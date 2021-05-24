Investigators closing in on 'bakuna for sale' suspect — PNP chief

MANILA, Philippines — Police investigators are zeroing in on a possible suspect engaging in the sale of coronavirus vaccines for profit.

In a statement sent to reporters Monday, Police Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, PNP chief said that investigators have already identified "at least one person" who allegedly offered a friend two brands of vaccines for up to P15,500 through a messaging app.

Eleazar added that the same person claimed to have connections within the San Juan and Mandaluyong local government units with whom he could easily access vaccines and vaccination slots.

"Investigators are now zeroing in on this person, although he has already deactivated all his social media accounts, and we assure the public that he will face the full force of the law for this kind of illegal activity," he said.

He also appealed to the public to report any similar activities to the police, calling the practice "evil and despicable" amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"COVID-19 vaccination is free and any attempt to engage in selling the vaccines or vaccination slots, or be beneficiaries of these illegal activities, will only put you in trouble," the police chief also said.

RELATED: Guevarra orders NBI probe into reported sale of vaccine slots

Mayors crackdown on vaccines for sale

Later Monday, Manila City Mayor Isko Moreno signed a city ordinance banning the sale of coronavirus vaccines for profit or gain.

"It is forbidden to sell vaccines. It is forbidden to make money from vaccines whether organization, institution, person or corporation. It is forbidden. It is also forbidden to deduct from a person's salary the vaccine that can be given by the private sector in Manila," the Mayor said in a press briefing.

"We really wanted to protect the people especially the poor and the employees. Those working in the City of Manila will be protected; those living in the City of Manila will be protected," he added.

Domagoso said that the sale, distribution or administration for profit and for gain is not allowed in the capital city while the country is still in a state of a public health emergency, adding that COVID-19 vaccines should not be sold without full market authority issued by the Food and Drug Administration.

Under the ordinance, a penalty of P5,000 and imprisonment not exceeding six months shall be imposed for violators, while corporations and other entities may face revocation of business license and a ban from doing business in Manila.

In a separate press conference Monday, Valenzuela Mayor Rex Gatchalian also urged the public: "Do not cooperate with these people. Appointments are appointed automatically based on the priority groups."

"At this point, we have not recorded any incidents, but it does not hurt to make a pre-emptive warning to everybody," he said.

"If anyone wants to make that kind of operation in Valuenzuela, they should not even try. We will get to them and make sure the stiffest penalties are imposed."

Mandaluyong City Mayor Menchie Abalos assured the public that the personnel of Mandaluyong City Health Office are willing to be investigated.

She also reiterated that the city government is not selling COVID-19 vaccines nor vaccination slots to anyone, while encouraging the public not to patronize the illegal selling of the vaccines and instead register via Mandavax.

MMDA seeks NBI assistance

That same day, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority also sought the help of the National Bureau of Investigation to assist in probing.

In a statement sent to reporters, MMDA chair Benhur Abalos said that the NBI Cybercrime Division is set to form a 50-man team to probe the incident, adding that the team already had a lead it could not yet disclose.

"If the modus operandi is true, the PNP and NBI would be filing charges against individuals behind the Bakuna for Sale. They could be slapped with estafa or bribery,” Abalos said.

Abalos said that anyone who bought vaccine slots could also be sued later on.

"For those individuals who bought COVID vaccines would be charged because they are a principal by inducement," he said. “If proven to be a scammer, he/she will be charged of violation of the Bayanihan Act.”