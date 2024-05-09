Return of Philippines-New Zealand direct flights pushed

President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. welcomes New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon during the arrival honors ceremony at Malacañang on April 18, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — President Marcos is eyeing the return of direct flights between the Philippines and New Zealand to increase tourism and trade flow between the two countries.

Marcos brought up the idea during the presentation of credentials of newly designated New Zealand Ambassador Catherine Rosemary McIntosh at Malacañang on Tuesday.

The Chief Executive is hopeful the two countries’ respective regulators and carriers could discuss the matter.

“Filipinos would love to go to New Zealand. And I do believe that New Zealanders would like to see the Philippines as well,” Marcos told McIntosh.?“So, I think that’s another area of interest that we should explore and hope to promote in your stay here,” he added.

The President said both countries should encourage connectivity, given the economic transformation the Philippines is trying to achieve.

He told the envoy that the Philippine government is encouraging accessibility to smaller regional airports as Ninoy Aquino International Airport “is basically full.”?Marcos said the government’s thrust is to bring to international specifications the country’s regional airports so that flights can go directly to places without passing through the capital.

“We really are quite full. We need two new airports. We are in the process of building them but for now, I think the way to go is to provide access to the smaller regional airports, which are close to or within the tourist destinations,” the President said.

“But then there’s the business (passengers) too and we are also trying to decongest Manila,” he said.

McIntosh said it would be great to have direct air service from Manila to New Zealand restored, noting the volume of Philippine-bound passengers travel via Sydney, Australia.

“But a significant proportion of the Sydney to Manila passengers actually comes from New Zealand first.

It’s a good proportion that I think we can make it commercially viable,” she said.

Marcos also raised the need for the countries in the Indo-Pacific region to speak together and at the very least come to a clear understanding of their concerns and adherence to the value systems and international law.

All smaller countries must really bond together and “just make sure that the continuing freedom of navigation and trade in the region is safeguarded,” he said.

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon met Marcos at Malacañang during his visit to the Philippines last month.?New Zealand ranked as the Philippines’ 28th trading partner last year, with total trade amounting to $495.37 million.

It was also the Philippines’ 38th export destination and 24th import source. In 2021, New Zealand was ranked as the 34th source of approved investments in the manufacturing and wholesale and retail trade industry.

From 2018 to 2022, approved investments from New Zealand amounted to $3.49 million in key sectors such as manufacturing, administrative and support service activities, wholesale and retail trade and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles.