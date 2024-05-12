^

31 areas, including Metro Manila, face dangerous heat index on May 12

Kristine Daguno-Bersamina - Philstar.com
May 12, 2024 | 10:00am
31 areas, including Metro Manila, face dangerous heat index on May 12
Workers prepare to drop blocks of ice on a swimming pool of the Hidden Sanctuary Resort in Marilao, Bulacan for guests to enjoy the cold water against the scorching heat on May 5, 2024. The resort has been doing the gimmick since 2017 to entice guests and make their pool colder in the summer. State weather bureau PAGASA forecast that the extreme heat will persist until mid-May in the country.
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — State weather bureau PAGASA warned that the heat index in 31 areas across the country, including parts of Metro Manila, is expected to soar to dangerous levels on Sunday.

The heat index, or apparent temperature, considers both humidity and air temperature to show how hot it actually feels.

Based on PAGASA's latest heat index bulletin, the following areas will be classified as "dangerous," with temperatures ranging from 42 degree Celsius to 46°C:

46°C

  • Laoag, Ilocos Norte

45°C

  • Roxas City, Capiz
  • Guiuan, Eastern Samar

44°C

  • MMSU, Batac, Ilocos Norte
  • Puerto Princesa City, Palawan
  • Cuyo, Palawan
  • Dumangas, Iloilo
  • Borongan, Eastern Samar

43°C

  • NAIA , Pasay City
  • Sinait, Ilocos Sur
  • Dagupan City, Pangasinan
  • Tuguegarao City, Cagayan
  • ISU, Echague, Isabela
  • Sangley Point, Isabela
  • San Jose, Occidental Mindoro
  • CBSAU-Pili, Camarines Sur
  • Iloilo City, Iloilo
  • Catarman, Northern Samar
  • Tacloban City, Leyte 

42°C

  • Science Garden, Quezon City
  • Bacnotan, La Union
  • Ambulong, Tanauan, Batangas
  • Aborlan, Palawan
  • Daet, Camarines Norte
  • Legazpi City, Albay  
  • Virac (Synop), Catanduanes
  • Masbate City, Masbate
  • Mambusao, Capiz
  • Zamboanga City, Zamboanga del Sur
  • Davao City, Davao del Sur

Under the "danger" classification, temperatures range from 42°C to 51°C, posing risks of heat-related ailments such as heat cramps or heat exhaustion.

Prolonged sun exposure also increases the likelihood of heat stroke.

PAGASA advised to do the following in order to prevent heat-related illnesses:

  • Reduce outdoor activities
  • Stay hydrated
  • Avoid specific beverages to prevent heat-related illnesses
  • When outdoors, use umbrellas, hats, or wear long sleeves 
  • Schedule intense activities for cooler parts of the day

The state weather previously said that the worst of the record-high temperatures and searing heat may have passed, with many areas nationwide possibly experiencing thunderstorms in the second half of May.

However, many areas could still experience a high heat index between 45°C and 48°C.

La Niña, which is associated with above normal rainfall conditions, will likely prevail in June, July and August, according to PAGASA.

