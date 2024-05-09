^

PAGASA monitoring first possible tropical cyclone this year

Romina Cabrera - The Philippine Star
May 9, 2024 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) is monitoring a formation of cloud clusters outside the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) that could develop into the country’s first tropical cyclone this year.

The cloud cluster, monitored east of Mindanao, could develop into a low-pressure area between today and the weekend.

PAGASA said it could develop into a tropical depression while it treads toward PAR, after which it would be named Aghon.

The cloud cluster will slowly make its way toward the Philippine landmass and could enter PAR on Monday or Tuesday as it heads northeast over the eastern side of the country.

The intertropical convergence zone, which encompasses the cloud cluster, could bring rains over parts of the country next week.

