Immigration: Vaccinated passengers from 'green' countries to present only 7-day quarantine booking
This Dec. 24, 2020 photo shows passengers at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.
 The STAR/KJ Rosales, file

                     

                        

                           
Immigration: Vaccinated passengers from 'green' countries to present only 7-day quarantine booking

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - July 1, 2021 - 2:18pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Fully-vaccinated passengers traveling from the Philippine government pandemic task force’s “green” list need only to present their seven-day booking in a government-accredited quarantine facility for their arrival, the Bureau of Immigration said Thursday.



The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases on Wednesday released its list of "green" or low-risk countries and jurisdictions from which fully vaccinated travelers to the Philippines can undergo a shorter quarantine period of seven days. 





Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente explained that this covers fully vaccinated passengers who stayed solely in the 57 countries within the past 14 days before their arrival in the country,



In a statement, the bureau citing Morente said this means the inbound travelers “would only need to present a seven-day booking in a government-accredited quarantine hotel or facility during primary immigration inspection when they arrive in the country.”



The same arrivals protocol will apply to passengers who were fully vaccinated in the Philippines.



The IATF previously said all individuals qualified for the seven-day quarantine are required to undergo an RT-PCR test on their fifth day of the quarantine in a government-accredited facility, with their day of arrival already counted as the first day.



Unvaccinated travelers meanwhile will undergo a 14-day quarantine.



The following is the list of "green" countries and jurisdictions released by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases: 



    
	
  •  Albania
    • 
	
  •  American Samoa
    • 
	
  • Anguilla
    • 
	
  • Antigua and Barbuda
    • 
	
  • Australia
    • 
	
  • Benin
    • 
	
  • Belize
    • 
	
  • The British Virgin Islands
    • 
	
  • Brunei
    • 
	
  • Burkina Faso
    • 
	
  • Burundi
    • 
	
  • Cayman Islands
    • 
	
  • Chad
    • 
	
  • China
    • 
	
  • Cote d’ Ivoire (Ivory Coast)
    • 
	
  • Eswatini
    • 
	
  • Falkland Islands
    • 
	
  • French Polynesia
    • 
	
  • Gambia
    • 
	
  • Ghana
    • 
	
  • Greenland
    • 
	
  • Grenada
    • 
	
  • Hong Kong
    • 
	
  • Iceland
    • 
	
  • Isle of Man
    • 
	
  • Israel
    • 
	
  • Laos
    • 
	
  • Liberia
    • 
	
  • Malawi
    • 
	
  • Malta
    • 
	
  • Marshall Islands
    • 
	
  • Mauritius
    • 
	
  • Micronesia
    • 
	
  • Montserrat
    • 
	
  • Morocco
    • 
	
  • Mozambique
    • 
	
  • New Caledonia
    • 
	
  • New Zealand
    • 
	
  • Niger
    • 
	
  • Nigeria
    • 
	
  • Northern Mariana Islands
    • 
	
  • Palau
    • 
	
  • Rwanda
    • 
	
  • Saba
    • 
	
  • Saint Barthelemy
    • 
	
  • Saint Kitts and Nevis
    • 
	
  • Saint Pierre and Miquelon
    • 
	
  • Sierra Leone
    • 
	
  • Senegal
    • 
	
  • Singapore
    • 
	
  • Sint Eustatius
    • 
	
  • South Korea
    • 
	
  • Taiwan
    • 
	
  • Togo
    • 
	
  • Turks and Caicos Islands (UK)
    • 
	
  • Vietnam
    • 
	
  • Zimbabwe
    • 




— Kristine Joy Patag with reports from Bella Perez-Rubio


                        


                        

                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BUREAU OF IMMIGRATION
                                                      COVID-19
                                                      IATF
                                                      

                        

                        

                           
As It Happens


                           

                              LATEST UPDATE: July 1, 2021 - 2:02pm                           


                           

                              
Find the latest travel and tourism news from around the world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Main image by AFP/Romeo Gacad

                           

                           

                              

                                 July 1, 2021 - 2:02pm                              


                              
An EU-wide Covid certificate for easier travel comes into force on Thursday, just in time for Europe's busy summer vacation period, but the more-infectious Delta variant is already threatening to curtail its use.



The EU document — essentially a QR code made available in digital form on smartphones or hard copy — shows whether the bearer is vaccinated with one of the EU's approved jabs (from BioNTech/Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson), has recovered from an infection, or has a recent negative Covid test.



Under EU law, the certificate is meant to do away with the need for quarantines or further testing when travelling between the EU's 27 countries or four associated European nations (Iceland, Norway, Switzerland and Liechtenstein). — AFP

                           

                           

                              

                                 July 1, 2021 - 11:30am                              


                              
The first international travellers for a quarantine-free scheme will touch down in the holiday hotspot of Phuket, as Thailand tries to reboot its depleted tourism industry despite enduring its worst virus outbreak.



Tourism makes up almost a fifth of the economy. But pandemic-spurred restrictions saw Thailand registering its worst performance since the 1997 Asian financial crisis.



The kingdom is pinning high hopes for a much-needed revival on the so-called "Phuket sandbox" -- a model that will allow vaccinated travellers to visit without a quarantine period. — AFP

                           

                           

                              

                                 June 30, 2021 - 6:09pm                              


                              
                                 June 30, 2021 - 1:39pm                              


                              
The economic impact from the plunge in tourism since the pandemic emerged last year could top $4 trillion, a UN report says.



The joint report by the UN's World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) and Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) found that the lack of widespread vaccination in developing countries was leading to mounting economic losses. — AFP

                           

                           

                              

                                 June 29, 2021 - 8:06pm                              


                              
Nigeria has barred passengers who are not citizens or permanent residents from entering the country if they have been in South Africa in the past 14 days over Covid-19 concerns.



The decision announced late on Monday comes almost two months after a similar restriction on Brazil, India and Turkey because of concerns over rising cases of more virulent coronavirus strains. 



Those measures would remain for four more weeks, Boss Mustapha, the secretary to the government, said in a statement. — AFP

                           

                        

                        
                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
