




































































 




   

   









   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Pulse Asia: 4 in 10 Filipinos now willing to get vaccinated vs COVID-19
Vendors, delivery drivers and others who work at the night market in Divisoria, Manila wait for their turn to be inoculated with the COVID-19 vaccine on July 5, 2021 as the local government starts their night vaccination program which will cater to individuals who cannot go to inoculation sites during daytime.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman

                     

                        

                           
Pulse Asia: 4 in 10 Filipinos now willing to get vaccinated vs COVID-19

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - July 12, 2021 - 2:48pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Forty-three percent of Filipinos are now inclined to get inoculated against COVID-19, a significant increase from the figure recorded before the start of the government’s vaccination program, a new survey by polling firm Pulse Asia showed.



The survey, which was conducted from June 7 to 16, found that 43% of 2,400 adult respondents will get vaccinated against COVID-19. In February 2021, only 16% said they were willing to get inoculated.





But 36% of Filipino adults still do not want to get any COVID-19 vaccine, four months into the country’s inoculation drive.



Sixteen percent were undecided, while 5% said they have been vaccinated against COVID-19.



“Most Metro Manilans (55%) and sizable pluralities to near majorities in Mindanao (48%), Class ABC (50%), and Class D (42%) will get a vaccine against COVID-19 now that vaccines are available in the country,” the private pollster said.



Almost half or 49% of residents in Visayas said they do not want to get vaccinated.



Among those who said they are not getting inoculated and those who are undecided, the majority of them cited concern about vaccine safety—a concern shared by all economic groups across all regions.



Health authorities have been emphasizing that all COVID-19 vaccines available in the country are safe and effective. Only jabs with emergency use authorization from the country’s Food and Drug Administration can be rolled out in the government’s immunization program.



Alongside the issue of vaccine hesitancy is that of supply, with some local government units in the National Capital Region having to suspend vaccination because they ran out of jabs.



Change of decision



According to the Pulse Asia survey, 35% of those who are not inclined to get vaccinated said they will change their mind when they see their relatives and friends who have received a vaccine are safe. Thirty-five percent said the assurance of their doctor or healthcare provider will convince them to get vaccinated.



Among those who are undecided about inoculation, 44% said they will change their decision “when I see that my relatives, friends, and/or acquaintances who have been vaccinated are safe.”



The poll had a ± 2% margin of error at the 95% confidence level.



The Philippines has administered more than 13 million COVID-19 vaccine doses. Only 3.5 million Filipinos have completed vaccination, while over 9.6 million have received partial protection.



The government aims to vaccinate up to 70 million people before the year ends.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19 VACCINES
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Robredo on arbitral win in West Philippine Sea: 5 years of missed opportunities
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Robredo on arbitral win in West Philippine Sea: 5 years of missed opportunities


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Despite the victory, Beijing rejected the ruling, and the Duterte administration “set aside” the arbitral award...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Northern Samar probes vaccines&rsquo; transfer to pol&rsquo;s home
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Northern Samar probes vaccines’ transfer to pol’s home


                              

                                                                  By Miriam Desacada |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Northern Samar Provincial Board (PB) started investigating last Friday allegations that 15 Sinovac doses were taken from...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 J&J vaccine delivery starts this week
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
J&J vaccine delivery starts this week


                              

                                                                  By Neil Jayson Servallos |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines is expecting delivery of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines starting this week.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Workers call to vote out 70 lawmakers behind killing of ABS-CBN franchise
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Workers call to vote out 70 lawmakers behind killing of ABS-CBN franchise


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
A year after a House committee rejected ABS-CBN’s application for a fresh franchise and under a year before the elections,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOH: Over 13 million jabs administered nationwide
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOH: Over 13 million jabs administered nationwide


                              

                                                                  By Mayen Jaymalin |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
Over 13 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered nationwide with at least 3.4 million people already fully...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 House probe sought into possible hazing in PMMA cadet's death
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
House probe sought into possible hazing in PMMA cadet's death


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
A homicide charge has been filed against Jomel Gloria, an upperclassman of Bondoc's who admitted to punching the cadet twice...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 House urged: Declare July 12 West Philippine Sea Victory Day
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
House urged: Declare July 12 West Philippine Sea Victory Day


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
“The WPS is exceptionally biodiverse, and contains numerous species of fish, echinoderms, mangroves, seagrasses, giant...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 13,000 residents evacuated from Taal
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
13,000 residents evacuated from Taal


                              

                                                                  By Romina Cabrera |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
Almost 13,000 residents have been evacuated in Batangas province over a week marked by a phreatomagmatic eruption and continuous...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 A lot of work needed to address hunger &ndash; Palace
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
A lot of work needed to address hunger – Palace


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
More work needs to be done to address hunger in the Philippines, Malacañang said, after a recent nationwide poll indicated...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 LGUs advised to use StaySafe app for contact tracing
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
LGUs advised to use StaySafe app for contact tracing


                              

                                                                  By Romina Cabrera |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Department of the Interior and Local Government has advised local government units that do not have their own contact...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with