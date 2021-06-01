




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Ban on travelers from 7 countries extended until June 15
This Dec. 24, 2020 photo shows passengers at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.
The STAR/KJ Rosales, File

                     

                        

                           
Ban on travelers from 7 countries extended until June 15

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - June 1, 2021 - 9:01am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines extended the ban on travelers coming from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates, Malacañang announced Monday.



President Rodrigo Duterte “has approved the extension of restrictions currently imposed on inbound travel” from these seven countries until from June 1 to 15, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said.





The prohibition on travelers from India had been in place since April 29 to prevent the spread of the coronavirus variant that originated there. Other nations were eventually included to the list of countries covered by the travel restrictions.



Philippine health authorities have detected at least 13 cases of the COVID-19 variant first identified in India.



The B.1.617 variant was first detected in India last year and has been blamed for the virus surge in the South Asian nation. The World Health Organization classified the variant as being “of concern.”


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Court finds Trillanes guilty of libel over 2015 statements vs ex-Makati Mayor Junjun Binay
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Court finds Trillanes guilty of libel over 2015 statements vs ex-Makati Mayor Junjun Binay


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
A Makati court has found former Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV guilty of libel over his media statements against then-Makati...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'NCR Plus' stays under GCQ in June                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'NCR Plus' stays under GCQ in June


                              

                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Rodrigo Duterte keeps Metro Manila and four nearby provinces under General Community Quarantine for the entire June....

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Luzon grid on red alert; rotational blackouts loom
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Luzon grid on red alert; rotational blackouts loom


                              

                                                                  By Danessa Rivera |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
Rotational blackouts may persist in the Luzon grid this week as large power plants have extended their unplanned outage and...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Palace rejects easing of restrictions on seniors
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Palace rejects easing of restrictions on seniors


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
Malacañang is against the proposal to allow fully vaccinated senior citizens to go out of their homes so they can contribute...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Israel foreign ministry summons Philippine envoy over UNHRC vote
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Israel foreign ministry summons Philippine envoy over UNHRC vote


                              

                                                                  By Pia Lee-Brago |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Israeli Foreign Ministry summoned the Philippines’ ambassador to Tel Aviv to clarify the country’s vote at...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 House: Senate can still act on economic Cha-cha
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
House: Senate can still act on economic Cha-cha


                              

                                                                  By Delon Porcalla |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
Contrary to senators’ claims, the Senate still has time to scrutinize the proposed amendments to economic provisions...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Saudi Arabia requires quarantine for OFWs vaccinated with Sinovac
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Saudi Arabia requires quarantine for OFWs vaccinated with Sinovac


                              

                                                                  By Mayen Jaymalin |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
Filipino workers vaccinated with CoronaVac, made by China’s Sinovac, are required to undergo swabbing and quarantine...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Senate approves 13 local hospital bills
                              


                              

                                                                  By Cecille Suerte Felipe |
                                 June 1, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Senate yesterday approved on third and final reading Sen. Bong Go’s 13 local hospital bills seeking to improve the delivery of health care services to poor Filipinos by increasing bed capacity of several...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Signal No. 1 up over parts of Northern, Eastern Samar due to 'Dante'&nbsp;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Signal No. 1 up over parts of Northern, Eastern Samar due to 'Dante' 


                              

                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
The agency in its afternoon bulletin said Dante was last seen at 375 kilometers east northeast of Hinatuan in Surigao del...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte urged anew to retract statements on West Philippine Sea
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte urged anew to retract statements on West Philippine Sea


                              

                                                                  By Christian Deiparine |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
"The statements of the President betray the interests of the country he swore to protect," UP Law faculty members said.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with