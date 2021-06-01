Coronavirus deaths in the Philippines breach 21,000
MANILA, Philippines — Local health authorities on Tuesday recorded 5,177 more COVID-19 infections, bringing the national caseload to 1,235,467.
-
Active cases: 53,203 or 4.3% of the total
-
Recoveries: 6,230, pushing total to 1,161,252
-
Deaths: 46, bringing total to 21,012
What's new today?
-
Metro Manila and four nearby provinces will remain under General Community Quarantine with heightened restrictions for the entire June, President Rodrigo Duterte announced late Monday night.
-
Malacañang said the president also approved the extension of the ban on travelers coming from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Oman and the United Arab Emirates until June 15.
-
The government's pandemic task force is allowing travelers from the so-called NCR Plus bubble to vacation in areas under Modified General Community Quarantine (MGCQ) until mid-June.
-
The COVAX facility will deliver 2.2 million COVID-19 shots developed by Pfizer-BioNtech to the Philippines on June 11, marking the beginning of a steady monthly supply from the global vaccine sharing initiative, vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. announced.
-
Duterte on Monday night also announced the Philippines' commitment to donate $1 million, or around P50 million to COVAX, noting the initiative's significant contributions to the country's pandemic response.
— Bella Perez-Rubio with reports from Xave Gregorio
- Latest
- Trending