




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Immigration eases requirements for foreign nationals with Filipino families traveling to Philippines
A passenger sits alone at the NAIA Terminal 1 on May 3, 2020 after a suspension of international flights. 
The STAR/Rudy Santos, file

                     

                        

                           
Immigration eases requirements for foreign nationals with Filipino families traveling to Philippines

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - July 26, 2021 - 2:19pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Immigration on Monday said arriving foreign spouses, children and parents of Filipinos no longer need to present an entry exemption document (EED) to enter the country starting August 1.



Previously, these foreign nationals can only enter the Philippines if they have valid 9(a) tourist visa and an EED issued by the Department of Foreign Affairs through embassies or consulates abroad. Failure to present the EED will lead to their exclusion.





But Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente said Monday that this new policy is in compliance with the latest resolution of Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases that further eased requirements from foreigners related by marriage to Filipinos.



“Under the new IATF resolution, foreign spouses, children and parents of Filipinos will only be required to present 9(a) tourist visas beginning on Sunday,” BI added.



The bureau added that the pandemic task force has also instructed the DFA to put on the visa of these foreign nationals this note: “EED not required per IATF Resolution No. 128 (2021).”



Morente stressed that these new guidelines are only for foreign nationals who are not accompanied by the Filipino spouse or parents in going to the Philippines. They should first apply for a 9(a) tourist visa from the Philippine consulate abroad to be allowed to enter the country.



Those who are travelling with their Filipino family member are eligible for the Balikbayan program and may be allowed to enter the country visa-free, for one-year, the BI chief explained.



BI Port Operation Division Chief Carlos Capulon, meanwhile, stressed that while requirements for foreign nationals with Filipino families have been eased, the travel ban on ten countries placed amid risk of the more transmissible Delta variant of the coronavirus remains.



Travelers from Malaysia, Thailand, Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, Nepal, Oman, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and United Arab Emirates are currently not allowed to enter the country.



The ban is in effect until July 31, until expanded or extended by the IATF. — Kristine Joy Patag


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BUREAU OF IMMIGRATION
                                                      IATF
                                                      

                        

                        

                           
As It Happens


                           

                              LATEST UPDATE: July 24, 2021 - 2:24pm                           


                           

                              
Find the latest travel and tourism news from around the world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Main image by AFP/Romeo Gacad

                           

                           

                              

                                 July 24, 2021 - 2:24pm                              


                              
 



The Department of Tourism renews call for safe personal travels as the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases placed Metro Manila and other areas under a stricter quarantine measure to avoid local transmission of Delta variant of COVID-19.



"Individuals of all ages may still pursue their travel plans, but needless to say, with the threat of the Delta variant, our travelers must practice extra caution and strictly adhere to the rules and guidelines of the LGU of destination," says Tourism Secretary Berna Romulo-Puyat. 



"The Department is continuously looking for ways to further help the local tourism industry and its stakeholders get back on its feet as soon as possible but we remind everyone who wishes to travel for leisure to follow the imposed minimum health standards and social distancing measures," she adds.

                           

                           

                              

                                 July 17, 2021 - 2:22pm                              


                              
English residents who visit France after a July 19 loosening of coronavirus restrictions will still be required to quarantine on returning home even if they are fully vaccinated, the UK government says.



The end of the compulsory quarantine for vaccinated English residents returning from countries on London's "amber" list "will not apply to France following the persistent presence of cases in France of the Beta variant" of COVID-19 first detected in South Africa, the Department of Health says in a statement.



Those arriving from countries on the amber list, which includes other popular European holiday destinations like Italy, Portugal and Spain, currently need to quarantine at home for up to 10 days and submit to two tests. — AFP

                           

                           

                              

                                 July 16, 2021 - 12:09pm                              


                              
The Eiffel Tower is to reopen to visitors on Friday for the first time in nine months following its longest closure since World War II.



The lifts of the "Iron Lady" are set to whir back into life, transporting tourists to its 300-metre (1,000-foot) summit, ending a long period of inactivity caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.



Daily capacity is set to be restricted to 13,000 people, however, about half of the normal level, in order to respect social distancing. — AFP

                           

                           

                              

                                 July 15, 2021 - 11:18am                              


                              
Saudi Arabia will host another downsized hajj from Saturday, with only residents fully vaccinated against the coronavirus permitted and overseas Muslim pilgrims barred for a second year.



The kingdom seeks to repeat last year's success that saw no virus outbreak during the five-day Muslim ritual.



It is allowing 60,000 residents of Saudi Arabia to participate, higher than in 2020 but drastically lower than in normal times. People will begin to arrive on Saturday, a day before the start of rites.



In 2019, some 2.5 million Muslims from around the world participated in the annual hajj -- a key pillar of Islam that is a must for able-bodied Muslims at least once in their lifetime.



Earlier this month, the hajj ministry said it was working on the "highest levels of health precautions" in light of the pandemic and the emergence of new variants.



Chosen from more than 558,000 applicants through an online vetting system, the event is confined to those who have been fully vaccinated and are aged 18-65 with no chronic illnesses, it said.



The pilgrimage, which typically packs large crowds into congested religious sites, is potentially a super-spreader of the virus. — AFP

                           

                           

                              

                                 July 14, 2021 - 4:49pm                              


                              
The Philippines adds Indonesia in the list of countries with travel ban starting July 16 until July 31. 



Based on reports, Indonesia’s daily cases surged past India, making it the new COVID-19 epicenter. Indonesia is struggling to contain the Delta variant. 



— The STAR/Christina Mendez

                           

                        

                        
                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 The SONA score: Keeping track of Duterte&rsquo;s legislative agenda
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
The SONA score: Keeping track of Duterte’s legislative agenda


                              

                                                                  By Clarissa Egrubay |
                                 23 hours ago                              


                                                            
With less than a year in office, what will be the president’s agenda for his final SONA?

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Locsin asks UK to reconsider travel ban on Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Locsin asks UK to reconsider travel ban on Philippines


                              

                                                                  By Pia Lee-Brago |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. called for the United Kingdom’s “overdue” review and reconsideration...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte, Dominguez deny government underspent Bayanihan funds
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte, Dominguez deny government underspent Bayanihan funds


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Duterte administration has denied underspending funds intended to address the COVID-19 pandemic, which has left more than...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte to LGUs: Set &lsquo;more sane&rsquo; vaccination drive
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte to LGUs: Set ‘more sane’ vaccination drive


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Duterte has urged local governments to come up with “more sane” ways to administer COVID-19 vaccines...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 VP Robredo&rsquo;s NagaVax Express project inoculates over 6,700 in two days
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
VP Robredo’s NagaVax Express project inoculates over 6,700 in two days


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
“If day 1 was a breeze, day 2 was a riot. There were too many who trooped to the vaccination sites who were unscheduled....

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Protesters urged to follow health rules as Delta variant treat looms
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Protesters urged to follow health rules as Delta variant treat looms


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 2 minutes ago                              


                                                            
While it recognizes people’s right to express dissent, the department stressed the need to protect one's self and others...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 9 Delta variant cases got COVID-19 jabs, showed mild symptoms &mdash; DOH
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
9 Delta variant cases got COVID-19 jabs, showed mild symptoms — DOH


                              

                                                                  By Christian Deiparine |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Authorities on Sunday reported 55 additional cases of the highly transmissible variant, with the overall count since climbing...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Filipinos want Duterte to discuss jobs, economy in final SONA &mdash; Pulse Asia
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Filipinos want Duterte to discuss jobs, economy in final SONA — Pulse Asia


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Pulse Asia polled 2,400 adult Filipinos from June 7 to 16 and asked the question: “What would you like for President...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 No stranger to persecution, the Church braves Duterte's threats and tirades
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
No stranger to persecution, the Church braves Duterte's threats and tirades


                              

                                                                  By Christian Deiparine |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Against the grain and against the tide, the Catholic Church in the Philippines endured Duterte's ire, his insults and even...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Over 200k affected by monsoon rains &mdash; NDRRMC
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Over 200k affected by monsoon rains — NDRRMC


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
The southwest monsoon or “habagat” enhanced by Typhoon Fabian, which exited the Philippine area of responsibility...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with