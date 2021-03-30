#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
No significant evidence Ivermectin can help vs COVID-19, WHO warns
The lobby of Amang Rodriguez Memorial Medical Center in Marikina City is jam-packed with people as patients seek medical checkup on March 19, 2021.
The STAR/Michael Varcas

No significant evidence Ivermectin can help vs COVID-19, WHO warns

Christian Deiparine (Philstar.com) - March 30, 2021 - 9:36pm

MANILA, Philippines — Allowing the use of Ivermectin as a possible treatment for COVID-19 could lead to "false confidence" for those who take it, the World Health Organization's representative to the country said Tuesday.

Dr. Rabindra Abeyasinghe's warning came as he said there is no significant data yet to prove that the drug, used in veterinary medicine, will work to treat COVID-19 patients. 

Specifically, he addressed members of the House of Representatives' committee on health that called for a hearing over its use. 

"We could assume that people who drink water are protected from COVID-19. We could assume that people who took Ivermectin are protected," Abeyasinghe said. "But that's not evident [and] it needs to be statistically significant."

To recall, both the Department of Health and the Food and Drug Administration have advised the public against using the Ivermectin, as the agencies warned that it can cause serios harm as these are "often highly concentrated and can be highly toxic to humans."

Still, at the House hearing, two members who contracted the COVID-19 but have since recovered supported its use — Rep. Mike Defensor (Anakalusugan party-list) and Rep. Enrico Pineda (1-PACMAN party-list).

Neither of them are doctors.

At one point, Defensor said he took the Ivermectin when he was infected, and claimed that he got better after. He also urged the FDA to approve a compassionate use permit for it when Dr. Allan Landrito of the group Concerned Doctors and Citizens of the Philippines applies for it.

Abeyasinghe said the opposition to use Ivermectin is not only backed by data from WHO, but also from the European Medical Association, and the United States' FDA. 

He recalled too a similar situation last year with the anti-viral drug hydroxychloroquine, whose use in the country was stopped after the WHO suspended clinical trials for it. 

Ivermectin, Abeyasinghe added, needs "carefully planned and controlled" clinical trials to prove if it indeed works.

"We do recognize the urgency to find something," he said. "[But] without that proof, what we're actually creating is a false confidence that if people take ivermectin, they're going to be protected and that could actually be harmful."

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire, who was present in the hearing, reiterated a position by various medical groups including the Philippine Medical Association, the University of the Philippines' National Institutes of Health, to name a few, that the drug does not "significantly reduce" mortality risks among mild to severe COVID-19 patients. 

"Ivermectin was not associated with a definite benefit in terms of other clinically important outcomes such as clinical improvement at Day 6 to 10," the statement read.

The groups added that it also did not significantly reduce the duration of hospitalization, as well as the time to resolution of symptoms for the COVID-19.

Despite advising against its use, it remains to be seen if the FDA would bare its teeth at those who would distribute unregulated medicines as prohibited by law.

To date, no one has been held accountable for the illegal vaccination of personnel the Presidential Security Group in 2020 with smuggled Sinopharm jabs.

As the controversy heightened in December of last year, medical experts warned that failure to impose sanctions on those responsible could set a bad precedent for the country. 

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION NOVEL CORONAVIRUS WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Crotch groping: Palace defends Duterte
play
Crotch groping: Palace defends Duterte
By Alexis Romero | 23 hours ago
Malacañang yesterday defended President Duterte from critics who accused him of deceiving the public about his birthday...
Headlines
fbfb
'Naubos na ang luha ko': Duterte admits he's having a hard time dealing with pandemic
'Naubos na ang luha ko': Duterte admits he's having a hard time dealing with pandemic
By Alexis Romero | 7 hours ago
Weeks after saying that Filipinos would prevail over the pandemic, President Rodrigo Duterte warned of "bleak months" ahead...
Headlines
fbfb
'Almost back to zero': Duterte reverts 6 provinces to GCQ, MECQ
'Almost back to zero': Duterte reverts 6 provinces to GCQ, MECQ
23 hours ago
Several parts of the country will return to stricter quarantine status by April, President Rodrigo Duterte announced on ...
Headlines
fbfb
Familiar transport woes show no lessons learned from last ECQ
Familiar transport woes show no lessons learned from last ECQ
By Franco Luna | 1 day ago
"It's simple mathematics. Why would they go out if they won't earn?"
Headlines
fbfb
'ECQ Plus?' IATF meets on Saturday, but Roque says extension is 'last resort'
'ECQ Plus?' IATF meets on Saturday, but Roque says extension is 'last resort'
6 hours ago
The government’s coronavirus task force will meet on Saturday to discuss whether the Enhanced Community Quarantine status...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
DOH to include antigen test results in 'NCR Plus' COVID-19 count
DOH to include antigen test results in 'NCR Plus' COVID-19 count
3 hours ago
Antigen test results for COVID-19 in the 'NCR Plus' area will now be included in the Philippines' overall count of infections,...
Headlines
fbfb
'Very basic' hospital command center setup leaves it unreachable amid COVID-19 surge
'Very basic' hospital command center setup leaves it unreachable amid COVID-19 surge
By Xave Gregorio | 4 hours ago
A command center created to refer COVID-19 patients to hospitals has apparently been unreachable at times during the current...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace says ECQ extension a 'last resort'
Palace says ECQ extension a 'last resort'
By Alexis Romero | 4 hours ago
Extending the lockdown in Metro Manila and four nearby provinces is the "absolute last resort," Malacañang said Tuesday,...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines &lsquo;profoundly dismayed&rsquo; as death toll in Myanmar crosses 500
Philippines ‘profoundly dismayed’ as death toll in Myanmar crosses 500
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 5 hours ago
The Philippines on Tuesday expressed alarm over the violence in Myanmar but again stopped short of condemning the country's...
Headlines
fbfb
No PhilHealth ID Number? You can still be vaccinated vs COVID-19
No PhilHealth ID Number? You can still be vaccinated vs COVID-19
5 hours ago
Memorandum 2021-0099 of the health department states that potential vaccine recipients must register using their unique identifiers....
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with