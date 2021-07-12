




































































 




   

   









Philippines logs 5,204 new COVID-19 infections
Quezon City health workers putting tamper-proof security seals into the vaccination cards at the city hall on July 10, 2021.
The STAR/Boy Santos

                     

                        

                           
Philippines logs 5,204 new COVID-19 infections

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - July 12, 2021 - 4:05pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health reported Friday that 5,204 more people contracted COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases of the respiratory disease in the country to 1,478,061.



    
	
  • Active cases: 49,128 or 3.3% of the total
    • 
	
  • Recoveries: 5,811, pushing total to 1,402,918
    • 
	
  • Fatalities: 100, bringing death toll to 26,015
    • 




More now willing to be jabbed; 13M doses administered so far



    
	
  • According to a new survey by polling firm Pulse Asia, 43% of adult Filipinos are now willing to get vaccinated against COVID-19. This was a significant increase from the figure recorded in February: only 16% were included to get jabbed.
    
	 
    • 
	
  • Health Undersecretary Myrna Cabotaje, chair of the national vaccination operations center, said the government has administered more than 13 million COVID-19 vaccine doses. Broken down, over 9.6 million doses were administered as first shots, while around 3.5 were second jabs.
    
	 
    • 
	
  • Some 3.2 million doses of Johnson & Johnson’s single dose vaccine will arrive in the country on July 19. The donated vaccine doses will be used on senior citizens and persons with comorbidities.
                                                      COVID-19 TALLY PHILIPPINES
                                                      DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
