Philippines logs 4,973 new COVID-19 cases, total at 1.18 million
(Philstar.com) - May 24, 2021 - 4:32pm
MANILA, Philippines — Health authorities on Monday reported 4,973 fresh coronavirus cases, pushing the country's total to 1,184,706.
Today's development saw active cases down by 1,718 from May 23's 50,635.
The Department of Health said six laboratories did not turn in screening results.
- Active cases: 48,917 or 4.1% of the total
- Recoveries: 6,666, bringing the number to 1,115,806
- Deaths: 39, or now 19,983 in total
What's new today?
- DOH said investigations are underway on the alleged sale of slots for COVID-19 vaccinations. Metro Manila Development Authority chief Benhur Abalos said those behind this may face estafa charges.
- The Department of Science and Technology said a study on the possibility of using different COVID-19 vaccine brands may begin by June. It will have 1,200 participants and will run for a year and a half.
- A Social Weather Stations survey suggested that 63% of Filipinos prefer COVID-19 jabs from the United States, against 39% on Sinovac and 33% on Pfizer.
- A lawmaker who co-authored the proposed Bayanihan 3 said funds for the government's "implementation-ready" projects would be left intact. It came as Congress looks for additional budget for another COVID-19 financial aid package.
