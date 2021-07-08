



































































 




   

   









   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Oil spill off Manila after cargo ship collides with dredger
Photo dated Thursday, July 8, shows the partially submerged MV Palawan Pearl after it collided with a foreign dredger. 
Release/Philippine Coast Guard

                     

                        

                           
Oil spill off Manila after cargo ship collides with dredger

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - July 8, 2021 - 1:34pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Coast Guard is moving to contain some 3,000 liters of oil that was spilled off the Manila South Harbor after a Filipino cargo ship collided with a foreign-flagged dredger in the early morning. 



In a release sent to reporters, the PCG disclosed that the MV Palawan Pearl collided with the BKM 104, a foreign utility vessel, approximately 100 meters from the Baseco Beach shoreline off the South Harbor Anchorage area at around 2:10 a.m. Thursday.



No crew members from either vessel were reported injured in the incident.



Besides the 3,000 liters of oil in its storage tank, the cargo ship was also reportedly carrying a drum of diesel oil with 60 liters of engine oil, and five liters of bilge oil, its crew told the responding PCG personnel.



According to the Coast Guard, the BKM 104 is registered under the flag of Cyprus and was in the area to conduct dredging and other land development activities for the construction of the New Manila Airport, a reclamation project off the coast of Bulacan province.



The BRP Panglao (FPB-2402), together with PCG Station Manila, was sent to conduct an assessment as part of its initial investigation.



Oil sheens have already been detected in the area, the PCG added.



The PCG added that its Metro Manila-Central Luzon Marine Environmental Protection Force is now preparing for the laying of four segments of oil spill boom as a mitigating contingency measure.







Photo dated Thursday, July 8, shows the cargo load of the partially sunken MV Palawan Pearl.

Release/Philippine Coast Guard









This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      PCG
                                                      PHILIPPINE COAST GUARD
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Makati vax cards can’t be faked – Binay
                              


                              

                                                                  By Ghio Ong |
                                 July 8, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Makati Mayor Abby Binay assured the public yesterday that the vaccination cards issued by the city government have security features to avoid being falsified.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pasig to close some vaccination sites
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pasig to close some vaccination sites


                              

                                                                  By Neil Jayson Servallos |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Pasig government will shut down some of its vaccination facilities due to the lack of supply of COVID-19 vaccines, Mayor...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOT: 3,000 tourism workers to receive COVID-19 jab
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOT: 3,000 tourism workers to receive COVID-19 jab


                              

                                                                  By Rosette Adel |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat on Wednesday announced that 3,000 tourism workers in Boracay island will receive...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 PMMA cadet found dead
                              


                              

                                                                  By Bebot Sison |
                                 July 8, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
A cadet of the Philippine Merchant Marine Academy was found dead on Tuesday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Comelec to hold voter registration in malls
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Comelec to hold voter registration in malls


                              

                                                                  By Robertzon Ramirez |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Commission on Elections will hold voter registration in malls to encourage more people to register for the May 2022 general...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Oil spill off Manila after cargo ship collides with dredger
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Oil spill off Manila after cargo ship collides with dredger


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Oil sheens have already been detected in the area, the PCG added.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP: No cover-up in drug war deaths
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP: No cover-up in drug war deaths


                              

                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippine National Police yesterday assured the public that there is no cover-up in the investigation of all deaths related...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 P16.2 billion fund for NPA-free barangays released
                              


                              

                                                                  By Romina Cabrera |
                                 July 8, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Nearly 100 percent or P16.26 billion of the P16.4-billion budget allocated for barangays declared free of communist rebels has been released to concerned local government units, Interior Secretary Eduardo Año...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 3 killed in Eastern Samar landmine attack
                              


                              

                                                                  By Miriam Desacada |
                                 July 8, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
A soldier and two militiamen were killed while six other militiamen were wounded when suspected New People’s Army rebels detonated landmines and opened fire near a military detachment under construction in...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Baguio drug pusher gets life
                              


                              

                                                                  By Artemio Dumlao |
                                 July 8, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
A drug dealer who operated in this city has been sentenced to life imprisonment and ordered to pay a fine of up to P1 million.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with