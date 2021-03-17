#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
Vaccinated health worker died of COVID-19, not from receiving jab â€” officials
A man receives a dose of the Moderna coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at a vaccination site at South Bronx Educational Campus, in the Bronx New York on January 10, 2021.
AFP/Kena Betancur

Vaccinated health worker died of COVID-19, not from receiving jab — officials

Christian Deiparine (Philstar.com) - March 17, 2021 - 6:01pm

MANILA, Philippines — Authorities on Wednesday said a health worker who received a COVID-19 vaccine and later died succumbed to the virus and not from receiving the jab.

The health department and the Food and Drug Administration confirmed that a vaccinated medical personnel died on Monday, March 15.

Authorities have yet to make more details about the case public. There is still the question of what brand of vaccine was administered to the individual — the vaccination program currently only uses Sinovac and AstraZeneca, the jabs that the country has supplies of so far.

The Department of Health, however, said it its regional and national Adverse Effects Following Immunization committees have looked into the incident and concluded that the death was "by COVID-19 itself, not by the COVID-19 vaccine."

"COVID-19 vaccines cannot cause COVID-19," the agencies' joint statement said.

The health department said FDA chief Eric Domingo will hold a briefing on Thursday morning for more details on the case.

Officials stressed that vaccination is only one part of ending the pandemic and that people should still follow health protocols.

They also appealed for more health workers to be vaccinated as soon as possible, especially with a new surge in infections already ongoing.

"Millions of people around the world have received this vaccine," the agencies said, "and evidence continues to show that the benefit of vaccination outweights the risk of severe disease and death caused by COVID-19."

Government data showed that nearly 216,000 Filipinos have been vaccinated across 929 sites by middle of March, the month when the delayed inoculations efforts finally began.

The country is also expecting 2.3 million doses of Sinovac and AstraZeneca combined by April, as part of donations from Beijing and under the World Health Organization-led COVAX facility.

COVID-19 VACCINE DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION HEALTH WORKERS NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Medical workers call for decongestion of workplaces as COVID-19 cases surge
Medical workers call for decongestion of workplaces as COVID-19 cases surge
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 day ago
In a briefing Tuesday, the Healthcare Professionals Alliance against COVID-19 (HPAAC), a coalition of more than 160 medical...
Headlines
fbfb
NTF: No foreigners, non-OFW Filipinos into the Philippines from March 20 to April 19
NTF: No foreigners, non-OFW Filipinos into the Philippines from March 20 to April 19
20 hours ago
The National Task Force Against COVID-19 is restricting travel into the Philippines from March 20 to April 19 in response...
Headlines
fbfb
PTV to discipline social media team over 'erroneous' #DutertePalpak tweet
PTV to discipline social media team over 'erroneous' #DutertePalpak tweet
By Xave Gregorio | 7 hours ago
State-run broadcaster People’s Television said Wednesday it will sanction members of its social media team who were...
Headlines
fbfb
Sinas to face sanctions for alleged breach in protocol
Sinas to face sanctions for alleged breach in protocol
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 1 day ago
Philippine National Police chief Gen. Debold Sinas will face sanctions if an investigation proves his supposed breach of screening...
Headlines
fbfb
SC junks petition vs ICC withdrawal
SC junks petition vs ICC withdrawal
By Evelyn Macairan | 19 hours ago
The Supreme Court unanimously dismissed the petitions that questioned President Duterte’s decision to unilaterally...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
'No VIP treatment': For the second time, Sinas may face raps over health protocols breach
'No VIP treatment': For the second time, Sinas may face raps over health protocols breach
By Franco Luna | 59 minutes ago
"For me, there's no such thing as a VIP person, no VIP treatment for anybody. If he has violated the law, he should be held...
Headlines
fbfb
SC urged to investigate red-tagging of judge over release of 2 activists
SC urged to investigate red-tagging of judge over release of 2 activists
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 hour ago
Rights lawyers of journalist Lady Ann Salem and labor organizer Rodrigo Esparago called on the Supreme Court to investigate...
Headlines
fbfb
Over 30,400 Filipinos vaccinated in Israel for free &mdash; embassy
Over 30,400 Filipinos vaccinated in Israel for free — embassy
1 hour ago
The Embassy of Israel in the Philippines said its government has "has vaccinated for free anyone who is in Israel, regardless...
Headlines
fbfb
Distressed OFWs, diplomats among those exempted from travel restrictions &mdash; Palace
Distressed OFWs, diplomats among those exempted from travel restrictions — Palace
By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
People who need medical repatriation, diplomats and distressed Filipinos are exempted from the pandemic-related temporary...
Headlines
fbfb
'No place in a democracy': Academe hits attacks on activists, red-tagging of teachers
'No place in a democracy': Academe hits attacks on activists, red-tagging of teachers
By Christian Deiparine | 2 hours ago
"We stand united against government profiling, red-tagging and terrorist-tagging of lawyers, teachers, unionists, peasants,...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with