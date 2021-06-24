



































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
DENR issues Environmental Compliance Certificate for Bulacan airport project
This 2019 file photo shows Barangay Taliptip in Bulakan, Bulacan. 
Philstar.com/EC Toledo IV

                     

                        

                           
DENR issues Environmental Compliance Certificate for Bulacan airport project

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - June 24, 2021 - 4:12pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — San Miguel Aerocity Inc. has obtained an Environmental Compliance Certificate (ECC) from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources for the proposed international airport in Bulacan, which, according to environmental groups and experts, will pose harm to Manila Bay's ecosystem and communities.



The environment department’s Environmental Management Bureau Central Luzon issued the ECC for the proposed New Manila International Airport on June 1. A copy of the document was made available to Philstar.com only on June 24.





The certificate is one of the requirements for the proponent of the P740-billion airport project to proceed.



“With the issuance of this ECC, you are expected to implement the measures presented in the Environmental Impact Statement Study (EIS), intended to protect and mitigate the project’s adverse impacts on community health, welfare and the environment,” EMB Central Luzon Director Wilson Trajeco said.



“Environmental considerations shall be incorporated in all phases and aspects of the project. You may proceed with the implementation after securing all the necessary permits from other pertinent government agencies,” he added.



Spanning 2,565 hectares, the airport project will be built over Barangays Bambang and Taliptip in Bulakan town, former home to patches of mangroves since cut down and coastal villagers since displaced.



"Adjacent areas for land and marine access" to the project and portion of the airport city are also covered by the ECC. Among the other components of the project covered by the certificate include leasable areas for industrial, logistics and commercial purposes and settlement areas for the proposed airport city.



NewsX: Fed by the waters



Conditions



According to the certificate, the San Miguel Aerocity Inc. should implement measures to address flooding within the coverage area. Scientists have said the site where the airport is planned to be built and neighboring low-lying areas in Bulacan are prone to flooding.



The site is also susceptible to strong ground shaking and liquefaction during earthquakes and is at risk from storm surge.



In March, San Miguel Corporation said it has “laid out an extensive flood mitigation plan that includes planting close to 200,000 mangroves along the Bulacan coastlines, and cleaning, dredging, and widening of key Bulacan tributaries belonging to the Marilao-Meycauayan-Obando River System.”



"The proponent shall allocate sufficient area for open space requirements pursuant to existing rules and regulations governing land development, which requires the said area to be non-buildable and allocated for evacuation/staging area and greenbelt as part of climate change contingency measures," the conditions of the ECC read.



The proponent must also plant and maintain at least 5,000 mangrove propagules in areas identified by the local government.



The clearing of mangroves in the area began in 2018, according to villagers and groups opposing the project. Reports of the cutting of mangroves in Sitio Kinse, one of the villages of Taliptip, surfaced on social media early in May.



The ECC stated that no cutting of trees should be undertaken without first securing permit from the DENR.



"Any cutting of trees implemented without the required permit will render this certificate canceled or suspended," the certificate read.



The proponent also needs to construct wastewater treatment facilities to treat wastewater generated by the airport, address noise emission from airplanes, monitor the quality and integrity of the soil, maintain a Materials Recovery Facility, and submit a “Biodiversity Off-Set Management Plan.”



Photo essay: Home is where the coast is



Environmental compliance?



Environmental group Kalikasan People’s Network for the Environment questioned how the project was granted clearance without a "definitive" consultation with affected stakeholders.



"There’s already more than enough evidence to shut down the project, and instead, the government is so eager to bypass crucial consultations to pursue these projects. This haste is highly suspicious as if it were a part of a grand scheme to bow to the whims of business interests," Leon Dulce, Kalikasan PNE national coordinator, said in a June 4 statement.



Aside from flooding risks and other geohazards, experts and environmental groups stressed the area where the airport will be built serves as a roosting sites for migratory birds, and a productive nursery and feeding ground for marine species.



Kalikasan also raised alarm over reports of fisherfolk being denied access to communal fishing grounds.



A former resident interviewed by Philstar.com who spoke on the condition of anonymity said in late May that fishers were no longer allowed to fish in the area bought by the project proponent. Previously, they were permitted to fish in Taliptip until the construction of the massive airport city begins.



Early this year, the Supreme Court junked the plea of Bulacan fisherment and civil society groups to stop the reclamation of Manila Bay, and protect marine species and ecosystems threatened by the construction of a sprawling airport complex. — with report from BusinessWorld/Arjay L. Balinbin


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BARANGAY TALIPTIP
                                                      NEW MANILA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Cop who shot dead teen in drug sting identified
                              


                              

                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 June 24, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Probers have identified the policemen who fired the shots that killed a 16-year-old boy and his companion in a drug sting in Biñan, Laguna.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Fake Customs employee nabbed
                              


                              

                                                                  By Robertzon Ramirez |
                                 June 24, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
A man pretending to be an employee of the Bureau of Customs was arrested yesterday by BOC personnel and the Manila Police District.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Internal Affairs recommends dismissal of QC killer cop &mdash; PNP chief
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Internal Affairs recommends dismissal of QC killer cop — PNP chief


                              

                                 22 hours ago                              


                                                            
"We don't want the likes of Zinampan to have a chance to stay in our organization," PNP chief Eleazar said.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Makati gets highest COA rating
                              


                              

                                 June 24, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Commission on Audit has given Makati an “unmodified opinion” or the highest rating, citing the city’s consistent compliance with auditing rules and procedures.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 24 NPA rebels charged in Absalon cousins’ death
                              


                              

                                                                  By Cet Dematera |
                                 June 24, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Police have filed charges against 24 suspected New People’s Army rebels believed to be responsible for the death of former Far Eastern University football player Kieth Absalon and his cousin Nolven in Masbate...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Rapper Loonie cleared of drug raps
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Rapper Loonie cleared of drug raps


                              

                                                                  By Ghio Ong |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
A Makati trial court has cleared fliptop rapper Marlon Peroramas, popularly known as Loonie, of drug trafficking charges filed...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Belmonte welcomes EDSA U-turn slot reopening
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Belmonte welcomes EDSA U-turn slot reopening


                              

                                                                  By Janvic Mateo |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte has welcomed the decision of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority to reopen a U-turn...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 San Juan scraps water dousing festivities
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
San Juan scraps water dousing festivities


                              

                                                                  By Neil Jayson Servallos |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
For the second time, San Juan will scrap water dousing festivities for today’s celebration of the feast of St. John...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PRC receives more COVID-19 vaccines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PRC receives more COVID-19 vaccines


                              

                                                                  By Neil Jayson Servallos |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippine Red Cross yesterday received additional COVID-19 vaccines from the government, which would be distributed to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PDEA destroys P1.2 billion illegal drugs
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PDEA destroys P1.2 billion illegal drugs


                              

                                                                  By Ed Amoroso |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency destroyed P1.2 billion worth of illegal drugs yesterday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with