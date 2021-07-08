




































































 




   

   









   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Green group wants probe into oil spill in Manila Bay
Photo dated Thursday, July 8, shows the cargo load of the partially sunken MV Palawan Pearl.
Philippine Coast Guard/Released

                     

                        

                           
Green group wants probe into oil spill in Manila Bay

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - July 8, 2021 - 6:28pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — An environmental group called for an investigation into an oil spill in Manila Bay after a Filipino cargo vessel and a foreign-flagged dredger collided early Thursday.



MV Palawan Pearl collided with the BKM 104 near the Baseco shoreline at around 2:10 a.m, causing the Filipino vessel to tilt and lie half-submerged in the waters.





Oil sheens have been detected in the area, and the Philippine Coast Guard is preparing to surround Palawan Pearl with oil spill boom as a mitigating measure.



In a statement, Kalikasan People’s Network for the Environment called for an immediate probe to determine and redress the extent of the pollution.



“This oil spill incident involving a foreign dredging vessel for the Aerocity reclamation must be investigated for procedural violations and to establish accountability. Those at fault must pay for the cleanup and other remedial measures for the affected waters in Manila Bay,” said Leon Dulce, Kalikasan PNE national coordinator.



The Cyprus-flagged dredger is in the country to undertake dredging works for the New Manila International Airport, a reclamation project off the coast of Bulacan province, the PGC said.



Dulce said the anomalies and vulnerabilities in the environmental assessment of the project “can lead to more damaging impacts like this.”



The Department of Environment and Natural Resources granted an Environmental Compliance Certificate to the airport project last June 1. But a copy of the document was made available to Philstar.com only on June 24.



But experts and environmental groups said the project will pose harm not only to Manila Bay’s ecosystem but also to communities.



“If further investigations confirm accountability over the Aerocity proponents, its ECC must immediately be revoked, and operations must be suspended,” he said. — Gaea Katreena Cabico


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      OIL SPILL
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 AFP identifies remains of 19 soldiers in Sulu plane crash
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
AFP identifies remains of 19 soldiers in Sulu plane crash


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The Armed Forces of the Philippines said it has identified the remains of 19 military personnel who died at the C-130 plane...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ombudsman not appealing Revilla acquittal in graft case
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ombudsman not appealing Revilla acquittal in graft case


                              

                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Office of the Ombudsman will not appeal the Sandiganbayan’s dismissal of the 16 counts of graft charges against...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;Drug war&rsquo; critic Bishop David elected CBCP president
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘Drug war’ critic Bishop David elected CBCP president


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Bishop Pablo Virgilio David, one of the fiercest critics of President Rodrigo Duterte’s deadly “war on drugs,”...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Finishing projects more important than getting credit &ndash; Villar
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Finishing projects more important than getting credit – Villar


                              

                                                                  By Jose Rodel Clapano |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
Public Works and Highways Secretary Mark Villar finally broke his silence yesterday, saying that finishing all projects the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOH: Big possibility of another COVID-19 wave
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOH: Big possibility of another COVID-19 wave


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
Another wave of COVID-19 infections caused by more transmissible variants is a “big possibility” so measures to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 'Walk the talk': Palace tells Pacquiao on corruption allegations vs Duterte admin
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Walk the talk': Palace tells Pacquiao on corruption allegations vs Duterte admin


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Malacañang on Thursday challenged Sen. Manny Pacquiao to "walk the talk" on corruption days after President Rodrigo...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Chief justice Gesmundo: Ruling on anti-terrorism law 'hopefully' before year end
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Chief justice Gesmundo: Ruling on anti-terrorism law 'hopefully' before year end


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The Supreme Court will do “its best” to come out with a decision on the 37 petitions challenging the Anti-Terrorism...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines to get 1.12 million Astrazeneca doses from Japan tonight
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines to get 1.12 million Astrazeneca doses from Japan tonight


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Tokyo announced last month that it would be sending its excess vaccines to Manila, whose supply has yet to become stable...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Nurses' groups reject proposal to abolish board exams
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Nurses' groups reject proposal to abolish board exams


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Filipino Nurses United stressed that abolishing the licensure examination for nurses is “perilous for people’s...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines sees 5,484 more COVID-19 cases
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines sees 5,484 more COVID-19 cases


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Philippine health authorities on Thursday reported 5,484 new coronavirus cases to bring the country's total to 1,45...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with