#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
Using anti-parasitic drug Ivermectin to treat COVID-19 dangerous â DOH, FDA
This April 11, 2020 photo shows personnel preparing beds at the quarantine facility in the Philippine International Convention Center.
The STAR/Edd Gumban

Using anti-parasitic drug Ivermectin to treat COVID-19 dangerous — DOH, FDA

(Philstar.com) - March 17, 2021 - 1:16pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health and the Food and Drug Administration said Wednesday that people should not use Ivermectin, a drug typically used to treat parasites, as a treatment for COVID-19.

“Ivermectin is NOT APPROVED by the FDA for treatment of any viral infection,” the announcement read.

In an advisory, the regulatory agency said Ivermectin products in the country for human use are in topical formulations under prescription use only. The drug is used for treatment of external parasites such as head lice and rosacea, a skin condition that causes redness and visible blood vessels in the face.

Meanwhile, registered veterinary products are only approved for use for the prevention of heartworm disease and treatment of internal and external parasites in certain animal species.

The FDA said that using animal drugs like Ivermectin in humans can cause serious harm as these are “often highly concentrated and can be highly toxic to humans.”

“Any use of Ivermectin veterinary products for the prevention or treatment of COVID-19 should be avoided as the benefits and safety for this purpose has not been established,” it said, adding that clinical trials are needed to determine whether the drug is safe and effective in treat or preventing COVID-19.

Although mandated to regulate the use and sale of medical products, the FDA has failed to hold anybody to account for the unauthorized use of smuggled Sinopharm vaccines by the president's security detail last year, an incident that experts said could set a bad precedent.

The Palace as well as President Rodrigo Duterte excused the illegal vaccination while Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said that it was justified.

The DOH earlier issued a warning to doctors who will prescribe the drug as remedy for COVID-19.

Doctors and researchers around the world have been using off-label drugs or those meant for other illnesses to treat COVID-19 patients.

To date, COVID-19 has infected over 31,000 people, including 12,848 deaths. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Medical workers call for decongestion of workplaces as COVID-19 cases surge
Medical workers call for decongestion of workplaces as COVID-19 cases surge
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 day ago
In a briefing Tuesday, the Healthcare Professionals Alliance against COVID-19 (HPAAC), a coalition of more than 160 medical...
Headlines
fbfb
NTF: No foreigners, non-OFW Filipinos into the Philippines from March 20 to April 19
NTF: No foreigners, non-OFW Filipinos into the Philippines from March 20 to April 19
15 hours ago
The National Task Force Against COVID-19 is restricting travel into the Philippines from March 20 to April 19 in response...
Headlines
fbfb
SC junks petition vs ICC withdrawal
SC junks petition vs ICC withdrawal
By Evelyn Macairan | 14 hours ago
The Supreme Court unanimously dismissed the petitions that questioned President Duterte’s decision to unilaterally...
Headlines
fbfb
Sinas to face sanctions for alleged breach in protocol
Sinas to face sanctions for alleged breach in protocol
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 1 day ago
Philippine National Police chief Gen. Debold Sinas will face sanctions if an investigation proves his supposed breach of screening...
Headlines
fbfb
More government officials go on COVID-19 quarantine
More government officials go on COVID-19 quarantine
By Michael Punongbayan | 14 hours ago
Five members of President Duterte’s Cabinet are now on self-imposed quarantine after either testing positive for COVID-19...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Mikey Arroyo says he asked to be removed as appropriations vice chair
Mikey Arroyo says he asked to be removed as appropriations vice chair
By Xave Gregorio | 6 minutes ago
Rep. Mikey Arroyo's removal as vice chair of the appropriations committee came after fellow Lakas-CMD members also lost leadership...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines to shut border to foreigners as COVID-19 cases surge
Philippines to shut border to foreigners as COVID-19 cases surge
1 hour ago
The Philippines will close its border to foreigners and restrict the number of Filipinos entering the country as authorities...
Headlines
fbfb
Gov&rsquo;t targeting 450,000 daily vaccinations by April&mdash; DOH
Gov’t targeting 450,000 daily vaccinations by April— DOH
1 hour ago
"We're looking at 4,500 vaccination sites with each site vaccinating 100 individuals," Health Secretary Francisco Duque III...
Headlines
fbfb
PNP vows investigations into lawyer killings, stronger partnership with IBP
PNP vows investigations into lawyer killings, stronger partnership with IBP
By Franco Luna | 2 hours ago
"Lawyer-killings shall be investigated promptly and thoroughly with the suspects subsequently identified, prosecuted, and...
Headlines
fbfb
PTV to discipline social media team over 'erroneous' #DutertePalpak tweet
PTV to discipline social media team over 'erroneous' #DutertePalpak tweet
By Xave Gregorio | 3 hours ago
State-run broadcaster People’s Television said Wednesday it will sanction members of its social media team who were...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with