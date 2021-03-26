Chinese ships mooring in Julian Felipe Reef since December 2020 â€” report

Chinese ships mooring in Julian Felipe Reef since December 2020 — report
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine government recently confirmed that hundreds of Chinese vessels have been moored in Julian Felipe (Whitsun) Reef but the fleet has been arriving in the area since December, according to a report.
Satellite images released by US-based Simularity showed that a large number of Chinese ships have been "mooring, arriving and departing" at the coral reef since mid-December last year.
"Between March 23-24, 2021, Simularity counted approximately 200 vessels at Whitsun Reef, of which most are probable fishing vessels, and a few are probable Chinese Coast Guard vessels," the 20-page report read.
Simularity, a software company that checks for new satellite imagery of the South China Sea every week, documented the activity of Chinese ships on Julian Felipe Reef, which is well within Philippine exclusive economic zone.
Satellite images from December 2020 showed supposed fishing ships moored together with a width of up to 200 meters, making fishing impossible.
"The number of moored ships dips briefly in early February, but the number of ships arriving and departing is still substantial," Simularity reported.
On Sunday night, Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. filed a diplomatic protest after the National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea confirmed that 220 Chinese ships, believed to be part of Beijing's maritime militia, have been sighted in Julian Felipe Reef on March 7.
The West Philippine Sea is a part of the South China Sea that falls within Manila's exclusive economic zone.
The Armed Forces of the Philippines conducted a patrol afterwards and confirmed on Monday that at least 183 Chinese boats are still present in the area.
The Chinese Embassy in Manila, however, insisted that the ships were just "taking shelter" in the area and that no maritime militia was involved.
A few days after lodging a diplomatic protest, the Department of Foreign Affairs released a statement calling on Beijing to promptly withdraw its vessels in the area.
"We reiterate that the continued deployment, lingering presence and activities of Chinese vessels in Philippine maritime zones blatantly infringe upon Philippine sovereignty, sovereign rights and jurisdiction," the DFA said in a statement released March 23. — satellite images from European Space Agency — produced from ESA remote sensing data
The United States Navy's Nimitz-class nuclear powered supercarrier USS John C. Stennis continues underway in the South China Sea.
The US Pacific Command just reported that it has received "cargo" from support ship USNS Rainier in the disputed waters.
#GreatGreenFleet's USS @Stennis74 receives cargo from USNS #Rainier in the #SouthChinaSea - @US7thFleet pic.twitter.com/MnJWrow6Vv— U.S. Pacific Command (@PacificCommand) June 10, 2016
Lawmakers from the Makabayan bloc at the House of Representatives urge the chamber to condemn and conduct an inquiry into the presence of Chinese vessels in Julian Felipe Reef.
The Makabayan bloc expresses concern that the deployment of Chinese maritime militia ships in the area may lead to "another level of disrespect" to Philippine sovereignty over the West Philippine Sea.
"It is feared that China will intensify the harassment and human rights violations against the Filipino people and further deprive them of their rights over the natural resources in the Philippine territory," the lawmakers write.
Chinese maritime ships swarming Julian Felipe Reef in the West Philippine Sea might be a prelude to occupying the whole area, retired Supreme Court Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio says.
The retired magistrate recalls that the same incident happened to Mischief Reef, which is now a Chinese air and naval base.
"They started saying they just built fisherman shelter on Mischief Reef. Now Mischief Reef is an air and naval base. They call it their Pearl Harbor in the South China Sea," Carpio says in an interview with ANC's "Headstart" with Karen Davila.
The Philippines has demanded that China promptly "withdraw its fishing vessels and maritime assets in the vicinity and adjacent waters of relevant features in the Kalayaan Group of Islands in the West Philippine Sea."
It also demands that China direct its fishing vessels to "desist from environmentally destructive activities."
The demand comes after the Philippines issued a diplomatic protest over the presence of hundreds of Chinese ships near Julian Felipe Reef, which is within the Philippines' Exclusive Economic Zone.
China maintains the ships are in the area, which it calls "Niu'e Jiao", to "take shelter near Niu'e Jiao due to rough sea conditions."
The United States Embassy in Manila expresses concern over the presence of 220 Chinese maritime militia vessels on Julian Felipe Reef in the West Philippine Sea.
Contrary to the Chinese Embassy's claim that these were just "fishing vessels taking shelter," the US Embassy notes that Chinese boats have been mooring in the area for months with increasing numbers.
"[China] uses maritime militia to intimidate, provoke, and threaten other nations, which undermines peace and security in the region," the US Embassy says in a statement.
The Philippines on Sunday accused China of "incursion" after hundreds of militia boats were spotted near a disputed reef in the South China Sea.
"We call on the Chinese to stop this incursion and immediately recall these boats violating our maritime rights and encroaching into our sovereign territory," Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said in a statement. — AFP
We view with grave concern the presence of 220 Chinese militia boats in the Julian Felipe Reef (internationally known as Whitsun Reef, located within Union Reefs) in the West Philippine Sea. For more: https://t.co/swxfNO1Zr8 pic.twitter.com/Wfbqwf7WSN— Delfin Lorenzana (@del_lorenzana) March 21, 2021
