^

Headlines

Return of Philippines-New Zealand direct flights pushed

Helen Flores - The Philippine Star
May 9, 2024 | 12:00am
Return of Philippines-New Zealand direct flights pushed
President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. welcomes New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon during the arrival honors ceremony at Malacañang on April 18, 2024.
Yummie Dingding

MANILA, Philippines — President Marcos is eyeing the return of direct flights between the Philippines and New Zealand to increase tourism and trade flow between the two countries.

Marcos brought up the idea during the presentation of credentials of newly designated New Zealand Ambassador Catherine Rosemary McIntosh at Malacañang on Tuesday.

The Chief Executive is hopeful the two countries’ respective regulators and carriers could discuss the matter.

“Filipinos would love to go to New Zealand. And I do believe that New Zealanders would like to see the Philippines as well,” Marcos told McIntosh.?“So, I think that’s another area of interest that we should explore and hope to promote in your stay here,” he added.

The President said both countries should encourage connectivity, given the economic transformation the Philippines is trying to achieve.

He told the envoy that the Philippine government is encouraging accessibility to smaller regional airports as Ninoy Aquino International Airport “is basically full.”?Marcos said the government’s thrust is to bring to international specifications the country’s regional airports so that flights can go directly to places without passing through the capital.

“We really are quite full. We need two new airports. We are in the process of building them but for now, I think the way to go is to provide access to the smaller regional airports, which are close to or within the tourist destinations,” the President said.

“But then there’s the business (passengers) too and we are also trying to decongest Manila,” he said.

McIntosh said it would be great to have direct air service from Manila to New Zealand restored, noting the volume of Philippine-bound passengers travel via Sydney, Australia.

“But a significant proportion of the Sydney to Manila passengers actually comes from New Zealand first.

It’s a good proportion that I think we can make it commercially viable,” she said.

Marcos also raised the need for the countries in the Indo-Pacific region to speak together and at the very least come to a clear understanding of their concerns and adherence to the value systems and international law.

All smaller countries must really bond together and “just make sure that the continuing freedom of navigation and trade in the region is safeguarded,” he said.

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon met Marcos at Malacañang during his visit to the Philippines last month.?New Zealand ranked as the Philippines’ 28th trading partner last year, with total trade amounting to $495.37 million.

It was also the Philippines’ 38th export destination and 24th import source. In 2021, New Zealand was ranked as the 34th source of approved investments in the manufacturing and wholesale and retail trade industry.

From 2018 to 2022, approved investments from New Zealand amounted to $3.49 million in key sectors such as manufacturing, administrative and support service activities, wholesale and retail trade and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles.

vuukle comment

MARCOS JR.

NEW ZEALAND
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
House leaders: Senate &lsquo;losing integrity&rsquo; over PDEA leaks probe

House leaders: Senate ‘losing integrity’ over PDEA leaks probe

By Cristina Chi | 9 hours ago
House leaders warned the Senate on Wednesday that it is “losing its integrity” by continuing to investigate an...
Headlines
fbtw
DOJ, CHR probe &lsquo;degrading, traumatic&rsquo; strip searches at Bilibid

DOJ, CHR probe ‘degrading, traumatic’ strip searches at Bilibid

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 11 hours ago
Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said his agency will not tolerate any misconduct by prison guards at the national...
Headlines
fbtw
Maricel Soriano denies drug links, knowledge of PDEA documents

Maricel Soriano denies drug links, knowledge of PDEA documents

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 1 day ago
Actress Maricel Soriano has denied any knowledge of the supposedly leaked Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency documents linking...
Headlines
fbtw
Trillanes says another oust-Marcos plot brewing

Trillanes says another oust-Marcos plot brewing

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
Two senior officials of the Philippine National Police are plotting to oust President Marcos to make way for a takeover either...
Headlines
fbtw
DFA: No Cabinet exec OK&rsquo;d China proposal

DFA: No Cabinet exec OK’d China proposal

By Pia Lee-Brago | 1 day ago
As Beijing continues to cite Philippine officials who supposedly agreed or were privy to its secret deal with Manila on Ayungin...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest

PAGASA monitoring first possible tropical cyclone this year

By Romina Cabrera | 1 hour ago
The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration is monitoring a formation of cloud clusters outside the Philippine area of responsibility that could develop into the country’s...
Headlines
fbtw
Pharma firm Bell-Kenz to file charges vs accusers

Pharma firm Bell-Kenz to file charges vs accusers

By Mayen Jaymalin | 1 hour ago
Pharmaceutical firm Bell-Kenz Pharma Inc. is turning the tables on those who accused the company of engaging in a “prescription...
Headlines
fbtw
Bato: I&rsquo;m no destabilizer, not persecuting Marcos Jr.

Bato: I’m no destabilizer, not persecuting Marcos Jr.

By Janvic Mateo | 1 hour ago
The Senate probe on the leak of purported documents from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency is not part of destabilization...
Headlines
fbtw
House panel OKs P89 billion for seniors&rsquo; universal social pension

House panel OKs P89 billion for seniors’ universal social pension

By Shiela Crisostomo | 1 hour ago
A universal social pension measure has gained a foothold after a House of Representatives committee yesterday approved the...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with