^

Headlines

Marcos appoints COA chair as Supreme Court justice

Philstar.com
November 13, 2026 | 2:42pm
Marcos appoints COA chair as Supreme Court justice
Gamaliel Cordoba takes his oath before now-retired Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo as the new Commission on Audit chairperson on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022.
Release / SC PIO

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has appointed Commission on Audit chair Gamaliel Cordoba as Supreme Court associate justice.

Cordoba will replace Amy Lazaro-Javier, who is set to retire on November 16 upon reaching the mandatory retirement age of 70.

His appointment was announced on Friday, November 13, during a briefing at the International Media Center with Palace Press Secretary Claire Castro.

Prior to his role at COA, Cordoba was the Commissioner of the National Telecommunications Commission from 2009 until 2022. On May 5, 2020, the NTC under Cordoba issued a cease-and-desist order forcing ABS-CBN off the airwaves immediately after its franchise expired on May 4, 2020.

This will be the third appointment of Marcos to the Supreme Court. He now has two appointed Associate Justices and one Chief Justice.

Marcos is also expected to appoint another Associate Justice left vacant by now-Chief Justice Rodil Zalameda.  with reports from Ian Laqui.

COA

GAMALIEL CORDOBA

SUPREME COURT
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Lawyers tussle over VP spouse&rsquo;s &lsquo;lavish&rsquo; lifestyle

Lawyers tussle over VP spouse’s ‘lavish’ lifestyle

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 17 hours ago
Some senator-judges yesterday expressed frustration over the prosecution’s grilling of a defense witness about the P256,882...
Headlines
fbtw
Mans Carpio's friend admits no proof of Japan dinner reimbursement

Mans Carpio's friend admits no proof of Japan dinner reimbursement

By Ian Laqui | 22 hours ago
The friend of Vice President Sara Duterte’s husband said he has no proof that he partly reimbursed more than P200,000...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos Jr. reshuffles heads of BIR, Customs, BCDA

Marcos Jr. reshuffles heads of BIR, Customs, BCDA

By Louella Desiderio | 17 hours ago
The Marcos administration is carrying out another leadership shake-up, affecting key agencies including the Bureau of Customs...
Headlines
fbtw
Chiz cautions senator-judges against harsh questioning of witnesses

Chiz cautions senator-judges against harsh questioning of witnesses

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
"An answer which may be unsatisfactory is not inherently contemptible."
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE: Sara Duterte impeachment trial, Nov. 12
play

LIVE: Sara Duterte impeachment trial, Nov. 12

By PhilstarLIVE | 1 day ago
The impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte resumes Thursday, November 12, with the defense set to present a representative...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
ASEAN leaders to agree on new energy measures as Middle East crisis drags on

ASEAN leaders to agree on new energy measures as Middle East crisis drags on

By Cristina Chi | 5 hours ago
Southeast Asian leaders are expected to agree on new measures to deal with the energy crunch from the Middle East conflict...
Headlines
fbtw
Donald Trump's late arrival won't delay ASEAN summit closing &mdash; spox

Donald Trump's late arrival won't delay ASEAN summit closing — spox

By Cristina Chi | 6 hours ago
United States President Donald Trump's late arrival to the 49th ASEAN summit next week will not push back its closing,...
Headlines
fbtw
Sara Duterte's defense drops all 16 bank witnesses in trial

Sara Duterte's defense drops all 16 bank witnesses in trial

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 6 hours ago
All 16 bank officials initially lined up as Sara Duterte defense witnesses are now off the list.
Headlines
fbtw
Fact check: Viral quote fabricates drug war victim's sister plea to leave Hague

Fact check: Viral quote fabricates drug war victim's sister plea to leave Hague

By Geraldine Santos | 9 hours ago
No credible news report or public statement supports the supposed plea.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with