Guevarra orders NBI probe into reported sale of vaccine slots

MANILA, Philippines — Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra has directed the National Bureau of Investigation to look into the alleged sale of shots and slots for COVID-19 vaccines reported in the cities of Mandaluyong and San Juan.

“I have already given verbal instructions last Friday to NBI Acting Chief Eric Distor to order its cybercrime division and other relevant unites to immediate investigate the alleged illegal sale of anti-COVID-19 vaccines and/or vaccination slots,” Guevarra told reporters Monday.

This was following the request of Metropolitan Manila Development Authority chair Benhur Abalos, the DOJ chief added.

Guevarra said he will be issuing a formal directive on the matter and order the NBI to submit progress reports to his office.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said earlier Monday that they also tapped the Philippine National Police Anti-Cybercrime Group in conducting a probe into the reported incidents.

Social media posts claimed that vaccines are being sold from P10,000 to 15,000, depending on the brand. COVID-19 vaccines are only approved for emergency use in the country and cannot be sold commercially.

Due to limited vaccine supply in the country, only healthcare workers, senior citizens and those with comorbidity are being inoculated.

MMDA chair Abalos warned that those who are behind the reported sale of vaccination slots may face estafa complaints. Bribery raps may also be filed if the suspect is a public official.

Abalos meanwhile called on the public to report any sale of COVID-19 vaccines to authorities. “What is important is for us to be vigilant. If you know anyone who is engaged in this scheme, inform the police, your mayors. Let’s help each other,” he said. — Kristine Joy Patag with reports from Gaea Katreena Cabico