Travelers from Malaysia, Thailand barred from entering the Philippines starting July 25
File photo shows airport. 
Travelers from Malaysia, Thailand barred from entering the Philippines starting July 25

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - July 23, 2021 - 11:12am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Travelers from Malaysia and Thailand are now barred from entering the Philippines in a bid to prevent the further spread of the highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19, Malacañang said Friday. 



Local transmission of the variant was confirmed by the Department of Health on Thursday night. The addition of Malaysia and Thailand brings the total number of countries included in the Philippines' travel ban to 10. 





"The president approved that all passengers coming from Malaysia or Thailand or with a history of travel to Malaysia and Thailand in the past 14 days may not enter the Philippines," presidential spokesman Harry Roque said in Filipino in a video aired by state-run media. 



"[The ban] begins 12:01 [a.m.] of July 25 and will end on July 31, 2021." 



Roque said travelers from the two countries who arrive before the ban takes effect on Sunday will still be allowed entry but will be required to undergo a 14-day quarantine.



The following is a list of countries included in the Philippines' travel ban which will remain hoisted until July 31: 



    
	
    Bangladesh
    
	
    India
    
	
    Indonesia
    
	
    Malaysia
    
	
    Nepal
    
	
    Oman
    
	
    Pakistan
    
	
    Sri Lanka
    
	
    Thailand
    
	
    United Arab Emirates
    
	
                                                      COVID-19
                                                      DELTA VARIANT
