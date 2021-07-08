Oil spill off Manila after cargo ship collides with dredger

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Coast Guard is moving to contain some 3,000 liters of oil that was spilled off the Manila South Harbor after a Filipino cargo ship collided with a foreign-flagged dredger in the early morning.

In a release sent to reporters, the PCG disclosed that the MV Palawan Pearl collided with the BKM 104, a foreign utility vessel, approximately 100 meters from the Baseco Beach shoreline off the South Harbor Anchorage area at around 2:10 a.m. Thursday.

No crew members from either vessel were reported injured in the incident.

Besides the 3,000 liters of oil in its storage tank, the cargo ship was also reportedly carrying a drum of diesel oil with 60 liters of engine oil, and five liters of bilge oil, its crew told the responding PCG personnel.

According to the Coast Guard, the BKM 104 is registered under the flag of Cyprus and was in the area to conduct dredging and other land development activities for the construction of the New Manila Airport, a reclamation project off the coast of Bulacan province.

The BRP Panglao (FPB-2402), together with PCG Station Manila, was sent to conduct an assessment as part of its initial investigation.

Oil sheens have already been detected in the area, the PCG added.

The PCG added that its Metro Manila-Central Luzon Marine Environmental Protection Force is now preparing for the laying of four segments of oil spill boom as a mitigating contingency measure.

Release/Philippine Coast Guard Photo dated Thursday, July 8, shows the cargo load of the partially sunken MV Palawan Pearl.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.