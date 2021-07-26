Immigration eases requirements for foreign nationals with Filipino families traveling to Philippines
MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Immigration on Monday said arriving foreign spouses, children and parents of Filipinos no longer need to present an entry exemption document (EED) to enter the country starting August 1.
Previously, these foreign nationals can only enter the Philippines if they have valid 9(a) tourist visa and an EED issued by the Department of Foreign Affairs through embassies or consulates abroad. Failure to present the EED will lead to their exclusion.
But Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente said Monday that this new policy is in compliance with the latest resolution of Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases that further eased requirements from foreigners related by marriage to Filipinos.
“Under the new IATF resolution, foreign spouses, children and parents of Filipinos will only be required to present 9(a) tourist visas beginning on Sunday,” BI added.
The bureau added that the pandemic task force has also instructed the DFA to put on the visa of these foreign nationals this note: “EED not required per IATF Resolution No. 128 (2021).”
Morente stressed that these new guidelines are only for foreign nationals who are not accompanied by the Filipino spouse or parents in going to the Philippines. They should first apply for a 9(a) tourist visa from the Philippine consulate abroad to be allowed to enter the country.
Those who are travelling with their Filipino family member are eligible for the Balikbayan program and may be allowed to enter the country visa-free, for one-year, the BI chief explained.
BI Port Operation Division Chief Carlos Capulon, meanwhile, stressed that while requirements for foreign nationals with Filipino families have been eased, the travel ban on ten countries placed amid risk of the more transmissible Delta variant of the coronavirus remains.
Travelers from Malaysia, Thailand, Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, Nepal, Oman, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and United Arab Emirates are currently not allowed to enter the country.
The ban is in effect until July 31, until expanded or extended by the IATF. — Kristine Joy Patag
Find the latest travel and tourism news from around the world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Main image by AFP/Romeo Gacad
The Department of Tourism renews call for safe personal travels as the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases placed Metro Manila and other areas under a stricter quarantine measure to avoid local transmission of Delta variant of COVID-19.
"Individuals of all ages may still pursue their travel plans, but needless to say, with the threat of the Delta variant, our travelers must practice extra caution and strictly adhere to the rules and guidelines of the LGU of destination," says Tourism Secretary Berna Romulo-Puyat.
"The Department is continuously looking for ways to further help the local tourism industry and its stakeholders get back on its feet as soon as possible but we remind everyone who wishes to travel for leisure to follow the imposed minimum health standards and social distancing measures," she adds.
English residents who visit France after a July 19 loosening of coronavirus restrictions will still be required to quarantine on returning home even if they are fully vaccinated, the UK government says.
The end of the compulsory quarantine for vaccinated English residents returning from countries on London's "amber" list "will not apply to France following the persistent presence of cases in France of the Beta variant" of COVID-19 first detected in South Africa, the Department of Health says in a statement.
Those arriving from countries on the amber list, which includes other popular European holiday destinations like Italy, Portugal and Spain, currently need to quarantine at home for up to 10 days and submit to two tests. — AFP
The Eiffel Tower is to reopen to visitors on Friday for the first time in nine months following its longest closure since World War II.
The lifts of the "Iron Lady" are set to whir back into life, transporting tourists to its 300-metre (1,000-foot) summit, ending a long period of inactivity caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Daily capacity is set to be restricted to 13,000 people, however, about half of the normal level, in order to respect social distancing. — AFP
Saudi Arabia will host another downsized hajj from Saturday, with only residents fully vaccinated against the coronavirus permitted and overseas Muslim pilgrims barred for a second year.
The kingdom seeks to repeat last year's success that saw no virus outbreak during the five-day Muslim ritual.
It is allowing 60,000 residents of Saudi Arabia to participate, higher than in 2020 but drastically lower than in normal times. People will begin to arrive on Saturday, a day before the start of rites.
In 2019, some 2.5 million Muslims from around the world participated in the annual hajj -- a key pillar of Islam that is a must for able-bodied Muslims at least once in their lifetime.
Earlier this month, the hajj ministry said it was working on the "highest levels of health precautions" in light of the pandemic and the emergence of new variants.
Chosen from more than 558,000 applicants through an online vetting system, the event is confined to those who have been fully vaccinated and are aged 18-65 with no chronic illnesses, it said.
The pilgrimage, which typically packs large crowds into congested religious sites, is potentially a super-spreader of the virus. — AFP
The Philippines adds Indonesia in the list of countries with travel ban starting July 16 until July 31.
Based on reports, Indonesia’s daily cases surged past India, making it the new COVID-19 epicenter. Indonesia is struggling to contain the Delta variant.
— The STAR/Christina Mendez
