Quezon City health workers putting tamper-proof security seals into the vaccination cards at the city hall on July 10, 2021.
The STAR/Boy Santos
Philippines logs 5,204 new COVID-19 infections
(Philstar.com) - July 12, 2021 - 4:05pm
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health reported Friday that 5,204 more people contracted COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases of the respiratory disease in the country to 1,478,061.
- Active cases: 49,128 or 3.3% of the total
- Recoveries: 5,811, pushing total to 1,402,918
- Fatalities: 100, bringing death toll to 26,015
More now willing to be jabbed; 13M doses administered so far
- According to a new survey by polling firm Pulse Asia, 43% of adult Filipinos are now willing to get vaccinated against COVID-19. This was a significant increase from the figure recorded in February: only 16% were included to get jabbed.
- Health Undersecretary Myrna Cabotaje, chair of the national vaccination operations center, said the government has administered more than 13 million COVID-19 vaccine doses. Broken down, over 9.6 million doses were administered as first shots, while around 3.5 were second jabs.
- Some 3.2 million doses of Johnson & Johnson’s single dose vaccine will arrive in the country on July 19. The donated vaccine doses will be used on senior citizens and persons with comorbidities.
Sponsored Articles
<
>
Philstar
- Latest
- Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Latest
Recommended