ strip searches at Bilibid

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 11 hours ago
Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said his agency will not tolerate any misconduct by prison guards at the national...
Headlines
fbtw
Maricel Soriano denies drug links, knowledge of PDEA documents

Maricel Soriano denies drug links, knowledge of PDEA documents

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 1 day ago
Actress Maricel Soriano has denied any knowledge of the supposedly leaked Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency documents linking...
Headlines
fbtw
Trillanes says another oust-Marcos plot brewing

Trillanes says another oust-Marcos plot brewing

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
Two senior officials of the Philippine National Police are plotting to oust President Marcos to make way for a takeover either...
Headlines
fbtw
DFA: No Cabinet exec OK&rsquo;d China proposal

DFA: No Cabinet exec OK’d China proposal

By Pia Lee-Brago | 1 day ago
As Beijing continues to cite Philippine officials who supposedly agreed or were privy to its secret deal with Manila on Ayungin...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest

PAGASA monitoring first possible tropical cyclone this year

By Romina Cabrera | 1 hour ago
The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration is monitoring a formation of cloud clusters outside the Philippine area of responsibility that could develop into the country’s...
Headlines
fbtw
Bato: I&rsquo;m no destabilizer, not persecuting Marcos Jr.

Bato: I’m no destabilizer, not persecuting Marcos Jr.

By Janvic Mateo | 1 hour ago
The Senate probe on the leak of purported documents from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency is not part of destabilization...
Headlines
fbtw
House panel OKs P89 billion for seniors&rsquo; universal social pension

House panel OKs P89 billion for seniors’ universal social pension

By Shiela Crisostomo | 1 hour ago
A universal social pension measure has gained a foothold after a House of Representatives committee yesterday approved the...
Headlines
fbtw
Return of Philippines-New Zealand direct flights pushed

Return of Philippines-New Zealand direct flights pushed

By Helen Flores | 1 hour ago
President Marcos is eyeing the return of direct flights between the Philippines and New Zealand to increase tourism and trade...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with