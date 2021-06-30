




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
LIST: Fully vaccinated travelers from these 'green' territories will have shorter quarantine period
This undated image shows travelers walking in an airport.
Pixabay/Skitterphoto

                     

                        

                           
LIST: Fully vaccinated travelers from these 'green' territories will have shorter quarantine period

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - June 30, 2021 - 6:51pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The government's pandemic task on Wednesday released a list of "green" or low-risk countries and jurisdictions from which fully vaccinated travelers to the Philippines can undergo a shorter quarantine period of seven days. 



All individuals qualified for the seven-day quarantine are required to undergo an RT-PCR test on their fifth day of the quarantine in a government-accredited facility, with their day of arrival already counted as the first day, the task force previously said. 





Unvaccinated travelers are required to undergo 14-day quarantines. 



The following is the list of "green" countries and jurisdictions released by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases: 



    
	
  •  Albania
    • 
	
  •  American Samoa
    • 
	
  • Anguilla
    • 
	
  • Antigua and Barbuda
    • 
	
  • Australia
    • 
	
  • Benin
    • 
	
  • Belize
    • 
	
  • The British Virgin Islands
    • 
	
  • Brunei
    • 
	
  • Burkina Faso
    • 
	
  • Burundi
    • 
	
  • Cayman Islands
    • 
	
  • Chad
    • 
	
  • China
    • 
	
  • Cote d’ Ivoire (Ivory Coast)
    • 
	
  • Eswatini
    • 
	
  • Falkland Islands
    • 
	
  • French Polynesia
    • 
	
  • Gambia
    • 
	
  • Ghana
    • 
	
  • Greenland
    • 
	
  • Grenada
    • 
	
  • Hong Kong
    • 
	
  • Iceland
    • 
	
  • Isle of Man
    • 
	
  • Israel
    • 
	
  • Laos
    • 
	
  • Liberia
    • 
	
  • Malawi
    • 
	
  • Malta
    • 
	
  • Marshall Islands
    • 
	
  • Mauritius
    • 
	
  • Micronesia
    • 
	
  • Montserrat
    • 
	
  • Morocco
    • 
	
  • Mozambique
    • 
	
  • New Caledonia
    • 
	
  • New Zealand
    • 
	
  • Niger
    • 
	
  • Nigeria
    • 
	
  • Northern Mariana Islands
    • 
	
  • Palau
    • 
	
  • Rwanda
    • 
	
  • Saba
    • 
	
  • Saint Barthelemy
    • 
	
  • Saint Kitts and Nevis
    • 
	
  • Saint Pierre and Miquelon
    • 
	
  • Sierra Leone
    • 
	
  • Senegal
    • 
	
  • Singapore
    • 
	
  • Sint Eustatius
    • 
	
  • South Korea
    • 
	
  • Taiwan
    • 
	
  • Togo
    • 
	
  • Turks and Caicos Islands (UK)
    • 
	
  • Vietnam
    • 
	
  • Zimbabwe
    • 




"[Overseas Filipino Workers] who can present International Certificates of Vaccination may already avail of the green lanes beginning July 1, 2021, provided they comply with other requirements," the IATF also said in its statement. 



— Bella Perez-Rubio 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19
                                                      IATF
                                                      

                        

                        

                           
As It Happens


                           

                              LATEST UPDATE: June 30, 2021 - 6:09pm                           


                           

                              
Find the latest travel and tourism news from around the world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Main image by AFP/Romeo Gacad

                           

                           

                              

                                 June 30, 2021 - 6:09pm                              


                              
Travelers coming from the following low-risk countries will have a shorter mandatory quarantine period of seven days when they arrive in the Philippines:



    
	
  • Albania
    • 
	
  • American Samoa
    • 
	
  • Anguilla
    • 
	
  • Antigua and Barbuda,
    • 
	
  • Australia
    • 
	
  • Benin
    • 
	
  • Belize
    • 
	
  • The British Virgin Islands
    • 
	
  • Brunei
    • 
	
  • Burkina Faso
    • 
	
  • Burundi
    • 
	
  • Cayman Islands
    • 
	
  • Chad
    • 
	
  • China
    • 
	
  • Cote d’ Ivoire (Ivory Coast)
    • 
	
  • Eswatini
    • 
	
  • Falkland Islands
    • 
	
  • French Polynesia
    • 
	
  • Gambia
    • 
	
  • Ghana
    • 
	
  • Greenland
    • 
	
  • Grenada
    • 
	
  • Hong Kong
    • 
	
  • Iceland
    • 
	
  • Isle of Man
    • 
	
  • Israel
    • 
	
  • Laos
    • 
	
  • Liberia
    • 
	
  • Malawi
    • 
	
  • Malta
    • 
	
  • Marshall Islands
    • 
	
  • Mauritius
    • 
	
  • Micronesia
    • 
	
  • Montserrat
    • 
	
  • Morocco
    • 
	
  • Mozambique
    • 
	
  • New Caledonia
    • 
	
  • New Zealand
    • 
	
  • Niger
    • 
	
  • Nigeria
    • 
	
  • Northern Mariana Islands
    • 
	
  • Palau
    • 
	
  • Rwanda
    • 
	
  • Saba
    • 
	
  • Saint Barthelemy
    • 
	
  • Saint Kitts and Nevis
    • 
	
  • Saint Pierre and Miquelon
    • 
	
  • Sierra Leone
    • 
	
  • Senegal
    • 
	
  • Singapore
    • 
	
  • Sint Eustatius
    • 
	
  • South Korea
    • 
	
  • Taiwan
    • 
	
  • Togo
    • 
	
  • Turks and Caicos Islands
    • 
	
  • Vietnam
    • 
	
  • Zimbabwe
    • 


                           

                           

                              

                                 June 30, 2021 - 1:39pm                              


                              
The economic impact from the plunge in tourism since the pandemic emerged last year could top $4 trillion, a UN report says.



The joint report by the UN's World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) and Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) found that the lack of widespread vaccination in developing countries was leading to mounting economic losses. — AFP

                           

                           

                              

                                 June 29, 2021 - 8:06pm                              


                              
Nigeria has barred passengers who are not citizens or permanent residents from entering the country if they have been in South Africa in the past 14 days over Covid-19 concerns.



The decision announced late on Monday comes almost two months after a similar restriction on Brazil, India and Turkey because of concerns over rising cases of more virulent coronavirus strains. 



Those measures would remain for four more weeks, Boss Mustapha, the secretary to the government, said in a statement. — AFP

                           

                           

                              

                                 June 29, 2021 - 2:08pm                              


                              
Foreign travelers coming from India, Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, United Arab Emirates and Oman will still not be allowed to enter the Philippines until July 15.



Malacañang says the extension of the travel ban was to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant, which was first reported in India.



The Philippines will also strengthen border protocols for travelers coming from Indonesia

                           

                           

                              

                                 June 29, 2021 - 1:14pm                              


                              
Brisbane on Tuesday becomes the fourth major Australian city ordered into lockdown, as officials in Queensland announce three days of stay-at-home orders for several parts of the state.



"These are tough decisions," state Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says. "We are having lockdowns in major cities because the overseas arrivals are bringing the virus here." —  AFP

                           

                        

                        
                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Phivolcs: Taal volcanic smog spread to Metro Manila, nearby provinces
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Phivolcs: Taal volcanic smog spread to Metro Manila, nearby provinces


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
The clarification came a day after state volcanologists said the haze that covered Metro Manila Tuesday was due to pollution...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOH 'disheartened' by Pacquiao's 'baseless' corruption claims &mdash; Duque
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOH 'disheartened' by Pacquiao's 'baseless' corruption claims — Duque


                              

                                 23 hours ago                              


                                                            
Health Secretary Francisco Duque III on Tuesday sought to respond to allegations by Sen. Manny Pacquiao that his agency is...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 IATF eases quarantine, swab rules for vaccinated travelers
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
IATF eases quarantine, swab rules for vaccinated travelers


                              

                                                                  By Christina Mendez |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
Starting tomorrow, a shorter mandatory quarantine period of seven days in a government-accredited facility will be required...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'I am not a liar': Pacquiao accepts Duterte challenge to name corrupt officials, agencies
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'I am not a liar': Pacquiao accepts Duterte challenge to name corrupt officials, agencies


                              

                                                                  By Bella Perez-Rubio |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
After President Rodrigo Duterte's tirade against him for calling out corruption in government, Sen. Manny Pacquiao on Tuesday...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;No death among Filipino HCWs fully vaccinated with Sinovac&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘No death among Filipino HCWs fully vaccinated with Sinovac’


                              

                                                                  By Mayen Jaymalin |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
Unlike in Indonesia, no doctor fully vaccinated with China-made Sinovac has died of COVID in the country, according to COVID-19...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte, Sri Lanka's Rajapaksa vow to strengthen cooperation
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte, Sri Lanka's Rajapaksa vow to strengthen cooperation


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 53 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Duterte said the Philippines wants to further strengthen engagement with Sri Lanka in the United Nations on issues of common...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'NCR Plus' under GCQ with restrictions in July; 20 areas under MECQ
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'NCR Plus' under GCQ with restrictions in July; 20 areas under MECQ


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Announced Wednesday night, the order puts 20 cities and provinces under Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine from July 1...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Final nail in coffin': BIR urged to halt tax rate hike on private schools
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Final nail in coffin': BIR urged to halt tax rate hike on private schools


                              

                                                                  By Christian Deiparine |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
BIR's new policy has come under fire as groups warned it may lead to more school closures and loss of jobs amid the COVID-19...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 FDA reports very few cases of people getting COVID-19 after full vaccination
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
FDA reports very few cases of people getting COVID-19 after full vaccination


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Out of the 2.1 million people who completed the recommended two doses as of June 20, only 68 or 0.003% contracted COVID-...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Appeal of young activist's mom to reverse dismissal of kidnapping rap vs Elago, Anakbayan junked
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Appeal of young activist's mom to reverse dismissal of kidnapping rap vs Elago, Anakbayan junked


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Justice has junked the appeal of the mother of a young activist to reverse the dismissal of criminal...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with