Coronavirus deaths in the Philippines breach 21,000

MANILA, Philippines — Local health authorities on Tuesday recorded 5,177 more COVID-19 infections, bringing the national caseload to 1,235,467.

Active cases: 53,203 or 4.3% of the total

Metro Manila and four nearby provinces will remain under General Community Quarantine with heightened restrictions for the entire June, President Rodrigo Duterte announced late Monday night.

Malacañang said the president also approved the extension of the ban on travelers coming from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Oman and the United Arab Emirates until June 15.

The government's pandemic task force is allowing travelers from the so-called NCR Plus bubble to vacation in areas under Modified General Community Quarantine (MGCQ) until mid-June.

The COVAX facility will deliver 2.2 million COVID-19 shots developed by Pfizer-BioNtech to the Philippines on June 11, marking the beginning of a steady monthly supply from the global vaccine sharing initiative, vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. announced.