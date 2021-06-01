




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
2.2 million Pfizer jabs from COVAX facility to arrive on June 11 â€” Galvez
Syringes filled with a Pfizer-BioNtech Covid-19 vaccine are ready to be delivered at a vaccination centre, in Garlan, western France, on May 31, 2021.
AFP/Fred TANNEAU

                     

                        

                           
2.2 million Pfizer jabs from COVAX facility to arrive on June 11 — Galvez

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - June 1, 2021 - 1:11pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The COVAX facility will deliver over 2 million COVID-19 shots developed by Pfizer-BioNtech to the Philippines on June 11, marking the beginning of a steady monthly supply from the global vaccine sharing initiative, vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. announced Tuesday. 



The delivery of 2.2 million Pfizer doses was initially scheduled for end-May but was pushed back to June.





So far, the Philippines has received an initial delivery of 193,050 Pfizer jabs from the World Health Organization-led facility. 



"This June 11, there will be 2.2 million [Pfizer vaccines] arriving in the country," Galvez said in an update delivered in Filipino aired over state-run PTV. 



"They will be deployed directly to barangays in Cebu, Davao and Metro Manila," he added. 



Initial Pfizer deliveries from COVAX were deployed to these same areas because they have the capacity to store them at the required temperature of -70°C.



The government expects some 10 million vaccines to arrive in June. 



The country's vaccine supply will be "stabilized" by July, Galvez said, comprised mostly of AstraZeneca, Moderna, Sinovac and Sputnik V jabs. 



He added that over 5 million Filipinos, of the total 110 million population, have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.



National Task Force Against COVID-19 deputy chief implementer Vince Dizon said the Philippines is targeting to administer four to five million vaccines this June. 



READ: DOH aims for 'population protection' on way to herd immunity vs COVID-19



— Bella Perez-Rubio 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19
                                                      NOVEL COROANVIRUS
                                                      

                        

                        

                           
As It Happens


                           

                              LATEST UPDATE: May 19, 2021 - 2:21pm                           


                           

                              
The national government has so far secured two official deals for COVID-19 vaccine supplies in the Philippines, one with Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac and another with the Serum Institute of India.



Watch this space for bite-sized developments on the vaccines in the Philippines. (Main image by Markus Spiske via Unsplash)

                           

                           

                              

                                 May 19, 2021 - 2:21pm                              


                              
Vice President Leni Robredo has been vaccinated against COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Quezon City.



Robredo, who received her first dose of the AstraZeneca jab, is in the A3 ( people with comorbidities) category.

                           

                           

                              

                                 May 7, 2021 - 6:46pm                              


                              
The Department of Health announces the resumption of the use of AstraZeneca jab for all eligible population following the recommendation of the Food and Drug Administration and the DOH All Experts Group on Vaccines.



The health department urges the public to get their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine. 



"The benefits of additional protection against COVID-19 could only be achieved by completing both doses of the vaccine," the DOH says in a statement.

                           

                           

                              

                                 May 7, 2021 - 10:53am                              


                              
The regional health minister of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao said there is no basis for insinuations that COVID-19 vaccines are forbidden in Islam.



Medical workers from the Integrated Provincial Health Office-Maguindanao gave Bangsamoro Health Minister Bashary Latiph a Sinovac anti-coronavirus jab Thursday.



Latiph reiterated his appeal to residents in all cities and provinces in BARMM to ignore fallacies and assertions on Facebook by skeptics and pessimists who are not even medical practitioners that vaccines can do more harm than good.



“Listen only to BARMM’s Health Ministry, to the Department of Health and to health workers in provinces and in cities in the Bangsamoro region,” Latiph told reporters after he got an anti-COVID-19 shot. — The STAR/John Unson

                           

                           

                              

                                 May 5, 2021 - 9:51am                              


                              
The Philippines approves the application of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use.



Food and Drug Administration Director general Eric Domingo says it only took nine days to review the emergency use authority application.



"The known and potential benefits of Moderna, when used to prevent COVID-19, outweigh the known and potential risks of the said vaccine," Domingo says during the Kapihan sa Manila Bay forum.

                           

                           

                              

                                 May 3, 2021 - 7:14pm                              


                              
President Rodrigo Duterte has been vaccinated against COVID-19, reportedly with the Sinopharm vaccine.

                           

                        

                        
                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Court finds Trillanes guilty of libel over 2015 statements vs ex-Makati Mayor Junjun Binay
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Court finds Trillanes guilty of libel over 2015 statements vs ex-Makati Mayor Junjun Binay


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
A Makati court has found former Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV guilty of libel over his media statements against then-Makati...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'NCR Plus' stays under GCQ in June                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'NCR Plus' stays under GCQ in June


                              

                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Rodrigo Duterte keeps Metro Manila and four nearby provinces under General Community Quarantine for the entire June....

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Luzon grid on red alert; rotational blackouts loom
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Luzon grid on red alert; rotational blackouts loom


                              

                                                                  By Danessa Rivera |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
Rotational blackouts may persist in the Luzon grid this week as large power plants have extended their unplanned outage and...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Palace rejects easing of restrictions on seniors
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Palace rejects easing of restrictions on seniors


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
Malacañang is against the proposal to allow fully vaccinated senior citizens to go out of their homes so they can contribute...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Areas needing special attention to get more vaccines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Areas needing special attention to get more vaccines


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
The government is ready to provide additional vaccines to areas that require “special attention” or those experiencing...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Applications for SC seat open as Delos Santos' early retirement nears
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Applications for SC seat open as Delos Santos' early retirement nears


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Judicial and Bar Council has opened applications for the seat soon to be vacated by Associate Justice Edgardo Delos Santos...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ban on travelers from 7 countries extended until June 15
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ban on travelers from 7 countries extended until June 15


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Rodrigo Duterte “has approved the extension of restrictions currently imposed on inbound travel” from...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Passage of Bayanihan 3 not urgent &ndash; Palace
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Passage of Bayanihan 3 not urgent – Palace


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
Malacañang does not see the need to immediately pass an extension of the law that funded the government’s pandemic...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 House: Senate can still act on economic Cha-cha
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
House: Senate can still act on economic Cha-cha


                              

                                                                  By Delon Porcalla |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
Contrary to senators’ claims, the Senate still has time to scrutinize the proposed amendments to economic provisions...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Saudi Arabia requires quarantine for OFWs vaccinated with Sinovac
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Saudi Arabia requires quarantine for OFWs vaccinated with Sinovac


                              

                                                                  By Mayen Jaymalin |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
Filipino workers vaccinated with CoronaVac, made by China’s Sinovac, are required to undergo swabbing and quarantine...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with