Pandemic task force allows leisure travel in and out of NCR Plus 'bubble'

MANILA, Philippines —The government's pandemic task force is allowing travelers from the so-called NCR Plus bubble to vacation in areas under Modified General Community Quarantine (MGCQ) until mid-June.

The Department of Tourism confirmed this in a statement while noting that permitted leisure travel will be point-to-point only, which means no side trips will be permitted and pit stops or stopovers are only allowed for eating and for personal necessities.

Travelers below the age of 18 years old and above 65 years old will be subject to an RT-PCR test-before-travel requirement, DOT also said. Minors and seniors are supposed to stay at home anyway.

The new guidelines take effect on June 1 and will be in place until June 15.

DOT added that further interzonal regulations will be set by local government units and, for Boracay island, the Boracay Inter-Agency Task Force.

"We are looking forward to once again see our tourism destinations welcome tourists from the NCR Plus area. Of course, this has to be done with utmost precaution," Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat said.

President Rodrigo Duterte on late Monday night announced that Metro Manila and four nearby provinces or NCR Plus will remain under General Community Quarantine with heightened restrictions for the entire month of June. — Bella Perez-Rubio with reports from Rosette Adel