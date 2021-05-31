




































































 




   







   















'NCR Plus' stays under GCQ in June

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - May 31, 2021 - 11:13pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Metro Manila and four nearby provinces will remain under General Community Quarantine with heightened restrictions for the entire June, President Rodrigo Duterte announced late Monday night. 



The NCR Plus bubble was downgraded to GCQ in mid-May. This saw some curbs eased such as allowing more businesses to resume, and increasing capacity in places of worship. 





Earlier today, the DOH said that while cases in the capital region, Cavite, Laguna, Rizal and Bulacan are still on the decline, its pace is slowing down. Health chief Francisco Duque III over the weekend also ruled out NCR Plus' shift to modified GCQ. 



These provinces and cities will also be under GCQ until June 30:



    
	
  • Baguio City
    • 
	
  • Kalinga
    • 
	
  • Mountain Province
    • 
	
  • Abra
    • 
	
  • Isabela
    • 
	
  • Nueva Vizcaya
    • 
	
  • Quirino
    • 
	
  • Batangas
    • 
	
  • Quezon Province
    • 
	
  • Iligan City
    • 
	
  • Davao City
    • 
	
  • Lanao del Sur
    • 
	
  • Cotabato City
    • 




The following, meanwhile, will be under Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine or MECQ which is a stricter type of lockdown, from June 1 to 15:



    
	
  • Apayao
    • 
	
  • Benguet 
    • 
	
  • Ifugao
    • 
	
  • City of Santiago
    • 
	
  • Cagayan
    • 
	
  • Puerto Princesa City
    • 
	
  • Iloilo City
    • 
	
  • Zamboanga City
    • 
	
  • Zamboanga Sibugay
    • 
	
  • Zamboanga del Sur
    • 
	
  • Zamboanga del Norte
    • 
	
  • Cagayan de Oro City
    • 
	
  • Butuan City
    • 
	
  • Agusan del Sur
    • 




Duterte said the rest of the Philippines will be under modified GCQ up to end-June.



Health authorities capped off the month with 6,684 additional coronavirus cases. The overall count of infections has stood at 1,230,301, while deaths have reached 20,966.


                        


                        

                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

