Immigration: Vaccinated passengers from 'green' countries to present only 7-day quarantine booking
MANILA, Philippines — Fully-vaccinated passengers traveling from the Philippine government pandemic task force’s “green” list need only to present their seven-day booking in a government-accredited quarantine facility for their arrival, the Bureau of Immigration said Thursday.
The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases on Wednesday released its list of "green" or low-risk countries and jurisdictions from which fully vaccinated travelers to the Philippines can undergo a shorter quarantine period of seven days.
Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente explained that this covers fully vaccinated passengers who stayed solely in the 57 countries within the past 14 days before their arrival in the country,
In a statement, the bureau citing Morente said this means the inbound travelers “would only need to present a seven-day booking in a government-accredited quarantine hotel or facility during primary immigration inspection when they arrive in the country.”
The same arrivals protocol will apply to passengers who were fully vaccinated in the Philippines.
The IATF previously said all individuals qualified for the seven-day quarantine are required to undergo an RT-PCR test on their fifth day of the quarantine in a government-accredited facility, with their day of arrival already counted as the first day.
Unvaccinated travelers meanwhile will undergo a 14-day quarantine.
The following is the list of "green" countries and jurisdictions released by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases:
- Albania
- American Samoa
- Anguilla
- Antigua and Barbuda
- Australia
- Benin
- Belize
- The British Virgin Islands
- Brunei
- Burkina Faso
- Burundi
- Cayman Islands
- Chad
- China
- Cote d’ Ivoire (Ivory Coast)
- Eswatini
- Falkland Islands
- French Polynesia
- Gambia
- Ghana
- Greenland
- Grenada
- Hong Kong
- Iceland
- Isle of Man
- Israel
- Laos
- Liberia
- Malawi
- Malta
- Marshall Islands
- Mauritius
- Micronesia
- Montserrat
- Morocco
- Mozambique
- New Caledonia
- New Zealand
- Niger
- Nigeria
- Northern Mariana Islands
- Palau
- Rwanda
- Saba
- Saint Barthelemy
- Saint Kitts and Nevis
- Saint Pierre and Miquelon
- Sierra Leone
- Senegal
- Singapore
- Sint Eustatius
- South Korea
- Taiwan
- Togo
- Turks and Caicos Islands (UK)
- Vietnam
- Zimbabwe
— Kristine Joy Patag with reports from Bella Perez-Rubio
Find the latest travel and tourism news from around the world amid the coronavirus pandemic.
An EU-wide Covid certificate for easier travel comes into force on Thursday, just in time for Europe's busy summer vacation period, but the more-infectious Delta variant is already threatening to curtail its use.
The EU document — essentially a QR code made available in digital form on smartphones or hard copy — shows whether the bearer is vaccinated with one of the EU's approved jabs (from BioNTech/Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson), has recovered from an infection, or has a recent negative Covid test.
Under EU law, the certificate is meant to do away with the need for quarantines or further testing when travelling between the EU's 27 countries or four associated European nations (Iceland, Norway, Switzerland and Liechtenstein). — AFP
The first international travellers for a quarantine-free scheme will touch down in the holiday hotspot of Phuket, as Thailand tries to reboot its depleted tourism industry despite enduring its worst virus outbreak.
Tourism makes up almost a fifth of the economy. But pandemic-spurred restrictions saw Thailand registering its worst performance since the 1997 Asian financial crisis.
The kingdom is pinning high hopes for a much-needed revival on the so-called "Phuket sandbox" -- a model that will allow vaccinated travellers to visit without a quarantine period. — AFP
