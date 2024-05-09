Pharma firm Bell-Kenz to file charges vs accusers

Bell-Kenz Pharma Inc. chief executive officer Luis Raymond Go answers questions from senators during a hearing of the committee on health.

MANILA, Philippines — Pharmaceutical firm Bell-Kenz Pharma Inc. is turning the tables on those who accused the company of engaging in a “prescription for sale” scheme.

The firm’s legal counsels are preparing to file criminal charges against persons who have maligned the company’s name on social media, Bell-Kenz spokesperson Dez Perlez said yesterday.

“We are preparing criminal actions against those posting online malicious accusations against Bell-Kenz and the doctors. (Those are) malicious and baseless accusations,” Perlez said at the Kapihan sa Manila Bay forum.

Bell-Kenz has been accused of giving rebates of up to P2 million, luxury cars, travel and other perks to doctors who prescribe the firm’s medicines.

Doctors have been receiving threats after being accused of receiving luxurious gifts from Bell-Kenz, Perlez noted.

She claimed that Bell-Kenz is being accused of irregularities as it is a growing firm and is getting a bigger share of the market.

“Bell-Kenz’s medicines are 30 percent cheaper and the end user preferred its products. Consequently, the shares of multinational companies’ leading brands are being devoured. So maybe, it has an effect,” she added.

Bell-Kenz legal counsel Alex Avisado said they welcome the Department of Health and Professional Regulation Commission (PRC)’s investigation, as this could serve as a forum to clear the company’s name.

Labor Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma said they are letting the PRC – an attached agency of the Department of Labor and Employment – probe the alleged “prescription for sale” controversy.

The PRC has the power to cancel the license of professional doctors if proven that they committed irregularity in prescribing medicines to patients, Laguesma noted.

Bell-Kenz chief executive officer Luis Go said they welcome measures that would help doctors and the medical industry.