PNP chief dismisses 2 cops involved in killing of colleague in Quezon City

MANILA, Philippines — Police Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, Philippine National Police chief, has dismissed two cops involved in the killing of a fellow policeman.

Police Cpl. Sherwin Rebot and Police Cpl. Harold Mendoza initially claimed that their colleague at the Police Security and Protection Group, Police Cpl Higinio Wayan, tried to commit suicide during a drinking spree, the PNP said in a press release.

Their initial account was that Wayan took Rebot's gun and shot himself in his chest while Mendoza was sleeping and Rebot was in the comfort room.

However, PNP said a further probe found that Wayan had not fired a gun as the paraffin test on his body yielded a negative result for gunpowder nitrate. The agency added that a civilian suspect, driver Lorenzo Lapay later admitted that Rebot had killed Wayan after losing to him at an arm-wrestling match.

Eleazar is referenced as saying Rebot was found guilty of grave misconduct (murder), violation of Presidential Decree 1829 (obstruction of justice), simple irregularity in the performance of duty (loafing), less grave neglect of duty (drinking while on duty) and conduct unbecoming of a police officer.

Meanwhile, Mendoza, according to the PNP chief, was found guilty of less grave neglect of duty (drinking while on duty), simple irregularity in the performance of duty (loafing), and conduct unbecoming of a police officer.

The two cops were also slapped with criminal complaints, according to the PNP. Complaints for murder, illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, were filed against Rebot while murder by conspiracy and obstruction of justice complaints were filed against Mendoza.

"The removal from service of these two policemen is proof that we will hold any policeman who breaks the law accountable,” Eleazar said is quoted as saying in Filipino.“May this serve as a warning to all police officers that I will not let this kind of incident pass."

— Bella Perez-Rubio with a report from Franco Luna