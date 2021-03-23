#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
Chinese fleet in West Philippine Sea similar to purpose-built maritime militia vessels â€” analyst
This March 22, 2021 aerial photo shows Chinese vessels still present in the Julian Felipe Reef in the West Philippine Sea, well within the Philippine exclusive economic zone and continental shelf.
Armed Forces of the Philippines

Chinese fleet in West Philippine Sea similar to purpose-built maritime militia vessels — analyst

Patricia Lourdes Viray (Philstar.com) - March 23, 2021 - 10:12am

MANILA, Philippines — The Chinese vessels seen in line formation near Julian Felipe (Whitsun) Reef off the coast of Palawan appear similar to purpose-built vessels of China's maritime militia, an analyst said.

Andrew Erickson, a professor at the China Maritime Studies Institute at the US Naval War College, noted that the 220 ships photographed in the coral reef in the West Philippine Sea look and operate like the steel-hulled vessels that lead the Sansha City Maritime Militia.

On Saturday, the National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea and the Philippine Coast Guard confirmed that Chinese fishing vessels, believed to be part of China's maritime militia, have been located on the reef on March 7.

"The NTF-WPS notes this circumstance as a concern due to the possible overfishing and destruction of the marine environment, as well as risks to safety of navigation," the task force said.

Sansha militia

China's self-declared Sansha City claim administrative jurisdiction over the Spratly Islands, overlapping with the Philippines' claims in the area. 

Around the same time last year, Beijing established two new districts in the South China Sea under the jurisdiction of Sansha. The Department of Foreign Affairs then stressed that the Philippine government does not recognize Sansha City nor its constituent units.

Ships from Sansha City have been on rotational deployments to Chinese-claimed features in the South China Sea, including the West Philippine Sea, according to Erickson.

“Crewed by well-salaried full-time personnel recruited in part from former PLA ranks, they appear not to bother fishing – the better to focus on trolling for territory,” Erickson wrote on Foreign Policy.

Another standoff?

He added that these ships have weapons lockers and loaded with "light arms" based on official photos from the Chinese government.

"If not properly countered at Whitsun Reef, or elsewhere, PAFMM vessels could support further territorial seizure akin to China’s gains at Scarborough Shoal in 2012," Erickson said.

Malacañang, on the other hand, said the presence of Chinese maritime militia ships is unlikely to escalate into something similar to the Scarborough or Panatag Shoal standoff.

Less than a day after Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. lodged a diplomatic protest over the Chinese fleet in the West Philippine Sea, the military confirmed that the ships are still present in the area.

Still there

Armed Forces of the Philippines chief Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana confirmed that the Air Force spotted at least 183 vessels in the area following its patrol.

The military's Western Command, based in Puerto Princesa City in Palawan, deployed a fixed-wing aircraft to check the area on Monday morning.

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana called the presence of Chinese militia boats in the Julian Felipe Reef, which is well within the country's exclusive economic zone and continental shelf, an incursion and urged the Chinese to immediately recall the vessels.

The Chinese Embassy in Manila insisted that there is no maritime militia involved, claiming that the ships seen near Julian Felipe Reef are fishing vessels.

"It has been a normal practice for Chinese fishing vessels to take shelter under such circumstances. There is no Chinese Maritime Militia as alleged. Any speculation in such helps nothing but causes unnecessary irritation," the Chinese Embassy said in a statement Monday night.

ANDREW ERICKSON MARITIME MILITIA SOUTH CHINA SEA WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: March 22, 2021 - 7:11am

The United States Navy's Nimitz-class nuclear powered supercarrier USS John C. Stennis continues underway in the South China Sea.

The US Pacific Command just reported that it has received "cargo" from support ship USNS Rainier in the disputed waters.

March 22, 2021 - 7:11am

The Philippines on Sunday accused China of "incursion" after hundreds of militia boats were spotted near a disputed reef in the South China Sea.

"We call on the Chinese to stop this incursion and immediately recall these boats violating our maritime rights and encroaching into our sovereign territory," Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said in a statement. —  AFP

August 27, 2020 - 9:37am

China said a US spy plane entered a no-fly zone used by the Chinese military for live-fire drills, branding it an act of provocation, state media said Tuesday.

The U-2 reconnaissance jet's flight over an area in northern China violated safety rules between the two nations, Xinhua reported, citing Chinese defence ministry spokesman Wu Qian.

"The US action could easily have resulted in misjudgments and even accidents," said the report, adding "that the move was an obvious provocation." — AFP

July 14, 2020 - 7:34am

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says the United States would treat Beijing's pursuit of resources in the dispute-rife South China Sea as illegal, ramping up pressure on another front.

"We are making clear: Beijing's claims to offshore resources across most of the South China Sea are completely unlawful, as is its campaign of bullying to control them," Pompeo says in a statement.

The United States has long rejected Beijing's sweeping claims in the South ChinaSea, aligning itself with Vietnam, the Philippines and other US partners in the region. — AFP

July 3, 2020 - 7:28am

The Pentagon says it is "concerned" about Chinese military exercises around a disputed archipelago in the South China Sea, noting the maneuvers will "further destabilize" the region.

"The Department of Defense is concerned about the People's Republic of China (PRC) decision to conduct military exercises around the Paracel Islands in the South China Sea on July 1-5," the Pentagon says in a statement.

The activities "further destabilize the situation" in the area claimed by China, Vietnam and Taiwan, it says. — AFP

April 30, 2020 - 4:15pm

The Philippines says it strongly protests "the establishment of the so-called districts of 'Nansha' and 'Xisha' under the supposed administrative jurisdiction of its self-declared 'Sansha City'" which would cover parts of the West Philippine Sea.

In a statement, the Department of Foreign Affairs says it has protested since 2012 the "unlawful establishment of Sansha City" that includes Philippine territory and maritime zones in the WPS, including the Kalayaan Island Group and Bajo de Masinloc.

The Philippines also protests the dseignation of Kagitingan Reef in the Kalayaan Island Group "as adinistrative center for the so-called 'Nansha district'," saying the reef is part of the KIG and an integral part of Philippine territory.

Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Palace: Non-essential travel suspended in and out of Metro Manila, nearby provinces
play
Palace: Non-essential travel suspended in and out of Metro Manila, nearby provinces
1 day ago
New COVID-19 curbs will take effect from March 21 to April 4 in Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal.
Headlines
fbfb
Lockdowns not ruled out; 25% drop in cases eyed
Lockdowns not ruled out; 25% drop in cases eyed
By Alexis Romero | 10 hours ago
While the government hopes the stricter general community quarantine imposed on Metro Manila and nearby provinces can curb...
Headlines
fbfb
Palm Sunday blessing to be done virtually
Palm Sunday blessing to be done virtually
By Evelyn Macairan | 10 hours ago
In the National Capital Region and four surrounding provinces placed under general community quarantine, an official of the...
Headlines
fbfb
Hospitals cry out for reinforcement of nurses
Hospitals cry out for reinforcement of nurses
By Sheila Crisostomo | 10 hours ago
The Philippine Hospital Association has asked the government for staff reinforcements to care for patients as the country...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace: Private firms may buy COVID-19 vaccines via tripartite agreement
Palace: Private firms may buy COVID-19 vaccines via tripartite agreement
By Alexis Romero | 14 hours ago
Roque said vaccine czar Carlito Galvez, Jr. will have to clarify the supposed requirement for private firms to donate 50%...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Gov't can't assume liability for COVID-19 jabs bought by private sector, Duterte says
Gov't can't assume liability for COVID-19 jabs bought by private sector, Duterte says
51 minutes ago
Last month, the chief executive signed Republic Act 115251 or the COVID-19 Vaccination Program Act of 2021, which gives indemnity...
Headlines
fbfb
The Peralta Court: A quick shift to digitization and pressure over killings of activists, lawyers
The Peralta Court: A quick shift to digitization and pressure over killings of activists, lawyers
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 hour ago
Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta’s term is characterized by a rapid shift to digitization of court process due to the,...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace: No &lsquo;ayuda&rsquo; during GCQ bubble
Palace: No ‘ayuda’ during GCQ bubble
By Alexis Romero | 10 hours ago
The government does not need to provide aid or ayuda similar to the multibillion-peso package given during last year’s...
Headlines
fbfb
Chief Justice Peralta bids farewell
Chief Justice Peralta bids farewell
By Evelyn Macairan | 10 hours ago
On what should have been a well-attended event by fellow magistrates, only two justices were physically present at the Supreme...
Headlines
fbfb
Proposed ban on vaccine procurement by certain firms scrapped
Proposed ban on vaccine procurement by certain firms scrapped
By Jose Rodel Clapano | 10 hours ago
There will be no prohibition on the purchase of COVID-19 vaccines by private firms, including those involved in the sale or...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with