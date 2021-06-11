




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
DOH urges public not to lie about health conditions to get COVID-19 vaccine
People belonging to A1 to A4 categories queue for a Sinovac vaccine at Bagong Silang Elementary School in Caloocan City on June 9, 2021.
The STAR/Michael Varcas

                     

                        

                           
DOH urges public not to lie about health conditions to get COVID-19 vaccine

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - June 11, 2021 - 2:14pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health called on Filipinos not to lie about having co-morbidities in order to get the coveted shot against COVID-19 as it assured that everyone will receive free vaccination.



In a briefing Friday, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire asked the public to wait for their turns to be inoculated. She issued the reminder after there were reports of people getting caught when they attempted to jump the COVID-19 vaccine line.



Currently, only healthcare workers (A1), senior citizens (A2), persons with comorbidities (A3) and essential workers (A4) are eligible for vaccination.



“You don’t need to fake your documents. You don’t need to lie that you have illness. You will be  given vaccine because that is your right,” Vergeire said in Filipino.



She stressed Filipinos will get their vaccine doses once the delivery of vaccines is stabilized.



The health official said those who are falsifying medical documents and lying about having sickness could face penalties for violating existing regulations.



“So we are warning, we are advising the people: don’t go to that strategy. You don’t need to do that,” she said.



To ensure eligibility for A3 vaccination, people with medical conditions may provide any of the following as proof of comorbidity:



    
	
  • Medical certificate from an attending physician
    • 
	
  • Prescription for medicines
    • 
	
  • Hospital records such as the discharge summary and medical abstract
    • 
	
  • Surgical records and pathology reports
    • 
	
  • Any other proof that may indicate eligibility for A3 vaccination
    • 




Vergeire said health workers present at vaccination sites evaluate the documents and check if they are authentic.



As of June 6, only 347,297 people with comorbidities have completed vaccination as of June 6.



Only 1.55% of the country’s roughly 110 million population have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, while 4.26% have received the first of two doses of the vaccine. 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19 VACCINES
                                                      NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Tagle gets another Vatican post
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Tagle gets another Vatican post


                              

                                                                  By Robertzon Ramirez |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
Pope Francis on Wednesday appointed former Manila archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle to a new post in the Vatican, the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines gets 2.28 million more Pfizer doses
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines gets 2.28 million more Pfizer doses


                              

                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said the newly arrived Pfizer doses will go to more health workers, senior citizens and...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 LIVE: Chief Justice Gesmundo holds press conference                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
LIVE: Chief Justice Gesmundo holds press conference


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Watch the press conference LIVE starting 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 11.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Vaccines to be poured into 1,500 barangays
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Vaccines to be poured into 1,500 barangays


                              

                                                                  By Neil Jayson Servallos |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
At least 1,500 barangays have been identified in the government’s “focus and expand” strategy that prioritizes...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Gabriela solon eyes raps vs pro-Duterte vlogger over lewd call
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Gabriela solon eyes raps vs pro-Duterte vlogger over lewd call


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Rep. Arlene Brosas (Gabriela party-list) said Friday that she is eyeing to file charges against a pro-Duterte vlogger who...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 SC starts vaccination program for court employees
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
SC starts vaccination program for court employees


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The Supreme Court has started rolling out its vaccination program for its officials and employees, Chief Justice Alexander...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 OPAPP rejects renewed calls for peace talks with Reds
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
OPAPP rejects renewed calls for peace talks with Reds


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Office of the Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process rejected renewed calls for the resumption of peace talks with...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Fully-vaccinated seniors in GCQ, MGCQ areas allowed to leave homes
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Fully-vaccinated seniors in GCQ, MGCQ areas allowed to leave homes


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
The government’s pandemic task force has allowed fully-vaccinated senior citizens in areas under general community quarantine...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Most still follow COVID-19 rules but compliance falls in Visayas, Mindanao &mdash; SWS
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Most still follow COVID-19 rules but compliance falls in Visayas, Mindanao — SWS


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
The survey, conducted from April 28 to May 2, found that 75% of respondents still wear face masks, 67% wash their hands several...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Eleazar orders review of cases filed vs whistle-blower on vaccine sale
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Eleazar orders review of cases filed vs whistle-blower on vaccine sale


                              

                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
Philippine National Police chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar last night ordered a review of the cases which the police filed against...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with