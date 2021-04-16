DOJ indicts Sandra Cam, son and 5 others over 2019 killing of Masbate vice mayor

MANILA, Philippines — State prosecutors found probable cause to charge Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office board member Sandra Cam and her son over the killing of Batuan, Masbate Vice Mayor Charlie Yuson III in 2019.

The Department of Justice indicted Cam and her son Marcon Martin for murder of Yuson and frustrated murder for the wounding of Alberto Alforte IV, the Office of the Prosecutor General said Friday.

Others who are facing charges are:

Nelson Cambaya

June Gomez

Bradford Solis

Juanito De Luna

Rigor Dela Cruz

The OPG said Assistant State Prosecutor Josie Christina Dugay and Prosecution Attorney Eugine Yusi issued the resolution dated Feb. 22, 2021. A full copy of the resolution however has yet to be made public.

Vice mayor shot at breakfast

The National Bureau of Investigation filed murder and frustrated murder complaints against Cam, her son and five others in February 2020.

Yuson was shot dead while he was having breakfast with Wilfredo Pineda and Alberto Alforte in Sampaloc, Manila on Oct. 10, 2019. His companions were wounded in the attack.

Yuson’s wife, Lalaine, pointed to Cam as the brain behind the killing over politics. The slain vice mayor’s son won in the mayoral race against Cam's son, Martin, in the last elections.

Lalaine claimed that the gunmen were previously seen in Cam’s resort in Masbate.

Cam has denied allegations against her and has since filed a libel complaint against Lalaine, as reported by Pang-Masa. — Kristine Joy Patag