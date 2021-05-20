




































































 




   







   















Filipino workersâ€™ mental health declines amid pandemic â€“ survey
Builders help in construction of the NLEX skyway connector project connecting the city of Caloocan to Sampaloc in Manila as seen on May 19, 2021.
Filipino workers' mental health declines amid pandemic – survey

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Xave Gregorio (Philstar.com) - May 20, 2021 - 10:13am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The mental health of Filipino workers declined amid the coronavirus pandemic, a new survey of more than 6,000 employees in the Philippines showed.



In a poll by mental health and well-being organization MindNation, Filipino employees rated their mental wellness at work at 6.5 following the pandemic, down from 8 before the unprecedented health crisis.





Most impacted by the pandemic’s adverse effects on mental health were workers aged 18-25, single individuals with no children, full-time night shift employees, members of the LGBTQ community and employees who did not state their gender.



The poll showed that 61% of the respondents said they were stressed, 53% were either worried or anxious, 34% were depressed and 32% felt empty.



The biggest driver of the decline in Filipino workers’ mental health is the fear of COVID-19, which 80% of the respondents said contributed to their worries. 



Following that are financial pressures (47%), personal matters (44%), work performance pressure (44%) and trying to juggle both family and work (25%).



The result of these strains on Filipino workers’ mental health is presenteeism, talent loss and absenteeism. 



Thirty-five percent of employees polled said they are having productivity issues which affect their work, losing an average of two hours of productivity a day. Meanwhile, 23% said they would “think about” quitting due to mental health and well-being challenges. A further 13% said they would take sick days due to these hurdles.



According to MindNation, mental health and well-being challenges faced by employees cost businesses at least P7 million in the last year alone.



It recommends that businesses work to stop the stigma on mental health and well-being, to partner with a mental health and well-being provider, and to create a mental health company policy.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

