Immigration: Vaccinated passengers from 'green' countries to present only 7-day quarantine booking

MANILA, Philippines — Fully-vaccinated passengers traveling from the Philippine government pandemic task force’s “green” list need only to present their seven-day booking in a government-accredited quarantine facility for their arrival, the Bureau of Immigration said Thursday.

The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases on Wednesday released its list of "green" or low-risk countries and jurisdictions from which fully vaccinated travelers to the Philippines can undergo a shorter quarantine period of seven days.

Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente explained that this covers fully vaccinated passengers who stayed solely in the 57 countries within the past 14 days before their arrival in the country,

In a statement, the bureau citing Morente said this means the inbound travelers “would only need to present a seven-day booking in a government-accredited quarantine hotel or facility during primary immigration inspection when they arrive in the country.”

The same arrivals protocol will apply to passengers who were fully vaccinated in the Philippines.

The IATF previously said all individuals qualified for the seven-day quarantine are required to undergo an RT-PCR test on their fifth day of the quarantine in a government-accredited facility, with their day of arrival already counted as the first day.

Unvaccinated travelers meanwhile will undergo a 14-day quarantine.

The following is the list of "green" countries and jurisdictions released by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases:

Albania

American Samoa

Anguilla

Antigua and Barbuda

Australia

Benin

Belize

The British Virgin Islands

Brunei

Burkina Faso

Burundi

Cayman Islands

Chad

China

Cote d’ Ivoire (Ivory Coast)

Eswatini

Falkland Islands

French Polynesia

Gambia

Ghana

Greenland

Grenada

Hong Kong

Iceland

Isle of Man

Israel

Laos

Liberia

Malawi

Malta

Marshall Islands

Mauritius

Micronesia

Montserrat

Morocco

Mozambique

New Caledonia

New Zealand

Niger

Nigeria

Northern Mariana Islands

Palau

Rwanda

Saba

Saint Barthelemy

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Saint Pierre and Miquelon

Sierra Leone

Senegal

Singapore

Sint Eustatius

South Korea

Taiwan

Togo

Turks and Caicos Islands (UK)

Vietnam

Zimbabwe

— Kristine Joy Patag with reports from Bella Perez-Rubio