Philippines back to 'moderate risk' COVID-19 classification
Marikina residents are seen inside the public market of the city on July 28, 2021. 
                           Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - July 29, 2021 - 2:24pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The country’s risk classification for COVID-19 is back to “moderate risk” following an increase in cases, the Department of Health said Thursday.



Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the growth rate of cases rose to 1% over the last two weeks from -10% growth rate last week.





Meanwhile, the average daily attack rate—or the number of cases in an area over a two-week period divided by the population there—was 4.95 cases per 100,000 population.



The average daily cases in the Philippines jumped to 6,029 per day from July 22 to 28. In the previous week, the average was 5,576.



“We are now seeing an increase in cases this mid-July,” Vergeire said.



But the utilization rates of hospital and ICU beds remained in “safe zone” at 48.96% and 58.64%, respectively.



Early in July, the DOH classified the Philippines at “low risk” from COVID-19 after declining infections. This prompted Dr. Rabindra Abeyasinghe, World Health Organization country representative, to say it was not yet appropriate to call the country low-risk as new, more infectious COVID-19 variants crop up.



Case trend in ‘NCR Plus’



“After a slow decline in the past weeks, case trend in ‘NCR Plus’ areas are now showing continuous increase in number of cases,” Vergeire said.



Eleven cities in the capital region have positive two week-growth rates. Metro Manila showed a 19% increase in its two-week growth rate.



“This should be a cause for concern as NCR has been at negative two-week growth rate for weeks before the current week,” the DOH official said.



The department on Tuesday said there is “no definitive evidence” yet that Metro Manila is seeing a surge in infections. The statement was issued after the OCTA Research said that a surge in the region has begun, citing an increase in reproduction rate to 1.33 from 0.6.



It also called for a “circuit breaker” lockdown. But the government continued to place Metro Manila under General Community Quarantine “with heightened restrictions” until August 15.



Trend in other areas



Vergeire said a rise in cases was seen in Ilocos region, Cagayan Valley and Central Luzon, while a decline in cases was observed in Mimaropa and Bicol region.



The case trend in Cordillera Administrative Region and Calabarzon was plateauing.



In the Visayas, there was a “steep rise” in cases in Central Visayas, while infections were slowly declining in Western and Eastern Visayas.



In the southern Philippines, cases were increasing in Northern Mindanao. The case trend in Soccksargen was plateauing, while the remaining regions in Mindanao exhibited a decrease in infections.



Health authorities have so far reported 1.56 million COVID-19 cases. Of the total, 3.6% are currently sick.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                 NCR stays in GCQ 'with heightened restrictions' until Aug. 15                                 
NCR stays in GCQ 'with heightened restrictions' until Aug. 15


                              

The president's pronouncement came as authorities confirmed there was now local transmission of the variant in the Phili...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Fully vaccinated Gordon contracts COVID-19
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Fully vaccinated Gordon contracts COVID-19


                              

Philstar.com note: Vaccination is not a guarantee against getting COVID-19. Vaccines can, however, reduce the risk of...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 BI men in 'pastillas' scam back to work – Guevarra
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
BI men in 'pastillas' scam back to work – Guevarra


                              

Contrary to President Duterte's claim that he fired 43 Bureau of Immigration personnel allegedly involved in the "pastillas...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 OCTA recommends shorter vaccine jab intervals
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
OCTA recommends shorter vaccine jab intervals


                              

The OCTA Research Group has recommended shortening the interval between the first and second doses of Sinovac and AstraZeneca...

                                                         


      

         

            
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 DOH: Protocol breached in deployment of SONA cops waiting for COVID-19 result
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOH: Protocol breached in deployment of SONA cops waiting for COVID-19 result


                              

The Department of Health on Thursday said deploying cops awaiting the results of their COVID-19 test for the President Rodrigo...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Chinese weightlifting team upset with Hidilyn Diaz's Chinese coach for not tipping them off
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Chinese weightlifting team upset with Hidilyn Diaz's Chinese coach for not tipping them off


                              

"The China team was a little angry with [my coach] because he didn't share where my strength was," she said in Filipino....

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Police chief relieved for deploying SONA cops without swab test results
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Police chief relieved for deploying SONA cops without swab test results


                              

"This should serve as a reminder to all our commanders to exercise prudence and to strictly abide with our existing protocols...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Lacson, partyless since 2004, takes oath as Partido Reporma chairman
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Lacson, partyless since 2004, takes oath as Partido Reporma chairman


                              

Sen. Panfilo Lacson, who is eyeing a run for the presidency in the 2022 elections, has formally taken the helm of the revived...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Senate probe sought on shooting of two Masungi Georeserve forest rangers
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Senate probe sought on shooting of two Masungi Georeserve forest rangers


                              

Sen. Risa Hontiveros is calling on the Senate to launch an inquiry into the shooting of two forest rangers of Masungi Georeserve...

                                                         


      

         

            
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
