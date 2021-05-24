Investigations into alleged sale of vaccination slots underway

MANILA, Philippines — Investigations into the reported sale of COVID-19 vaccination slots are ongoing and those found to be illegally selling reservations will be dealt with with the full force of the law, authorities said.

In a briefing Monday, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the Philippine National Police Anti-Cybercrime Group is investigating the reported online sale of COVID-19 shots and slots for COVID-19 inoculations in the cities of Mandaluyong and San Juan.

Related Stories Metro Manila mayors to meet on vaccine slot sale

In a separate briefing, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority chair Benhur Abalos said he and his wife, Mandaluyong City Mayor Menchie Abalos, will seek the assistance of NBI to investigate the scheme. But he said there is “good development” on the matter.

“We are warning you. The full extent of the law will be applied here,” Abalos said in a briefing aired at state-run People’s Television Network.

He said those found to be behind the reported sale of vaccination slots may face estafa cases.

If the suspect is a public officer, they may face direct bribery charge. "The private individual who wants to get vaccinated will also face charges. The government employee is not the only one who will get imprisoned but the person who will jump the line," Abalos said in Filipino.

"Those participating in cyber incidents that make use or take advantage of the current crisis situation to prey on the public through scams, phishing, fraudulent e-mails, or other similar acts" can be also punished under the Bayanihan Act, the MMDA chief added,

Viral posts on social media claimed vaccines are being sold from P10,000 to 15,000, depending on the brand. COVID-19 vaccines are only approved for emergency use in the country and cannot be sold commercially.

Currently, only healthcare workers, senior citizens and people with comorbidities are being inoculated due to limited supply.

Abalos urged the public to report any sale of COVID-19 vaccines

“What is important is for us to be vigilant. If you know anyone who is engaged in this scheme, inform the police, your mayors. Let’s help each other,” he said. — Gaea Katreena Cabico