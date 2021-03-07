PSG to continue enforcing 'very strict' measures to ensure Duterte's safety

MANILA, Philippines — While President Rodrigo Duterte has been very visible to the public recently, his security aides would continue to implement "very strict" measures to ensure his safety during his engagements, Malacañang said Saturday.

Duterte, who previously said he was limiting his engagements as a safety measure against COVID-19, attended five public events last week namely the turnover of Sinovac and AstraZeneca vaccines, the inauguration of school buildings in Bulacan and Valenzuela, and the meeting of the anti-insurgency regional task force in Cagayan de Oro. The 75-year-old leader also met with the government's pandemic task force and the members of the cabinet last week.

Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said the Presidential Security Group (PSG) would continue to limit the number of people who can approach Duterte.

"People cannot just go near the president although... he is in an event venue. We can see that they (PSG) are very strict. They screen the people who can go near. Until now, the President does not see any problem if people approach him but it's the PSG that is really enforcing (the safety measures)," Nograles told radio station dzBB.

Nograles said other safety measures being implemented include prohibiting the taking of photos with the president, and requiring guests to undergo COVID-19 tests and symptoms checks.

"And then the enforcement of wearing face masks and social distancing is very strict," the Cabinet secretary said.

Duterte previously said he would follow his doctor's advice on the type of COVID-19 vaccine he would get, noting that he should be cautious about his health because of his age. The president previously expressed preference for the pandemic shots manufactured by Chinese firm Sinopharm, which has applied for an emergency use authorization in the Philippines.