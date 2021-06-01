2.2 million Pfizer jabs from COVAX facility to arrive on June 11 â€” Galvez

2.2 million Pfizer jabs from COVAX facility to arrive on June 11 — Galvez
MANILA, Philippines — The COVAX facility will deliver over 2 million COVID-19 shots developed by Pfizer-BioNtech to the Philippines on June 11, marking the beginning of a steady monthly supply from the global vaccine sharing initiative, vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. announced Tuesday.
The delivery of 2.2 million Pfizer doses was initially scheduled for end-May but was pushed back to June.
So far, the Philippines has received an initial delivery of 193,050 Pfizer jabs from the World Health Organization-led facility.
"This June 11, there will be 2.2 million [Pfizer vaccines] arriving in the country," Galvez said in an update delivered in Filipino aired over state-run PTV.
"They will be deployed directly to barangays in Cebu, Davao and Metro Manila," he added.
Initial Pfizer deliveries from COVAX were deployed to these same areas because they have the capacity to store them at the required temperature of -70°C.
The government expects some 10 million vaccines to arrive in June.
The country's vaccine supply will be "stabilized" by July, Galvez said, comprised mostly of AstraZeneca, Moderna, Sinovac and Sputnik V jabs.
He added that over 5 million Filipinos, of the total 110 million population, have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
National Task Force Against COVID-19 deputy chief implementer Vince Dizon said the Philippines is targeting to administer four to five million vaccines this June.
READ: DOH aims for 'population protection' on way to herd immunity vs COVID-19
— Bella Perez-Rubio
The national government has so far secured two official deals for COVID-19 vaccine supplies in the Philippines, one with Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac and another with the Serum Institute of India.
Watch this space for bite-sized developments on the vaccines in the Philippines. (Main image by Markus Spiske via Unsplash)
Vice President Leni Robredo has been vaccinated against COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Quezon City.
Robredo, who received her first dose of the AstraZeneca jab, is in the A3 ( people with comorbidities) category.
The Department of Health announces the resumption of the use of AstraZeneca jab for all eligible population following the recommendation of the Food and Drug Administration and the DOH All Experts Group on Vaccines.
The health department urges the public to get their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
"The benefits of additional protection against COVID-19 could only be achieved by completing both doses of the vaccine," the DOH says in a statement.
The regional health minister of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao said there is no basis for insinuations that COVID-19 vaccines are forbidden in Islam.
Medical workers from the Integrated Provincial Health Office-Maguindanao gave Bangsamoro Health Minister Bashary Latiph a Sinovac anti-coronavirus jab Thursday.
Latiph reiterated his appeal to residents in all cities and provinces in BARMM to ignore fallacies and assertions on Facebook by skeptics and pessimists who are not even medical practitioners that vaccines can do more harm than good.
“Listen only to BARMM’s Health Ministry, to the Department of Health and to health workers in provinces and in cities in the Bangsamoro region,” Latiph told reporters after he got an anti-COVID-19 shot. — The STAR/John Unson
The Philippines approves the application of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use.
Food and Drug Administration Director general Eric Domingo says it only took nine days to review the emergency use authority application.
"The known and potential benefits of Moderna, when used to prevent COVID-19, outweigh the known and potential risks of the said vaccine," Domingo says during the Kapihan sa Manila Bay forum.
President Rodrigo Duterte has been vaccinated against COVID-19, reportedly with the Sinopharm vaccine.
- Latest
- Trending