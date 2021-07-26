Immigration eases requirements for foreign nationals with Filipino families traveling to Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Immigration on Monday said arriving foreign spouses, children and parents of Filipinos no longer need to present an entry exemption document (EED) to enter the country starting August 1.

Previously, these foreign nationals can only enter the Philippines if they have valid 9(a) tourist visa and an EED issued by the Department of Foreign Affairs through embassies or consulates abroad. Failure to present the EED will lead to their exclusion.

But Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente said Monday that this new policy is in compliance with the latest resolution of Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases that further eased requirements from foreigners related by marriage to Filipinos.

“Under the new IATF resolution, foreign spouses, children and parents of Filipinos will only be required to present 9(a) tourist visas beginning on Sunday,” BI added.

The bureau added that the pandemic task force has also instructed the DFA to put on the visa of these foreign nationals this note: “EED not required per IATF Resolution No. 128 (2021).”

Morente stressed that these new guidelines are only for foreign nationals who are not accompanied by the Filipino spouse or parents in going to the Philippines. They should first apply for a 9(a) tourist visa from the Philippine consulate abroad to be allowed to enter the country.

Those who are travelling with their Filipino family member are eligible for the Balikbayan program and may be allowed to enter the country visa-free, for one-year, the BI chief explained.

BI Port Operation Division Chief Carlos Capulon, meanwhile, stressed that while requirements for foreign nationals with Filipino families have been eased, the travel ban on ten countries placed amid risk of the more transmissible Delta variant of the coronavirus remains.

Travelers from Malaysia, Thailand, Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, Nepal, Oman, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and United Arab Emirates are currently not allowed to enter the country.

The ban is in effect until July 31, until expanded or extended by the IATF. — Kristine Joy Patag