#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
House to quiz FDA on barring use of anti-parasitic drug Ivermectin vs COVID-19
Frontliners get inoculated with Aztrazeneca COVID-19 vaccine during the continuation of vaccination for health workers and frontliners at Marikina Sports Complex on March 24, 2021.
The STAR/Michael Varcas

House to quiz FDA on barring use of anti-parasitic drug Ivermectin vs COVID-19

(Philstar.com) - March 29, 2021 - 6:37pm

MANILA, Philippines — The House of Representatives is slated to probe the use of anti-parasitic drug Ivermectin—a drug used in veterinary medicine—as a possible treatment for the coronavirus. 

To recall, the country's Food and Drug Administration, an attached bureau of the Department of Health, has barred the use of the parasite medication for the prevention and treatment of the coronavirus.

In a statement, Rep. Helen Tan (Quezon 4th District), who chairs the House health panel, disclosed that she scheduled a hearing on Tuesday to investigate the decision of FDA to prevent the use of Ivermectin despite its potential and promise as a drug treatment for virus in other countries.

“We want to know what causes the skyrocketing spike in cases, we want to know the status of the government’s contact tracing efforts, and we want to know what treatments are available out there so we can save as many patients as possible from this deadly disease,” Tan, a medical doctor, said.

READ: Using anti-parasitic drug Ivermectin to treat COVID-19 dangerous — DOH, FDA

On Thursday, Rep. Enrico Pineda (1-PACMAN Party-list) filed a House resolution demanding the FDA explain its decision on Ivermectin.

Pineda claimed Ivermectin "was found to reduce the effects of COVID-19 on infected patients when used with vitamins and supplements."

“While we understand the prudence being exercised by the FDA, this is quite an unprecedented international health emergency,” he said.

Pineda tested positive for COVID-19 in September 2020 but is not a medical doctor. 

Can it actually cure COVID-19?

Experts have acknowledged that claims of success taking the animal drug are anecdotal at best, however.  

Regardless of supposed gains, the FDA has said that using animal drugs like Ivermectin in humans can cause serious harm as these are “often highly concentrated and can be highly toxic to humans.”

In its advisory, the FDA also said that the drug, used for the treatment of external parasites such as head lice, "should only be administered according to its approved indication, or as prescribed by a duly-licensed veterinarian." 

“Any use of Ivermectin veterinary products for the prevention or treatment of COVID-19 should be avoided as the benefits and safety for this purpose has not been established,” it said, adding that clinical trials are needed to determine whether the drug is safe and effective in treat or preventing COVID-19.

FROM INTERAKSYON: Findings on Ivermectin’s COVID-19 treatment effectivity still pending, medical workers stress in call for ‘sobriety’

Experts warned last year that the FDA's failure to hold anyone accountable for the use of unauthorized and smuggled Sinopharm vaccines by the Presidential Security Group would set a dangerous precedent and would cast doubt on the credibility of the regulatory agency. — Franco Luna 

COVID-19 NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Palace slams criticism of Duterte's birthday party photographs
Palace slams criticism of Duterte's birthday party photographs
9 hours ago
"Acting poor for your birthday photo ops when you're not really poor is just mocking those who truly have nothing to put on...
Headlines
fbfb
Ex-President Estrada catches COVID-19, rushed to hospital
Ex-President Estrada catches COVID-19, rushed to hospital
10 hours ago
Former President Joseph "Erap" Estrada has contracted the coronavirus on Monday morning, his sons said.
Headlines
fbfb
Three weeks after bloody Calabarzon raids, labor leader shot dead in Laguna
Three weeks after bloody Calabarzon raids, labor leader shot dead in Laguna
11 hours ago
Three weeks since the bloody Calabarzon raids that left nine activists dead, labor leader Dandy Miguel was shot dead in Laguna...
Headlines
fbfb
Group appeals to gov't: Ensure stable public transport during ECQ
Group appeals to gov't: Ensure stable public transport during ECQ
By Franco Luna | 1 day ago
Starting Monday, the capacity of public transportation is set to be drastically reduced again under the enhanced community...
Headlines
fbfb
DOH: No 'mass testing', just 'risk-based testing' to get more people tested
DOH: No 'mass testing', just 'risk-based testing' to get more people tested
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 6 hours ago
The health department again said that it would be impossible to test everyone.
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
DOLE should check workers' complaints under DepEd TV project, Gatchalian says
DOLE should check workers' complaints under DepEd TV project, Gatchalian says
1 hour ago
The labor department should look into workers' delayed salaries under DepEd TV, the chairman of the Senate committee on education...
Headlines
fbfb
House to quiz FDA on barring use of anti-parasitic drug Ivermectin vs COVID-19
House to quiz FDA on barring use of anti-parasitic drug Ivermectin vs COVID-19
2 hours ago
To recall, the country's Food and Drug Administration, an attached bureau of the Department of Health, has barred the...
Headlines
fbfb
First shipment of purchased vaccines arrives in Philippines
First shipment of purchased vaccines arrives in Philippines
By Christian Deiparine | 3 hours ago
One million doses of Sinovac reached Manila on Monday, the government's first ever purchase of any COVID-19 vaccines.
Headlines
fbfb
No doubt that Dandy Miguel was killed for fighting for workers, supporters say
No doubt that Dandy Miguel was killed for fighting for workers, supporters say
By Kristine Joy Patag | 3 hours ago
When labor leader Dandy Miguel was killed, he was wearing his union shirt that read “Sahod. Trabaho. Karapatan. Ip...
Headlines
fbfb
Groups call for gov't probe into labor leader killing; DOJ to make preliminary assessment
Groups call for gov't probe into labor leader killing; DOJ to make preliminary assessment
By Kristine Joy Patag | 8 hours ago
A labor coalition on Monday called for immediate government action on the continued killing of trade leaders, following the...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with