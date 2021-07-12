Pulse Asia: 4 in 10 Filipinos now willing to get vaccinated vs COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — Forty-three percent of Filipinos are now inclined to get inoculated against COVID-19, a significant increase from the figure recorded before the start of the government’s vaccination program, a new survey by polling firm Pulse Asia showed.

The survey, which was conducted from June 7 to 16, found that 43% of 2,400 adult respondents will get vaccinated against COVID-19. In February 2021, only 16% said they were willing to get inoculated.

But 36% of Filipino adults still do not want to get any COVID-19 vaccine, four months into the country’s inoculation drive.

Sixteen percent were undecided, while 5% said they have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

“Most Metro Manilans (55%) and sizable pluralities to near majorities in Mindanao (48%), Class ABC (50%), and Class D (42%) will get a vaccine against COVID-19 now that vaccines are available in the country,” the private pollster said.

Almost half or 49% of residents in Visayas said they do not want to get vaccinated.

Among those who said they are not getting inoculated and those who are undecided, the majority of them cited concern about vaccine safety—a concern shared by all economic groups across all regions.

Health authorities have been emphasizing that all COVID-19 vaccines available in the country are safe and effective. Only jabs with emergency use authorization from the country’s Food and Drug Administration can be rolled out in the government’s immunization program.

Alongside the issue of vaccine hesitancy is that of supply, with some local government units in the National Capital Region having to suspend vaccination because they ran out of jabs.

Change of decision

According to the Pulse Asia survey, 35% of those who are not inclined to get vaccinated said they will change their mind when they see their relatives and friends who have received a vaccine are safe. Thirty-five percent said the assurance of their doctor or healthcare provider will convince them to get vaccinated.

Among those who are undecided about inoculation, 44% said they will change their decision “when I see that my relatives, friends, and/or acquaintances who have been vaccinated are safe.”

The poll had a ± 2% margin of error at the 95% confidence level.

The Philippines has administered more than 13 million COVID-19 vaccine doses. Only 3.5 million Filipinos have completed vaccination, while over 9.6 million have received partial protection.

The government aims to vaccinate up to 70 million people before the year ends.