LIST: Fully vaccinated travelers from these 'green' territories will have shorter quarantine period
MANILA, Philippines — The government's pandemic task on Wednesday released a list of "green" or low-risk countries and jurisdictions from which fully vaccinated travelers to the Philippines can undergo a shorter quarantine period of seven days.
All individuals qualified for the seven-day quarantine are required to undergo an RT-PCR test on their fifth day of the quarantine in a government-accredited facility, with their day of arrival already counted as the first day, the task force previously said.
Unvaccinated travelers are required to undergo 14-day quarantines.
The following is the list of "green" countries and jurisdictions released by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases:
- Albania
- American Samoa
- Anguilla
- Antigua and Barbuda
- Australia
- Benin
- Belize
- The British Virgin Islands
- Brunei
- Burkina Faso
- Burundi
- Cayman Islands
- Chad
- China
- Cote d’ Ivoire (Ivory Coast)
- Eswatini
- Falkland Islands
- French Polynesia
- Gambia
- Ghana
- Greenland
- Grenada
- Hong Kong
- Iceland
- Isle of Man
- Israel
- Laos
- Liberia
- Malawi
- Malta
- Marshall Islands
- Mauritius
- Micronesia
- Montserrat
- Morocco
- Mozambique
- New Caledonia
- New Zealand
- Niger
- Nigeria
- Northern Mariana Islands
- Palau
- Rwanda
- Saba
- Saint Barthelemy
- Saint Kitts and Nevis
- Saint Pierre and Miquelon
- Sierra Leone
- Senegal
- Singapore
- Sint Eustatius
- South Korea
- Taiwan
- Togo
- Turks and Caicos Islands (UK)
- Vietnam
- Zimbabwe
"[Overseas Filipino Workers] who can present International Certificates of Vaccination may already avail of the green lanes beginning July 1, 2021, provided they comply with other requirements," the IATF also said in its statement.
— Bella Perez-Rubio
Find the latest travel and tourism news from around the world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Main image by AFP/Romeo Gacad
