31 areas, including Metro Manila, face dangerous heat index on May 12
MANILA, Philippines — State weather bureau PAGASA warned that the heat index in 31 areas across the country, including parts of Metro Manila, is expected to soar to dangerous levels on Sunday.
The heat index, or apparent temperature, considers both humidity and air temperature to show how hot it actually feels.
Based on PAGASA's latest heat index bulletin, the following areas will be classified as "dangerous," with temperatures ranging from 42 degree Celsius to 46°C:
46°C
- Laoag, Ilocos Norte
45°C
- Roxas City, Capiz
- Guiuan, Eastern Samar
44°C
- MMSU, Batac, Ilocos Norte
- Puerto Princesa City, Palawan
- Cuyo, Palawan
- Dumangas, Iloilo
- Borongan, Eastern Samar
43°C
- NAIA , Pasay City
- Sinait, Ilocos Sur
- Dagupan City, Pangasinan
- Tuguegarao City, Cagayan
- ISU, Echague, Isabela
- Sangley Point, Isabela
- San Jose, Occidental Mindoro
- CBSAU-Pili, Camarines Sur
- Iloilo City, Iloilo
- Catarman, Northern Samar
- Tacloban City, Leyte
42°C
- Science Garden, Quezon City
- Bacnotan, La Union
- Ambulong, Tanauan, Batangas
- Aborlan, Palawan
- Daet, Camarines Norte
- Legazpi City, Albay
- Virac (Synop), Catanduanes
- Masbate City, Masbate
- Mambusao, Capiz
- Zamboanga City, Zamboanga del Sur
- Davao City, Davao del Sur
Under the "danger" classification, temperatures range from 42°C to 51°C, posing risks of heat-related ailments such as heat cramps or heat exhaustion.
Prolonged sun exposure also increases the likelihood of heat stroke.
PAGASA advised to do the following in order to prevent heat-related illnesses:
- Reduce outdoor activities
- Stay hydrated
- Avoid specific beverages to prevent heat-related illnesses
- When outdoors, use umbrellas, hats, or wear long sleeves
- Schedule intense activities for cooler parts of the day
The state weather previously said that the worst of the record-high temperatures and searing heat may have passed, with many areas nationwide possibly experiencing thunderstorms in the second half of May.
However, many areas could still experience a high heat index between 45°C and 48°C.
La Niña, which is associated with above normal rainfall conditions, will likely prevail in June, July and August, according to PAGASA.
