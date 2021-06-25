




































































 




   







   















Ex-Speaker Belmonte mourns passing of Aquino, recalls progressive laws passed on 'Daang Matuwid'
Former House speaker Sonny Belmonte is escorted by former presidential spokesperson Abigail Valte as he arrives at Heritage Park in Taguig to visit the wake of former president Noynoy Aquino. The 84-year-old Belmonte, who later told reporters he does not leave his home during this pandemic, said felt he had to make an exception to pay his last respects to the late president and commiserate with his family.
Ex-Speaker Belmonte mourns passing of Aquino, recalls progressive laws passed on 'Daang Matuwid'

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

MANILA, Philippines — Former House Speaker Feliciano “Sonny” Belmonte Jr. mourned the sudden passing of former President Benigno Aquino III, during whose administration he served as head of the House of Representatives.



Belmonte, who served as House speaker during the 15th and 16th Congresses, said Aquino is leaving behind a “legacy of service.”





“He served our country with dignity and honor,” he added.



The former president passed away due to renal disease, secondary to diabetes, on early Thursday morning. He was 61.



Belmonte recalled that "progressive and game-changing laws" like the Reproductive Health Act, the Kasambahay Law and the Human Rights Victims Compensation Act were enacted during Aquino's presidency.



Aquino, who studied economics before joining the government, also enacted measures that aimed to spur inclusive growth, such as the Philippine Competition Act, the creation of the Department of Information and Communications Technology and the Sin Tax law, the former House speaker noted.







Family, friends and supporters of the late President Benigno "Noynoy" Aquino III gather to pay their last respects during a short wake while honor guards stand at attention beside the urn containing his ashes at a chapel inside the Heritage Memorial Park in Taguig City on Thursday night, June 25, 2021.

"His single-minded dedication to his duties and responsibilities, his campaign against corruption, and his unquestionable integrity were the hallmarks of his administration. His code of conduct was ‘Daang Matuwid,’ and he lived that reality," Belmonte also said.



"I join the Filipino people in expressing our deepest sympathies to Ballsy, Pinky, Viel, Kris and the whole Aquino family," he also said.



Tributes and messages of grief continue to pour for Aquino. Among the latest who sent their condolences is US President Joe Biden who referred to the late president as “valued friend and partner to the United States.”



 The urn containing Aquino's ashes is at the Ateneo de Manila University in Quezon City for public viewing. He will be buried beside his parents, democracy icon Benigno Aquino Jr. and the late president Corazon Aquino, at the Manila Memorial Park. — Kristine Joy Patag  






