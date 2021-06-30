LIST: Fully vaccinated travelers from these 'green' territories will have shorter quarantine period

MANILA, Philippines — The government's pandemic task on Wednesday released a list of "green" or low-risk countries and jurisdictions from which fully vaccinated travelers to the Philippines can undergo a shorter quarantine period of seven days.

All individuals qualified for the seven-day quarantine are required to undergo an RT-PCR test on their fifth day of the quarantine in a government-accredited facility, with their day of arrival already counted as the first day, the task force previously said.

Unvaccinated travelers are required to undergo 14-day quarantines.

The following is the list of "green" countries and jurisdictions released by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases:

Albania

American Samoa

Anguilla

Antigua and Barbuda

Australia

Benin

Belize

The British Virgin Islands

Brunei

Burkina Faso

Burundi

Cayman Islands

Chad

China

Cote d’ Ivoire (Ivory Coast)

Eswatini

Falkland Islands

French Polynesia

Gambia

Ghana

Greenland

Grenada

Hong Kong

Iceland

Isle of Man

Israel

Laos

Liberia

Malawi

Malta

Marshall Islands

Mauritius

Micronesia

Montserrat

Morocco

Mozambique

New Caledonia

New Zealand

Niger

Nigeria

Northern Mariana Islands

Palau

Rwanda

Saba

Saint Barthelemy

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Saint Pierre and Miquelon

Sierra Leone

Senegal

Singapore

Sint Eustatius

South Korea

Taiwan

Togo

Turks and Caicos Islands (UK)

Vietnam

Zimbabwe

"[Overseas Filipino Workers] who can present International Certificates of Vaccination may already avail of the green lanes beginning July 1, 2021, provided they comply with other requirements," the IATF also said in its statement.

— Bella Perez-Rubio